Yankees looking to resurrect career of struggling first baseman on MiLB deal
The Yankees may have their primary focus on the top remaining free-agent players on the market, but signing low-key options to minor-league deals is always a solid strategy that can pan out at an extremely cheap price point. General manager Brian Cashman has brought in several players who have struggled...
Dodgers Trade Rumors: Dylan Carlson, Jarred Kelenic, Bryan Reynolds & Alex Thomas Among Targets For Center Field
When the offseason began the Los Angeles Dodgers faced needs in their starting rotation and at shortstop. That then grew to include center field when the team non-tendered Cody Bellinger and he immediately became a free agent. The Dodgers had interest in re-signing Bellinger, but he wound up joining the...
Ex-New York Mets Outfielder Seeking Short-Term Deal in Free Agency
Michael Conforto is still looking for a home. His agent, Scott Boras, was at Citi Field on Thursday for Brandon Nimmo's press conference and spoke to reporters afterward about Conforto. “Michael is in Arizona, he’s doing great, he’s throwing normally again, back to full health, hitting great and we’re talking...
Atlanta Braves acquire utility infielder in trade from Boston Red Sox
Park will turn 27 next season and has spent most of his career within the Yankees organization but spent the 2021 campaign with the Pirates. He was a part of the trade that sent Clay Holmes to New York. Park appeared in 68 games at the major league level but...
The Yankees have an outfielder primed for stardom
When the New York Yankees traded for outfielder Harrison Bader, he was still in a walking boot after suffering a plantar fasciitis injury. At 28 years old, Bader had struggled to maintain consistency with the St. Louis Cardinals over the first five years of his career, but the Yankees might be able to unlock a star player in 2023.
Yankees sign frisbee-throwing relief pitcher to new contract
Having lost several bullpen arms this off-season, the New York Yankees still need to allocate a bit of attention toward bolstering that specific unit. Adding Carlos Rodon to the starting rotation undoubtedly gives them one of the best in baseball, but simply signing Tommy Kahnle to a two-year deal isn’t enough to smooth over their bullpen losses.
Braves trade pieces left following Sean Murphy deal
The Braves already had a weak farm system prior to the Sean Murphy trade, but the deal sent a handful of prospects to Oakland and Milwaukee — William Contreras, Justin Yeager, Kyle Muller, Freddy Tarnok, and Royber Salinas. Contreras’ departure hurts the most out of the bunch, while Salinas and Muller’s respective potential was intriguing. Murphy’s production should pay dividends. Unfortunately, the roster still has holes, chiefly shortstop and left field. With the free agent market thinning as we get deeper into the offseason, teams will be turning to the trade market to tweak rosters. And the Braves still have pieces left that should intrigue other clubs.
Red Sox Insider Confirms A Major Free Agency Rumor
The Boston Red Sox are probably a bit worse than when the 2022 season ended. Yes, they have signed Masataka Yoshida and Kenley Jansen plus other relievers, but they lost perhaps their best player in Xander Bogaerts, and that definitely hurts. In fact, the Red Sox missed out on almost...
Dodgers Fan Likes A Potential Free Agent Match
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had a relatively quiet offseason up to this point, with their most notable move being the signing of pitcher Noah Syndergaard to a one-year, $13 million contract. Several key players from the Dodgers 2022 team are free agents, including Justin Turner. The team has already...
Twins agree to deal with two-time All-Star slugger
All hope is not quite lost for the Minnesota Twins after the departure of Carlos Correa. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Friday that two-time All-Star slugger Joey Gallo agreed to a free-agent deal with the Twins. The deal is reportedly for one year and $11 million.
Mets reportedly interested in two All-Star sluggers in free agency
The New York Mets have already added an absurd amount of money in MLB free agency, however, owner Steve Cohen and the front office aren’t close to finished with making a few more pricey additions to their bloated payroll. This offseason was expected to be a very busy one...
The Red Sox Are Reportedly Focusing On A Homegrown Star
When the Boston Red Sox won the 2018 World Series, they had three up-and-coming stars: Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts, and Rafael Devers. The first one wanted to be extended, and when it became evident the Red Sox weren’t going to pay him, they traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers in early 2020.
New Tigers Player Rivals Javy Baez In A Shocking Category
The Detroit Tigers made a key move on Thursday to strengthen their starting rotation, signing veteran right-hander Michael Lorenzen to a one-year, $8.5 million contract. The 30-year-old has a chance to make an additional $1.5 million in incentives. But what people tend to forget about Lorenzen now that the universal...
Yankees Mock Trade: Landing Twins star defensive outfielder
The New York Yankees are taking their sweet time finding a solution for the vacant left field spot, and while Andrew Benintendi remains the top option on the market, he may want to avoid the bright lights of The Big Apple. After seeing the massive deals Brandon Nimmo and Aaron...
MLB Insider Predicts More To Come For The Cardinals
Just a few weeks into their offseason, star third baseman Nolan Arenado informed the St. Louis Cardinals that he would be opting in for 2023 and beyond. The slugger’s contract expires after the 2027 season. The team recently signed Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million contract, securing their...
Angels Rumors: MLB Network Personality Thinks Shohei Ohtani Will Join the Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani's impending free agency next offseason will be a topic of conversation all year long. Ohtani will have 30 teams interested in his services, and should end up with a record contract. Among those teams who will surely be interested in adding Ohtani is the Los Angeles Dodgers. Many...
The Mets Have Lost Another 2022 Bullpen Piece
The New York Mets lost Taijuan Walker and Chris Bassitt during free agency, not to mention Jacob deGrom. All of them have been replaced by quality alternatives, though. The bullpen has also suffered several casualties: Seth Lugo and Adam Ottavino are gone, as is Joely Rodriguez. The latter already found...
The Dodgers Got A Bargain On Their Newest Pitcher
The Los Angeles Dodgers signed starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard this week to a one-year deal worth $13 million. He can earn an extra $1.5 million in performance-based bonuses and incentives. That’s a sizable downgrade from the one-year pact he signed with the Los Angeles Angels last season, at $21 million....
A look at the Yankees’ new and improved starting rotation
The New York Yankees finally got a deal done with Carlos Rodon after weeks of rumors bubbling to the surface. The two sides were reportedly far apart regarding negotiations, but the Yankees coughed up the extra year required to get the deal done with a lower yearly salary than expected.
J.D Martinez is an intriguing target for the Braves
The Braves have talked a lot about their ability to spend this offseason, but we are now in mid-December, most of the top free agents are off the board, and Atlanta has yet even to spend $1 million on free agents. Nick Anderson is their only free agent signing, which was for $875,000 and is only guaranteed if he makes the major-league roster. Dansby Swanson could still be in the cards, but it’s beginning to look like the Braves will be shopping in the bargain bin to fill the remainder of the holes on their roster.
