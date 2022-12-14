Read full article on original website
Shirley C. Sawyer
Shirley Cowell Sawyer, 93, of Elizabeth City, died December 14, 2022 at SECU Hospice House in Smithfield. She was born in Pasquotank County on May 28, 1929. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on December 17 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Jon Jackson Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Karen Jackson, 691 Firetower Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
Ray Griggs named Dare County Employee of the Month for November
Ray Griggs, who serves as lead carpenter for the Dare County Public Works Department’s Buildings and Grounds Division, has been named Dare County Employee of the Month for November 2022. The award was presented to Griggs by Dare County Public Works director Shanna Fullmer during the Dare County Board of Commissioners meeting that was held Monday, December 5, 2022. The presentation had been rescheduled from last month’s meeting.
Irene Nolan Memorial Scholarship Fund gets closer to $25k goal, help needed to reach milestone
The Island Free Press (IFP) has announced that the Irene Nolan Memorial Scholarship Fund, started through the Outer Banks Community Foundation, was a huge success in its inaugural year. The scholarship fund is close to its first goal of $25,000, but it needs the community’s help to reach this milestone...
Letters of interest being accepted for Community Benefit Grants Program
The Outer Banks Hospital Development Council is accepting letters of interest for the Community Benefit Grants Program for projects that increase access to healthcare in the following areas:. Healthy living/chronic disease prevention and management. Access to care/social determinants of health/transportation. Older adults, specifically focused on dementia and Alzheimer’s. Substance...
Manteo wrestlers score at Goldsboro tournament
Manteo High School wrestlers competed at this past weekend’s USAF-Rosewood Eagle Invitational Tournament at Rosewood High School in Goldsboro with several Redskin grapplers earning place finishes at the two-day event. Dylan Polatty was one of the top varsity finishers for Manteo at the end of Saturday’s competition taking second...
Albemarle District Jail officer arrested on drug charges after search at facility
The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday, December 15, 2022 that on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office joined forces to conduct a search at Albemarle District Jail (ADJ), located at 210 Executive Drive in Elizabeth City. During the search, investigators seized approximately seven grams of marijuana from an ADJ officer, stated a Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office press release.
