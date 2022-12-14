ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitty Hawk, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

William Powell comes home

The attack at Pearl Harbor pulled the United States into a global war that lasted from December 1941 until August 1945. As casualties mounted in the Pacific Theater, more temporary burials took place, many on small islands far from Pearl Harbor. It was not until September 1947 that a ship...
GATES COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Kids, candy and Santa at Manteo Airport Sunday; but illness cancels the C-54’s appearance

Children who show up at the Dare County Regional Airport in Manteo on Sunday, Dec. 18 will get their Christmas-season candy drop treats – cupcakes, candy attached to parachutes and soft-drinks — as well as a visit with Santa. What they won’t get, unfortunately, is the iconic C-54 cargo plane flying in the skies above the airport dropping those parachutes with candy.
MANTEO, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Shirley C. Sawyer

Shirley Cowell Sawyer, 93, of Elizabeth City, died December 14, 2022 at SECU Hospice House in Smithfield. She was born in Pasquotank County on May 28, 1929. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on December 17 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Jon Jackson Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Karen Jackson, 691 Firetower Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

Drone 10: Kill Devil Hills residents show off holiday lights

Drone 10: Kill Devil Hills residents show off holiday …. Hampton Police received the call around 1:45 a.m. to respond to Drummond Jewelers, in the 2100 block of Executive Drive, to investigate the commercial burglary. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/hampton-jewelry-store-burglarized/. Former Navy sailor sentenced to 12 years in connection …. According to police, 25-year-old...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Outer Banks Daredevils: The boys will be back in town for summer 2023

After a three-year hiatus from the fields due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Outer Banks Daredevils baseball team is making a comeback for the 2023 summer season. The team will be competing in the Premier Collegiate League with a 42-game schedule that will run from June 1 through August 5 of next year. And if that isn’t exciting enough, the 2023 All Star Game will also be held here in Dare County, hosted by the Outer Banks Daredevils.
DARE COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

9 injured following accident involving school bus in Virginia Beach

According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Indian River Rd. and Military Highway. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/9-injured-following-accident-involving-school-bus-in-virginia-beach/. 9 injured following accident involving school bus …. According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Indian...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

New health center coming to Manteo, likely to be open in spring 2023

A new health center is coming to Manteo and Roanoke Island next spring. Joseph Rockenstein, chief executive officer of Ocracoke Health and Engelhard Medical Centers, made the announcement at the Dec. 6, 2022 meeting of the Health Care Task Force formed by the Board of Commissioners of the Town of Manteo.
MANTEO, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Two men facing charges after Saturday night wreck on Roanoke Island

On Saturday night, Dec. 10, 2022 about 7:30 p.m., a head-on collision occurred on U.S. 64 just outside Manteo. According to the Highway Patrol, Silvero Lopez, 22, of Manteo, was driving a 1998 Toyota Forerunner going north, moved into the southbound lane and struck a 2021 Nissan SUV rental head on. The SUV was driven by Daniel Turney, of Seattle, Wash.
MANTEO, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Manteo wrestlers score at Goldsboro tournament

Manteo High School wrestlers competed at this past weekend’s USAF-Rosewood Eagle Invitational Tournament at Rosewood High School in Goldsboro with several Redskin grapplers earning place finishes at the two-day event. Dylan Polatty was one of the top varsity finishers for Manteo at the end of Saturday’s competition taking second...
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County Land Transfers

Page Arthur W from Sitz Brenda B/013843001—Lot 215 Sec 4 Hatt Colony/$170,000/Vacant Residential. Sunda Christopher L from Barto Richard/014822265—Bld Site 37 Kinnakeet Shrs Ph 22/$75,000/Vacant Residential. Colington. Carr Clifton M Jr from Second Wind Builders/019023000—Lot 102 Sec B Col Harbour/$369,900/Improved Residential. Tomlinson Jonathan W from Colington Pointe...
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Beach Food Pantry: Meeting people ‘where they are’

For the last 30 years, the Beach Food Pantry has been helping people in our community with food insecurity. But in the last several years, the organization has been making big changes. “We have recognized that we have people who have more chronic food insecurity. The rules used to be...
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Letters of interest being accepted for Community Benefit Grants Program

The Outer Banks Hospital Development Council is accepting letters of interest for the Community Benefit Grants Program for projects that increase access to healthcare in the following areas:. Healthy living/chronic disease prevention and management. Access to care/social determinants of health/transportation. Older adults, specifically focused on dementia and Alzheimer’s. Substance...
DARE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy