roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
William Powell comes home
The attack at Pearl Harbor pulled the United States into a global war that lasted from December 1941 until August 1945. As casualties mounted in the Pacific Theater, more temporary burials took place, many on small islands far from Pearl Harbor. It was not until September 1947 that a ship...
The Wright brothers made North Carolina 'First in Flight' 119 years ago
First in Flight. North Carolina made its way into the history books 119 years ago.
outerbanksvoice.com
Kids, candy and Santa at Manteo Airport Sunday; but illness cancels the C-54’s appearance
Children who show up at the Dare County Regional Airport in Manteo on Sunday, Dec. 18 will get their Christmas-season candy drop treats – cupcakes, candy attached to parachutes and soft-drinks — as well as a visit with Santa. What they won’t get, unfortunately, is the iconic C-54 cargo plane flying in the skies above the airport dropping those parachutes with candy.
Elizabeth City father accused of killing newborn baby arraigned in court
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The father accused of killing his 3-week-old son made an appearance in court on Thursday in Elizabeth City. 23-year-old Tommy Lee Montez was extradited from Henrico County, Virginia on Tuesday. On Thursday, a judge arraigned him. Montez is charged with second-degree murder and felony child...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Shirley C. Sawyer
Shirley Cowell Sawyer, 93, of Elizabeth City, died December 14, 2022 at SECU Hospice House in Smithfield. She was born in Pasquotank County on May 28, 1929. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on December 17 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Jon Jackson Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Karen Jackson, 691 Firetower Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
WAVY News 10
Drone 10: Kill Devil Hills residents show off holiday lights
Drone 10: Kill Devil Hills residents show off holiday …. Hampton Police received the call around 1:45 a.m. to respond to Drummond Jewelers, in the 2100 block of Executive Drive, to investigate the commercial burglary. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/hampton-jewelry-store-burglarized/. Former Navy sailor sentenced to 12 years in connection …. According to police, 25-year-old...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Outer Banks Daredevils: The boys will be back in town for summer 2023
After a three-year hiatus from the fields due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Outer Banks Daredevils baseball team is making a comeback for the 2023 summer season. The team will be competing in the Premier Collegiate League with a 42-game schedule that will run from June 1 through August 5 of next year. And if that isn’t exciting enough, the 2023 All Star Game will also be held here in Dare County, hosted by the Outer Banks Daredevils.
WAVY News 10
9 injured following accident involving school bus in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Indian River Rd. and Military Highway. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/9-injured-following-accident-involving-school-bus-in-virginia-beach/. 9 injured following accident involving school bus …. According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Indian...
INTERACTIVE MAP: These are the 10 NC counties with the lowest cost of living
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If inflation is getting you down, we’ve got 10 North Carolina counties you may want to give a second thought. SmartAsset put together a list of the 10 cheapest North Carolina counties in terms of cost of living. To determine the cost of living, SmartAsset looked at the cost of […]
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in North Carolina
A famous restaurant chain with more than 2000 locations that are either open or under development just opened another new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the famous restaurant chain Jersey Mike's Subs opened its newest North Carolina location in Manteo.
thecoastlandtimes.com
New health center coming to Manteo, likely to be open in spring 2023
A new health center is coming to Manteo and Roanoke Island next spring. Joseph Rockenstein, chief executive officer of Ocracoke Health and Engelhard Medical Centers, made the announcement at the Dec. 6, 2022 meeting of the Health Care Task Force formed by the Board of Commissioners of the Town of Manteo.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Two men facing charges after Saturday night wreck on Roanoke Island
On Saturday night, Dec. 10, 2022 about 7:30 p.m., a head-on collision occurred on U.S. 64 just outside Manteo. According to the Highway Patrol, Silvero Lopez, 22, of Manteo, was driving a 1998 Toyota Forerunner going north, moved into the southbound lane and struck a 2021 Nissan SUV rental head on. The SUV was driven by Daniel Turney, of Seattle, Wash.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Manteo wrestlers score at Goldsboro tournament
Manteo High School wrestlers competed at this past weekend’s USAF-Rosewood Eagle Invitational Tournament at Rosewood High School in Goldsboro with several Redskin grapplers earning place finishes at the two-day event. Dylan Polatty was one of the top varsity finishers for Manteo at the end of Saturday’s competition taking second...
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Land Transfers
Page Arthur W from Sitz Brenda B/013843001—Lot 215 Sec 4 Hatt Colony/$170,000/Vacant Residential. Sunda Christopher L from Barto Richard/014822265—Bld Site 37 Kinnakeet Shrs Ph 22/$75,000/Vacant Residential. Colington. Carr Clifton M Jr from Second Wind Builders/019023000—Lot 102 Sec B Col Harbour/$369,900/Improved Residential. Tomlinson Jonathan W from Colington Pointe...
Albemarle District Jail Officer arrested on drug charges in Elizabeth City
According to a press release, an investigation revealed that ADJ Officer Jeffrey Haughton II was involved in a drug distribution conspiracy at the jail and was using his position to sneak contraband and controlled substances inside the jail.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Beach Food Pantry: Meeting people ‘where they are’
For the last 30 years, the Beach Food Pantry has been helping people in our community with food insecurity. But in the last several years, the organization has been making big changes. “We have recognized that we have people who have more chronic food insecurity. The rules used to be...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Letters of interest being accepted for Community Benefit Grants Program
The Outer Banks Hospital Development Council is accepting letters of interest for the Community Benefit Grants Program for projects that increase access to healthcare in the following areas:. Healthy living/chronic disease prevention and management. Access to care/social determinants of health/transportation. Older adults, specifically focused on dementia and Alzheimer’s. Substance...
outerbanksvoice.com
Divided Kill Devil Hills Board rejects effort to reduce speed on town’s west side
After a discussion among the five members and a few comments from residents at their Dec. 12 meeting, a divided Kill Devil Hills Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 against a motion to reduce the speed limit from 25 miles per hour to 20 miles per hour on the west side of town.
