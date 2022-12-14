After a three-year hiatus from the fields due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Outer Banks Daredevils baseball team is making a comeback for the 2023 summer season. The team will be competing in the Premier Collegiate League with a 42-game schedule that will run from June 1 through August 5 of next year. And if that isn’t exciting enough, the 2023 All Star Game will also be held here in Dare County, hosted by the Outer Banks Daredevils.

