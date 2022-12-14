Read full article on original website
Related
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
KAAL-TV
IMF approves deal with Egypt for $3 billion support package
CAIRO (AP) — The International Monetary Fund has approved a deal that will provide a $3 billion support package to cash-strapped Egypt over a period of almost four years, with the agreement expected to draw in an additional $14 billion in financing for the Middle East country. The announcement...
KAAL-TV
US trustee, media challenging secrecy in FTX bankruptcy
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Attorneys for the U.S. bankruptcy trustee in Delaware and several major media outlets are challenging an effort by cryptocurrency exchange FTX to withhold names of the company’s customers and creditors from the public. At a brief hearing Friday, the judge presiding over the FTX...
KAAL-TV
Court denies move to keep COVID-19 immigration restrictions; states can appeal
WASHINGTON (AP) — Court denies move to keep COVID-19 immigration restrictions; states can appeal. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Comments / 0