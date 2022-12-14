ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KAAL-TV

IMF approves deal with Egypt for $3 billion support package

CAIRO (AP) — The International Monetary Fund has approved a deal that will provide a $3 billion support package to cash-strapped Egypt over a period of almost four years, with the agreement expected to draw in an additional $14 billion in financing for the Middle East country. The announcement...
KAAL-TV

US trustee, media challenging secrecy in FTX bankruptcy

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Attorneys for the U.S. bankruptcy trustee in Delaware and several major media outlets are challenging an effort by cryptocurrency exchange FTX to withhold names of the company’s customers and creditors from the public. At a brief hearing Friday, the judge presiding over the FTX...
DELAWARE STATE

