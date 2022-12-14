Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thecoastlandtimes.com
Shirley C. Sawyer
Shirley Cowell Sawyer, 93, of Elizabeth City, died December 14, 2022 at SECU Hospice House in Smithfield. She was born in Pasquotank County on May 28, 1929. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on December 17 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Jon Jackson Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Karen Jackson, 691 Firetower Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Manteo wrestlers score at Goldsboro tournament
Manteo High School wrestlers competed at this past weekend’s USAF-Rosewood Eagle Invitational Tournament at Rosewood High School in Goldsboro with several Redskin grapplers earning place finishes at the two-day event. Dylan Polatty was one of the top varsity finishers for Manteo at the end of Saturday’s competition taking second...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Ray Griggs named Dare County Employee of the Month for November
Ray Griggs, who serves as lead carpenter for the Dare County Public Works Department’s Buildings and Grounds Division, has been named Dare County Employee of the Month for November 2022. The award was presented to Griggs by Dare County Public Works director Shanna Fullmer during the Dare County Board of Commissioners meeting that was held Monday, December 5, 2022. The presentation had been rescheduled from last month’s meeting.
The Wright brothers made North Carolina 'First in Flight' 119 years ago
First in Flight. North Carolina made its way into the history books 119 years ago.
outerbanksvoice.com
Kids, candy and Santa at Manteo Airport Sunday; but illness cancels the C-54’s appearance
Children who show up at the Dare County Regional Airport in Manteo on Sunday, Dec. 18 will get their Christmas-season candy drop treats – cupcakes, candy attached to parachutes and soft-drinks — as well as a visit with Santa. What they won’t get, unfortunately, is the iconic C-54 cargo plane flying in the skies above the airport dropping those parachutes with candy.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Letters of interest being accepted for Community Benefit Grants Program
The Outer Banks Hospital Development Council is accepting letters of interest for the Community Benefit Grants Program for projects that increase access to healthcare in the following areas:. Healthy living/chronic disease prevention and management. Access to care/social determinants of health/transportation. Older adults, specifically focused on dementia and Alzheimer’s. Substance...
INTERACTIVE MAP: These are the 10 NC counties with the lowest cost of living
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If inflation is getting you down, we’ve got 10 North Carolina counties you may want to give a second thought. SmartAsset put together a list of the 10 cheapest North Carolina counties in terms of cost of living. To determine the cost of living, SmartAsset looked at the cost of […]
olhscurrent.org
Magnet Geology kicks up sand in North Carolina
Ocean Lakes Magnet Geology traveled to North Carolina’s coastline for a field trip to learn about wave erosion in coastal areas and ways to prevent it. They met at South Nags Head Beach, formerly East Seagal Street, which eroded from a street into a beach. They met with professors...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Two men facing charges after Saturday night wreck on Roanoke Island
On Saturday night, Dec. 10, 2022 about 7:30 p.m., a head-on collision occurred on U.S. 64 just outside Manteo. According to the Highway Patrol, Silvero Lopez, 22, of Manteo, was driving a 1998 Toyota Forerunner going north, moved into the southbound lane and struck a 2021 Nissan SUV rental head on. The SUV was driven by Daniel Turney, of Seattle, Wash.
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in North Carolina
A famous restaurant chain with more than 2000 locations that are either open or under development just opened another new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the famous restaurant chain Jersey Mike's Subs opened its newest North Carolina location in Manteo.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Land Transfers
Page Arthur W from Sitz Brenda B/013843001—Lot 215 Sec 4 Hatt Colony/$170,000/Vacant Residential. Sunda Christopher L from Barto Richard/014822265—Bld Site 37 Kinnakeet Shrs Ph 22/$75,000/Vacant Residential. Colington. Carr Clifton M Jr from Second Wind Builders/019023000—Lot 102 Sec B Col Harbour/$369,900/Improved Residential. Tomlinson Jonathan W from Colington Pointe...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Albemarle District Jail officer arrested on drug charges after search at facility
The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday, December 15, 2022 that on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office joined forces to conduct a search at Albemarle District Jail (ADJ), located at 210 Executive Drive in Elizabeth City. During the search, investigators seized approximately seven grams of marijuana from an ADJ officer, stated a Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office press release.
outerbanksvoice.com
Divided Kill Devil Hills Board rejects effort to reduce speed on town’s west side
After a discussion among the five members and a few comments from residents at their Dec. 12 meeting, a divided Kill Devil Hills Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 against a motion to reduce the speed limit from 25 miles per hour to 20 miles per hour on the west side of town.
Comments / 0