Shirley C. Sawyer

Shirley Cowell Sawyer, 93, of Elizabeth City, died December 14, 2022 at SECU Hospice House in Smithfield. She was born in Pasquotank County on May 28, 1929. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on December 17 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Jon Jackson Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Karen Jackson, 691 Firetower Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
Manteo wrestlers score at Goldsboro tournament

Manteo High School wrestlers competed at this past weekend’s USAF-Rosewood Eagle Invitational Tournament at Rosewood High School in Goldsboro with several Redskin grapplers earning place finishes at the two-day event. Dylan Polatty was one of the top varsity finishers for Manteo at the end of Saturday’s competition taking second...
Ray Griggs named Dare County Employee of the Month for November

Ray Griggs, who serves as lead carpenter for the Dare County Public Works Department’s Buildings and Grounds Division, has been named Dare County Employee of the Month for November 2022. The award was presented to Griggs by Dare County Public Works director Shanna Fullmer during the Dare County Board of Commissioners meeting that was held Monday, December 5, 2022. The presentation had been rescheduled from last month’s meeting.
Kids, candy and Santa at Manteo Airport Sunday; but illness cancels the C-54’s appearance

Children who show up at the Dare County Regional Airport in Manteo on Sunday, Dec. 18 will get their Christmas-season candy drop treats – cupcakes, candy attached to parachutes and soft-drinks — as well as a visit with Santa. What they won’t get, unfortunately, is the iconic C-54 cargo plane flying in the skies above the airport dropping those parachutes with candy.
Letters of interest being accepted for Community Benefit Grants Program

The Outer Banks Hospital Development Council is accepting letters of interest for the Community Benefit Grants Program for projects that increase access to healthcare in the following areas:. Healthy living/chronic disease prevention and management. Access to care/social determinants of health/transportation. Older adults, specifically focused on dementia and Alzheimer’s. Substance...
Magnet Geology kicks up sand in North Carolina

Ocean Lakes Magnet Geology traveled to North Carolina’s coastline for a field trip to learn about wave erosion in coastal areas and ways to prevent it. They met at South Nags Head Beach, formerly East Seagal Street, which eroded from a street into a beach. They met with professors...
Two men facing charges after Saturday night wreck on Roanoke Island

On Saturday night, Dec. 10, 2022 about 7:30 p.m., a head-on collision occurred on U.S. 64 just outside Manteo. According to the Highway Patrol, Silvero Lopez, 22, of Manteo, was driving a 1998 Toyota Forerunner going north, moved into the southbound lane and struck a 2021 Nissan SUV rental head on. The SUV was driven by Daniel Turney, of Seattle, Wash.
Dare County Land Transfers

Page Arthur W from Sitz Brenda B/013843001—Lot 215 Sec 4 Hatt Colony/$170,000/Vacant Residential. Sunda Christopher L from Barto Richard/014822265—Bld Site 37 Kinnakeet Shrs Ph 22/$75,000/Vacant Residential. Colington. Carr Clifton M Jr from Second Wind Builders/019023000—Lot 102 Sec B Col Harbour/$369,900/Improved Residential. Tomlinson Jonathan W from Colington Pointe...
Albemarle District Jail officer arrested on drug charges after search at facility

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday, December 15, 2022 that on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office joined forces to conduct a search at Albemarle District Jail (ADJ), located at 210 Executive Drive in Elizabeth City. During the search, investigators seized approximately seven grams of marijuana from an ADJ officer, stated a Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office press release.
