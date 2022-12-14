Read full article on original website
VIDEO: MSU officially names Zach Arnett head coach
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State officially named Zach Arnett head football coach on Thursday. Mississippi State officially named Zach Arnett head football coach on Thursday.
Webster County Man Arrested In Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Webster County man was recently arrested by Oxford Police. Oxford Police took a report of a suspicious person at a business located off the 400 block of Highway 278. Their investigation led to the arrest of Jarrod Womack of Mantee on Dec. 13. He is...
Voters in Pontotoc say no to medical marijuana
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - It looks like medical marijuana won't be grown, sold or distributed in Pontotoc County or the City of Pontotoc. City of Pontotoc voters made their voices heard on Thursday. For - 113. Against - 412. County residents rejected the same on Tuesday.
988 is expected to be helpful this holiday season
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA)- Let's face it, life can be tough. Health issues, Stress at home or work, inflation, anxiety. It can get even harder during the holidays. Season depression is a real thing, it can unfortunately sometimes lead to suicide. But there is help available, it's called 988. The suicide prevention hotline used to be a long and confusing 1-(800) number. It's now simply 988, the three-digit number saves lives.
Bobby Brock insurance agency feeds 1,000 families ahead of Christmas
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) -Generosity was on display in the All-America City. A local insurance agency made Christmas brighter for a thousand families. Each year Mississippi's largest insurance company sponsors tons of non-profit fundraisers and benefits, but this year the company had a different idea. Justin Brock, the President of Bobby...
Tupelo Cracker Barrel vandalized
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone knocked out windows at the Cracker Barrel in Tupelo. The restaurant had to turn away customers Thursday morning as a result. Employees would not say what happened. WTVA has reached out to the Tupelo Police Department for information.
Watch out for burglars this holiday season
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Holiday travels leave behind unattended homes. Local law enforcement says it's important to be extra vigilant during this time of year. Thieves are watching to see who is not going to be home for the holidays. Chickasaw County Sheriff Jim Meyers says lock it up and take away the keys..
Chickasaw County constable buys bicycles for kids in his community
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - This time of year, people are finding ways to give back to their communities. One local Chickasaw County constable is going the extra mile for kids in his community. Over the last months, Constable Billy Voyles purchased bikes for kids in need. Voyles has been doing...
Pet of the Week - Alice
Alice is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Dec. 16, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt her? The adoption fee has been waived. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
Bogus payroll check cashed in Houlka
HOULKA, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are trying to find a man who cashed a bogus check in Chickasaw County. According to the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department, a man cashed a fraudulent payroll check at the Food Shop in Houlka on Wednesday. The bogus check was for $275 and was...
Columbus Police identify car possibly involved in fatal hit and run
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police have identified a car that may have been involved in a fatal hit and run in late November. Police released surveillance footage of the car they’re seeking information about. The car is a silver Chevrolet Impala or Cadillac with damage to its front...
Traffic stop netted two drug arrests in the middle of Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A traffic stop in the middle of Tupelo landed two people behind jail. Officers stopped a car early Sunday morning, Dec. 11 in the Crosstown area. They found marijuana, codeine syrup and fentanyl, according to Tupelo Police. This led to the arrests of two people: Ladarius...
Barber partners with non-profit to help children this Christmas
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Steven Vanzant, the owner of Vanzant Barbershop Lounge in Tupelo, has partnered with a local non-profit to spread joy during the holidays. The non-profit is called Memory’s Magical Dresses and Formal Wear. Memory Carouthers founded it. She and Vanzant are delivering toys to families in...
