Shirley Cowell Sawyer, 93, of Elizabeth City, died December 14, 2022 at SECU Hospice House in Smithfield. She was born in Pasquotank County on May 28, 1929. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on December 17 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Jon Jackson Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Karen Jackson, 691 Firetower Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.

ELIZABETH CITY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO