US STOCKS-Wall Street falls as recession worries persist
Dec 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street equities were in the red on Monday with Nasdaq leading declines as investors worried the Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening campaign could push the U.S. economy into a recession. The three major U.S. stock indexes were on track for the fourth straight day of...
1 Growth Stock That Could Soar 2,043% by 2026, According to Wall Street
Earlier this year, Ark Invest published a valuation model that prices Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) at $1,500 per share by 2026. That implies 2,043% upside from its current share price, meaning shareholders would see 21-fold returns in just over four years. Of course, CEO of Ark Invest Cathie Wood has earned a reputation for setting aggressive price targets that are easily dismissed -- but investors would be wise to at least consider the investment thesis for Zoom.
3 Top Dividend Stocks for 2023
When novice investors are looking for ways to build wealth through the stock market, they can often overlook one of the most reliable methods: Buying shares of long-established quality companies that pay dividends, and reinvesting those payouts in more shares. It may not be as exciting as the hunt for...
Australian Market Modestly Lower
(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly lower on Monday, extending the losses in the previous two sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,100 level, following the broadly negative cues from global markets on Friday, with the losses in technology and financial stocks, partially offset by gains in gold miners and materials stocks.
India ETFs Beat S&P 500 in 2022: What Awaits in 2023?
India’s stock market has hit a brake in 2022, thanks to rising rate worries in the United States. Still, iShares India 50 ETF INDY is off just 4.5% this year versus an 18.8% decline in the S&P 500 (as of Dec 16, 2022). The broader emerging market ETF iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF EEM has lost about 22% so far this year.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Validea's Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 12/19/2022
The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations. MEDIFAST INC (MED) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology...
Stock Market News for Dec 19, 2022
U.S. stock markets closed sharply lower On Friday as market participants remained concerned about a recession in 2023. Rigorous interest rate hike by the Fed has dampened investors’ confidence on risky assets like equities. All the three major indexes ended in negative territory for third consecutive days. For the week, these indexes finished in red too.
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 19th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Arco Platform Limited ARCE provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.4% downward over the last 60 days.
Buy 4 Shipping Stocks Up More Than Double in Price in 2022
Players in the shipping industry are responsible for transporting the bulk of goods involved in global trade. Naturally, the gradual reopening of the global economies and the subsequent uptick in trading volumes have served the shipping stocks well. As these companies are responsible for carrying bulk goods — both finished...
Should You Invest in the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Energy - Natural Gas segment of the equity market, look no further than the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/08/2007. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer...
MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil supports most Gulf markets; Saudi falls on economic worries
Dec 19 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf edged higher on Monday supported by gains in oil prices, while the Saudi index snapped three sessions of gain as recession fears weighed on investor sentiment. Oil - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - rose after tumbling...
Should SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) Be on Your Investing Radar?
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) was launched on 10/21/2015, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets...
Why Clean Harbors (CLH) is an Attractive Stock for Investors
Clean Harbors, Inc. CLH has performed well in the past year and shown the potential to sustain the momentum. If you haven’t taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio. Let’s look at the factors that make the stock...
TRP Crosses Critical Technical Indicator
In trading on Monday, shares of TC Energy Corp (Symbol: TRP) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $39.59 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
Should You Invest in the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ)?
Looking for broad exposure to the Consumer Staples - Food & Beverage segment of the equity market? You should consider the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/23/2005. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer...
Is iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (EUSA) a Strong ETF Right Now?
A smart beta exchange traded fund, the iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (EUSA) debuted on 05/05/2010, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Blend category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a...
Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks Now
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. We...
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (IEO)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Energy - Exploration segment of the equity market, the iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (IEO) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/01/2006. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low...
China's COVID surge hits Beijing trading floors, Shanghai finance hub
SHANGHAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - COVID-19 is sweeping through trading floors in Beijing and spreading fast in the financial hub of Shanghai, with illness and absence thinning already light trade and forcing regulators to cancel a weekly meeting vetting public share sales. Many banks and asset managers have dusted off...
