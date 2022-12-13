Earlier this year, Ark Invest published a valuation model that prices Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) at $1,500 per share by 2026. That implies 2,043% upside from its current share price, meaning shareholders would see 21-fold returns in just over four years. Of course, CEO of Ark Invest Cathie Wood has earned a reputation for setting aggressive price targets that are easily dismissed -- but investors would be wise to at least consider the investment thesis for Zoom.

