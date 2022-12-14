Read full article on original website
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB traders needn’t worry because…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX undoubtedly had a significant impact on the Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin. With a market capitalization of a little below $5 billion, SHIB is the 16th largest cryptocurrency today. And the second most popular memecoin, trailing only behind Dogecoin (DOGE), with a price of $0.000008928.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Support for Two Low-Cap Ethereum Altcoins, Sparking Rallies
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has given support for two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin projects as markets continue to consolidate. In an announcement via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Aragon (ANT) and Rocket Pool (RPL) on the Ethereum network on December 8th when sufficient liquidity levels are achieved.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum: Whales switch >100K ETH but will it help regain $1,200
About $139 million worth of ETH got transferred among several wallets. Investors did not have any particular viewpoint towards Ethereum as price action showed indecision. Whales holding Ethereum [ETH] transferred over 100,000 worth of the altcoin to separate wallets in the last 24 hours, Whale Alert revealed. According to the real-time large capital movement provider, the transactions amounted to $139.80 million in approximate terms.
CoinDesk
Symbiont.io, Which Tried to Bring Blockchain to Traditional Finance, Files for Chapter 11
Symbiont.io, which almost a decade ago joined the rush of startups trying to bring crypto's underlying blockchain technology into conventional finance, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Dec. 1. The New York-based company said its assets and liabilities both ranged between $1 million and $10 million, according to a...
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
ambcrypto.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Should DOGE traders go long?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The crypto market cap rose about 2.92% to $872.78 billion and its trading volume was up by 59.87% to $53.27 billion. With the crypto market remaining volatile, the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) recently fell from the $0.11 resistance level. As a result, the coin’s value has dropped by 18% in the last four days. It is currently trading at $0.09114.
ambcrypto.com
As Litecoin fails to hold onto November gains, here is what traders can expect
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Litecoin fell into a zone of strong support from the mid-range, bullish order block and a high-volume node. This could still fail if Bitcoin stumbles beneath $16.2k in...
ambcrypto.com
VeChain (VET) Price Prediction 2025-2030: VET holders will be profitable if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. VeChain is a blockchain platform that enables companies to create decentralized applications (dApps) and carry out transactions with higher levels of security and transparency.
CNBC
Bitcoin dips, and SBF hires high-profile attorney following FTX collapse: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Rene Reinsberg, the president of Celo Foundation, discusses what investors should expect in the new year.
Sam Bankman-Fried Supports Issuing New FTT Tokens To Make FTX Users Whole
SBF tweeted approval for a social media post suggesting restarting FTX and issuing new FTT tokens to users. Bankman-Fried hailed the proposal as a “productive path for parties to explore”. The suggestion was tweeted by Ran Neuner, a crypto influencer and coin Shiller who goes by CryptomanRan. Fallen...
decrypt.co
Binance CEO CZ Takes On Renown Skeptic Paul Krugman In Cryptocurrency MasterClass
In a wide-ranging conversation, the pair debate the value and potential of crypto. "I'm part of the crypto skeptic community, I guess you'd say," said economist Paul Krugman, opening a 30 minute-long conversation with Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao produced for a new MasterClass course. Krugman perhaps understates...
ambcrypto.com
Solana: Can this metric help SOL in its continued fight against market uncertainty
Solana’s ecosystem showed positive growth with local market fee adoption. Developer activity continued to rise on Solana while TVL declined. According to a tweet by Messari on 17 December, despite the general FUD plaguing the crypto market, Solana’s [SOL] ecosystem showed signs of growth. Solana’s [SOL] Price Prediction...
ambcrypto.com
Assessing the state of Bitcoin’s [BTC] demand in the derivatives market
Bitcoin opened interest returns, but funding rate tanked. Bitcoin volatility witnessed a rise upon considering the activity of indicators. Bitcoin [BTC] embarked on some upside last week, triggering hopes of a potential recovery above $20,000. However, the upside was short-lived, and the cryptocurrency was back below $17,000 at press time.
CoinDesk
3 of the Most Influential Technologies in the Digital Economy
Long gone are the days of keeping rolls of cash under our mattresses. In our modern, mostly cashless society, we survive with all-powerful credit and debit cards and protect them with RFID-blocking wallets. Contactless payments are only one facet of the digital economy – the corner of the global economy...
SEC chief Gary Gensler says crypto platforms need to 'come into compliance' or face the regulator's wrath
SEC chair Gary Gensler says the agency has "enough authority" for a crypto regulatory crackdown. Gensler's comments come a month after the demise of once-$32 billion crypto exchange FTX. The SEC clamped down on digital asset lender BlockFi last year with a $100 million settlement. US Securities and Exchange Commission...
NBC Los Angeles
Bitcoin Family Is Moving More Than $1 Million Into Decentralized Exchanges After Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Disaster
The Bitcoin Family has relocated to Phuket, and they are in the process of moving $1 million in crypto to decentralized exchanges. Currently, the family keeps 73% of its crypto tokens in cold storage. Decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, allow users to retain custody of their coins. Confidence is quickly eroding...
Today in Crypto: Gensler Steps Up; Coinbase Beat Down
Here’s a look a some of the events shaping the cryptocurrency landscape Wednesday (Dec. 7). Governments step up to the plate, while market makers slim down. The runway for crypto firms is getting shorter. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler seems to be saying “the buck stops here,” by waving away the calls for legislation to increase the authority of his agency to regulate the crypto industry. He said he already has enough power under the current authority granted to the SEC.
