ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB traders needn’t worry because…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX undoubtedly had a significant impact on the Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin. With a market capitalization of a little below $5 billion, SHIB is the 16th largest cryptocurrency today. And the second most popular memecoin, trailing only behind Dogecoin (DOGE), with a price of $0.000008928.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Support for Two Low-Cap Ethereum Altcoins, Sparking Rallies

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has given support for two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin projects as markets continue to consolidate. In an announcement via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Aragon (ANT) and Rocket Pool (RPL) on the Ethereum network on December 8th when sufficient liquidity levels are achieved.
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum: Whales switch >100K ETH but will it help regain $1,200

About $139 million worth of ETH got transferred among several wallets. Investors did not have any particular viewpoint towards Ethereum as price action showed indecision. Whales holding Ethereum [ETH] transferred over 100,000 worth of the altcoin to separate wallets in the last 24 hours, Whale Alert revealed. According to the real-time large capital movement provider, the transactions amounted to $139.80 million in approximate terms.
CoinDesk

Symbiont.io, Which Tried to Bring Blockchain to Traditional Finance, Files for Chapter 11

Symbiont.io, which almost a decade ago joined the rush of startups trying to bring crypto's underlying blockchain technology into conventional finance, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Dec. 1. The New York-based company said its assets and liabilities both ranged between $1 million and $10 million, according to a...
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
ambcrypto.com

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Should DOGE traders go long?

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The crypto market cap rose about 2.92% to $872.78 billion and its trading volume was up by 59.87% to $53.27 billion. With the crypto market remaining volatile, the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) recently fell from the $0.11 resistance level. As a result, the coin’s value has dropped by 18% in the last four days. It is currently trading at $0.09114.
ambcrypto.com

As Litecoin fails to hold onto November gains, here is what traders can expect

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Litecoin fell into a zone of strong support from the mid-range, bullish order block and a high-volume node. This could still fail if Bitcoin stumbles beneath $16.2k in...
ambcrypto.com

VeChain (VET) Price Prediction 2025-2030: VET holders will be profitable if…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. VeChain is a blockchain platform that enables companies to create decentralized applications (dApps) and carry out transactions with higher levels of security and transparency.
CNBC

Bitcoin dips, and SBF hires high-profile attorney following FTX collapse: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Rene Reinsberg, the president of Celo Foundation, discusses what investors should expect in the new year.
EWN

Sam Bankman-Fried Supports Issuing New FTT Tokens To Make FTX Users Whole

SBF tweeted approval for a social media post suggesting restarting FTX and issuing new FTT tokens to users. Bankman-Fried hailed the proposal as a “productive path for parties to explore”. The suggestion was tweeted by Ran Neuner, a crypto influencer and coin Shiller who goes by CryptomanRan. Fallen...
decrypt.co

Binance CEO CZ Takes On Renown Skeptic Paul Krugman In Cryptocurrency MasterClass

In a wide-ranging conversation, the pair debate the value and potential of crypto. "I'm part of the crypto skeptic community, I guess you'd say," said economist Paul Krugman, opening a 30 minute-long conversation with Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao produced for a new MasterClass course. Krugman perhaps understates...
ambcrypto.com

Solana: Can this metric help SOL in its continued fight against market uncertainty

Solana’s ecosystem showed positive growth with local market fee adoption. Developer activity continued to rise on Solana while TVL declined. According to a tweet by Messari on 17 December, despite the general FUD plaguing the crypto market, Solana’s [SOL] ecosystem showed signs of growth. Solana’s [SOL] Price Prediction...
ambcrypto.com

Assessing the state of Bitcoin’s [BTC] demand in the derivatives market

Bitcoin opened interest returns, but funding rate tanked. Bitcoin volatility witnessed a rise upon considering the activity of indicators. Bitcoin [BTC] embarked on some upside last week, triggering hopes of a potential recovery above $20,000. However, the upside was short-lived, and the cryptocurrency was back below $17,000 at press time.
CoinDesk

3 of the Most Influential Technologies in the Digital Economy

Long gone are the days of keeping rolls of cash under our mattresses. In our modern, mostly cashless society, we survive with all-powerful credit and debit cards and protect them with RFID-blocking wallets. Contactless payments are only one facet of the digital economy – the corner of the global economy...
TEXAS STATE
PYMNTS

Today in Crypto: Gensler Steps Up; Coinbase Beat Down

Here’s a look a some of the events shaping the cryptocurrency landscape Wednesday (Dec. 7). Governments step up to the plate, while market makers slim down. The runway for crypto firms is getting shorter. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler seems to be saying “the buck stops here,” by waving away the calls for legislation to increase the authority of his agency to regulate the crypto industry. He said he already has enough power under the current authority granted to the SEC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy