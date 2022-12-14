Read full article on original website
JoJo Earle Announces Transfer Destination
The wide receiver will join a Horned Frogs program that's contending for a national championship.
Former Alabama WR JoJo Earle Announces Transfer to TCU
Earle will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
247Sports
TCU recruiting is on fire, lands another four-star in safety Randon Fontenette
TCU recruiting is on fire. The Frogs have landed not one, not two but three commitments on Friday with yet another commitment, this time from Freeport (TX) Brazosport four-star safety Randon Fontenette. The 6-foot-2, 189-pounder released the news via his Twitter account just moments ago. It's been an incredible day...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Four-Star Safety Jamel Johnson Commits to TCU
The TCU Horned Frogs continue to take advantage of their hot hand as they gear up for the College Football Playoff and have added another big-time recruit with local four-star safety Jamel Johnson committing play for Sonny Dykes. Johnson made his announcement on Twitter on Friday afternoon. Johnson ranks as...
Scores from every 2022 Texas high school football state championship game
The University Interscholastic League's state title games began at the Dallas Cowboys' home stadium on Wednesday, and the week gridiron junkies yearn for continues with three games per day through Saturday.
Houston Chronicle
Mark Cuban has Vegas-like vision for Dallas, new Mavs arena if Texas OKs casino gambling
DALLAS — In recent years, Mark Cuban’s vision for a new arena has included a 20-story Madison Square Garden-like structure with window views of Dallas and fans arriving in autonomous cars. Now his plans are substantially larger in scope, grandeur and — he believes — economic windfall for...
fox4news.com
South Oak Cliff High School defends 5A Division II UIL state title
DALLAS - It was a big night for South Oak Cliff High School at AT&T Stadium as it made history again, defending last year's 5A Division II UIL state title. The SOC Golden Bears football team has returned to Arlington for the second year in a row. The 34-24 win...
travelawaits.com
7 Quaint Small Towns To Visit Near Dallas
As one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States, there is no denying that Dallas–Fort Worth is a bustling community. When you need a break from all of the hustle and bustle of the city, it is nice to know that there are numerous quaint small towns to visit near Dallas. These small towns are big on charm, and they have just the right mix of tranquility and modern conveniences to give you the perfect break from the city.
WFAA
Plano woman earns doctoral degree from UT-Dallas, marking the 10th degree their family has earned from the university
RICHARDSON, Texas — A 64-year-old Plano woman earned her doctoral degree from the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD) on Friday, marking the 10th degree earned within her family from the university. UTD officials said Roberta Hawkins received her doctoral hood with assistance from her daughter, Jessica, in materials...
fwtx.com
Temperature’s Rising at 225 BBQ
As long as local barbecue aficionados can remember, Arlington’s traditional barbecue game has always been strong. Joints, restaurants, and ‘cue holes-in-the-wall like David’s BBQ, Oh My BBQ, and Eddie Deen’s Crossroads Smokehouse have done a serviceable job in the brisket, ribs, and sausage business. Tastes in...
dmagazine.com
The Ultimate Guide To Buying Cowboy Boots in Dallas-Fort Worth
Every Texan should have a pair of cowboy boots in their closets. You never know when you’ll need to kick a fence or dust at a rodeo dance hall, or even just kick up your heels on a Saturday night. And sure, Fort Worth might be the cowboy capital, with a bounty of iconic boot shops, but here in Dallas we’ve seen scores of cosmopolitan cowboys, too. And there are plenty of stores ready to outfit them. We’ve rounded up some of the best spots across North Texas, from the Fort Worth Stockyards to Highland Park Village, to find your next pair of cowboy boots.
Scary Footage Shows Motorists Fleeing Grapevine, TX Tornado [VIDEO]
A video posted this morning via The Weather Channel revealed a terrifying moment in Grapevine, Texas yesterday as drivers were compelled to turn around in an attempt to escape an approaching tornado. Friends, this is the stuff that nightmares are made of. In fact, I'm fairly certain I've had at...
dallasexpress.com
Second Local Pickleball Bar Opens in January
Pickleball continues to be one of the fastest-growing sports in the country, and now companies are flocking to capitalize on the sport’s popularity. Kansas City-based company Chicken N Pickle opened its first restaurant/entertainment facility in Grand Prairie in December 2021 and is planning expansion throughout the Lonestar State. Chicken...
globalconstructionreview.com
Work to begin this week on $3bn masterplan in Frisco, Texas
The first phase of a major mixed-use development in the city of Frisco in the Dallas–Fort Worth metropolitan area will break ground this week. Texas developer StreetLights Residential is managing the residential element of The Mix project, which will occupy a 28ha area formerly known as Wade Park. When...
cravedfw
Dreamboat Donuts + Maiden + Spiral Arlington Coming in 2023
1204 6th Ave, Fort Worth; Coming Early Spring 2023. Dare to dream as the nostalgic donut, and ice cream shop transports you to a whimsical land full of color and flavor – cruelty-free! White tile floors with multi-colored sprinkles and pink Formica countertops will have you dreaming about lazy childhood Sunday morning donut runs with the family. Executive Chef Parker Howard puts his masterful palate and creative spirit behind delicious plant-based treats, researching and developing soy-milk-based ice cream and donut flavors. Find flavors like traditional glazed, Earl Grey lavender donuts, cake donuts, apple fritters, and mint ice cream or classic vanilla. With countless offerings like ice cream Sundays, donut ice cream sandwiches, donut cakes, and even croissants (all free of animal products) — the only limit is your imagination. Sweet dreams coming in early spring 2023.
Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
The winning keeps on happening in North Texas alongside the Dallas Cowboys and the College Football Playoff-bound TCU Horned Frogs a top-prize Texas Lottery winning ticket was sold around North Texas.
WFAA
Two unclaimed $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire
DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
Texas Wants to Know: What makes Grapevine the 'Chrismas Capital of Texas?'
Christmas trees and mistletoe everywhere you look with the smell of peppermint and freshly baked goods prancing across your nostrils. This winter wonderland isn’t at the North Pole but in North Texas.
Women Found Strangled In Texas: Is A Serial Killer Attacking Black Women In Fort Worth?
Victims Of Unsolved Ft. Worth, Texas MurdersPhoto byFt. Worth Police Department. Fort Worth, Texas is the fifth largest city in Texas and as home to more than 900,000 people, the city is ranked as the 13th-largest city in the United States, according to their government website. Known for the culture and southern hospitality of the city, Ft. Worth has a dark side. Interstate 35 runs over 700 miles from Kansas, through Texas, to the Mexican border. Between 1976 and now, a serial killer or killer has preyed on this stretch of highway. Many of the cases received media and national attention, while others remained unheard of. The following is a list of black women who were found strangled, beaten, and/or asphyxiated in Ft. Worth, Texas from 1977 through 2003. Their brutal murders remain unsolved.
Closed home sales drop 30% in Fort Worth, Tarrant County
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The number of closed sales dropped more than 30% year-over-year in Fort Worth and Tarrant County in November. Pricing continued to slide, with the median home price in Fort Worth dropping from...
