Grand Blanc, MI

HometownLife.com

Detroit Catholic Central, Northville boys basketball gave us a fantastic district preview

Each set of bleachers inside Northville's gymnasium has giant white signs in large lettering that read "NO SITTING IN THE 1ST ROW OR STANDING ON THE FLOOR." That's important to know because MULTIPLE times former Mustangs quarterback Luca Prior fell out of the student section and onto the floor while celebrating his schoolmates' big plays Friday night against Detroit Catholic Central.
NORTHVILLE, MI
abc12.com

Erik Jones makes a pitstop at the Dort

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Bryon Native Erik Jones is natural on the road. But, on the ice, Erik needs a little work. During first period intermission, the NASCAR driver participated in a shoot-out, where he didn't make any goals. It was all in fun and Jones was there for a...
FLINT, MI
footballscoop.com

Sources: Northwood lands accomplished D-III coach to lead program

Sources tell FootballScoop that Northwood (D-II - MI) is dipping into the Division III ranks for their new head coach. Albion College (D-III - MI) head coach Dustin Beurer has accepted the head coaching job with the Timberwolves, sources share. Since taking over the program heading into the 2019 season,...
MIDLAND, MI
abc12.com

Grand Blanc High School "levels up" with esports

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc High School's preparing for the launch of their competitive gaming team next semester. Also called "esports," competitive gaming is getting more popular- with 54 schools in the state's high school league during the fall 2022 season. And in the Spring 2023 season, Grand...
GRAND BLANC, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Quarterback Enters The Transfer Portal

The Michigan Wolverines now have five players who have entered the transfer portal, with the latest being quarterback Alan Bowman. According to reports, Bowman intends to stay with the team until the end of the season as Michigan prepares for the College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU. After two seasons...
ANN ARBOR, MI
abc12.com

Community pays final respects to Bryant "BB" Nolden

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - There was sadness and hope in the hearts of those who paid their final respects to one of Flint's biggest advocates, Bryant "BB" Nolden. For those who knew him, saying goodbye was painful but they know he leaves behind a legacy that will impact generations to come.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Mourners stream into Berston Field House to remember Bryant Nolden

A steady stream of mourners streamed into the Berston Field House in Flint to remember Bryant "BB" Nolden, who saved the center from closing and served his community in innumerable ways. Mourners stream into Berston Field House to remember Bryant Nolden. Community members prepared to say their final goodbyes to...
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Retiring judge Duncan Beagle, the Flint-area’s No. 1 sports advocate, is ‘luckiest man alive’

FLINT TWP, MI. – The folks at the Genesee County Courthouse threw a surprise party for Judge Duncan Beagle Thursday to celebrate his impending retirement. It had a baseball theme since that was the sport Beagle played at Albion College. There were hot dogs, popcorn and a screening of the movie “Eight Men Out” about the 1919 Chicago White Sox who threw the World Series.
FLINT, MI
Boston 25 News WFXT

No joke: Michigan woman wins $100K after scanning losing tickets in 2nd chance game

A Michigan woman thought she was the victim of a prank when she received a call informing her she won $100,000 in a second-chance lottery game. The woman, from Macomb County, won the prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s $300 million Diamond Riches Second Chance game, lottery officials said. The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, was selected in a random drawing on Nov. 16.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Flint's Got Talent Contest

A service dog was finally reunited with her family after she had been missing since Halloween night. Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Grand Blanc Twp. hospital gets bad press from NYT investigative report. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. A Grand Blanc Township hospital is...
FLINT, MI

