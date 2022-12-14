Read full article on original website
HS Basketball - Dow boys and girls win over Chemics in Battle of Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - In the battle of Midland, the Dow Chargers boys and girls basketball teams shocked the Chemics. Dalton DeBoer led the Dow girls with 21 points in a 58-41 win. Four Charger boys scored in double figures in the team's 74-46 win.
Beecher hungry and ready for redemption after losing in state semifinal last season
MT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, MICH. (WJRT) - It's all about culture for Beecher's head coach Marquise Gray, having his entire team experience the total atmosphere at the D3 Final Four against Schoolcraft was the first building block to this season. "Last year, I looked at last year and getting the Final...
Detroit Catholic Central, Northville boys basketball gave us a fantastic district preview
Each set of bleachers inside Northville's gymnasium has giant white signs in large lettering that read "NO SITTING IN THE 1ST ROW OR STANDING ON THE FLOOR." That's important to know because MULTIPLE times former Mustangs quarterback Luca Prior fell out of the student section and onto the floor while celebrating his schoolmates' big plays Friday night against Detroit Catholic Central.
Erik Jones makes a pitstop at the Dort
FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Bryon Native Erik Jones is natural on the road. But, on the ice, Erik needs a little work. During first period intermission, the NASCAR driver participated in a shoot-out, where he didn't make any goals. It was all in fun and Jones was there for a...
Jay Johnson, Mel Tucker pull off unprecedented recruiting feat at Michigan State
Michigan State has yielded positive results on the recruiting trail over the last week, but perhaps no development was more impressive or as vital as the Spartans landing four-star West Linn (Ore.) High School quarterback Sam Leavitt. Considered the top player from the state of Oregon, the No. 373 overall...
(Holiday) 5th Quarter scoreboard: High school hoops recap from Mid-Michigan
The season is still young, with the boys only in Week 2 of the schedule. But as always, we've got a loaded slate of games for you tonight.
Sources: Northwood lands accomplished D-III coach to lead program
Sources tell FootballScoop that Northwood (D-II - MI) is dipping into the Division III ranks for their new head coach. Albion College (D-III - MI) head coach Dustin Beurer has accepted the head coaching job with the Timberwolves, sources share. Since taking over the program heading into the 2019 season,...
Michigan Adds Former Five-Star To Roster Via Transfer Portal
Myles Hinton, the former Stanford offensive lineman and younger brother of former U-M defensive tackle Chris Hinton, has announced his commitment to Michigan via the transfer portal. The former five-star prospect chose to leave the Cardinal program shortly after former head coach David Shaw stepped down. Hinton was a huge...
Grand Blanc High School "levels up" with esports
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc High School's preparing for the launch of their competitive gaming team next semester. Also called "esports," competitive gaming is getting more popular- with 54 schools in the state's high school league during the fall 2022 season. And in the Spring 2023 season, Grand...
Michigan Unveils New Addition To Helmet For College Football Playoff
The Michigan Football helmet is one of the most iconic and recognizable pieces of athletic equipment anywhere in the world - and now it's getting a new addition for the college football playoff. Dametrius “Meechie” Walker, an honorary member of team 143, died exactly one week ago after a two-year...
'Power Five Starter': Michigan Football Adds To 2023 Class
With national signing day quickly approaching, the Wolverines added another big piece to their 2023 class on Wednesday. Roderick Pierce, the No. 9 overall prospect in the state of Illinois and the No. 51 ranked defensive lineman nationally, announced that he was committed to the Michigan Wolverines. You can read...
BREAKING: Michigan State flips QB prospect from Pac-12 school
The Spartans have their quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class!
Michigan Top100 commit Chris Ewald recruiting other top Florida targets
On Friday, Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep 2025 four-star cornerback Chris Ewald made a commitment to Michigan. He becomes the first commitment in the 2025 class for the Maize and Blue. The talented youngster had been to Ann Arbor a few times early on in his recruitment and formed a strong...
Michigan Quarterback Enters The Transfer Portal
The Michigan Wolverines now have five players who have entered the transfer portal, with the latest being quarterback Alan Bowman. According to reports, Bowman intends to stay with the team until the end of the season as Michigan prepares for the College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU. After two seasons...
Community pays final respects to Bryant "BB" Nolden
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - There was sadness and hope in the hearts of those who paid their final respects to one of Flint's biggest advocates, Bryant "BB" Nolden. For those who knew him, saying goodbye was painful but they know he leaves behind a legacy that will impact generations to come.
Mourners stream into Berston Field House to remember Bryant Nolden
A steady stream of mourners streamed into the Berston Field House in Flint to remember Bryant "BB" Nolden, who saved the center from closing and served his community in innumerable ways. Mourners stream into Berston Field House to remember Bryant Nolden. Community members prepared to say their final goodbyes to...
Retiring judge Duncan Beagle, the Flint-area’s No. 1 sports advocate, is ‘luckiest man alive’
FLINT TWP, MI. – The folks at the Genesee County Courthouse threw a surprise party for Judge Duncan Beagle Thursday to celebrate his impending retirement. It had a baseball theme since that was the sport Beagle played at Albion College. There were hot dogs, popcorn and a screening of the movie “Eight Men Out” about the 1919 Chicago White Sox who threw the World Series.
No joke: Michigan woman wins $100K after scanning losing tickets in 2nd chance game
A Michigan woman thought she was the victim of a prank when she received a call informing her she won $100,000 in a second-chance lottery game. The woman, from Macomb County, won the prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s $300 million Diamond Riches Second Chance game, lottery officials said. The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, was selected in a random drawing on Nov. 16.
Flint's Got Talent Contest
A service dog was finally reunited with her family after she had been missing since Halloween night. Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Grand Blanc Twp. hospital gets bad press from NYT investigative report. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. A Grand Blanc Township hospital is...
BREAKING: Michigan lands major transfer commitment from another Big Ten school
Friday afternoon, the Michigan football team scored yet another significant pickup in the transfer portal, as Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced his commitment to transfer to the Wolverines. Hausmann, who recorded 54 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and one fumble recovery as a true freshman for the Cornhuskers,...
