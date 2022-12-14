Read full article on original website
Inside a Prospector’s Old Silo in Wyoming’s Wind River Mountains
If you'd like to getaway from it all and also experience a bit of Wyoming history, I found an interesting option. It's an old prospector's silo in Wyoming's Wind River Mountains that also happens to be an Airbnb. This is the "Cozy Mountain Getaway Prospector's Shanty Silo" on Airbnb. It's...
Wyoming Woman Killed in Head-On Collision Near Pinedale
A Wyoming woman, 67, died after a head-on collision near Pinedale, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 near milepost 95, US 191. According to the crash summary:. A GMC Yukon was southbound on US 191 near milepost 95, while traveling southbound...
wrrnetwork.com
Lander Residents: Run Water to Prevent Freezing Pipes
Starting on December 23, the City of Lander will allow all residential customers with a 5/8″ meter to run an additional 2,000 gallons of water per billing period. This does not apply to trailer parks or apartment houses that run through a master meter and do not get an individual bill. The bill you receive in February will show that your standard base rate of 4,000 gallons has been increased to 6,000 gallons at no additional charge.
cowboystatedaily.com
Riverton Man Charged With Breaking Twin Daughters’ Legs Pleads Not Guilty
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Riverton man accused of fracturing the legs and other bones of his twin infant daughters pleaded not guilty Tuesday to two counts of child abuse. Anthony Michael Long, 27, faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted and sentenced...
cowboystatedaily.com
Riverton Man Who Shot Friend In Head Gets New Trial Because Police Botched Miranda Rights
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A man convicted of second-degree murder for mercy-killing his best friend can receive a new trial, after the Wyoming Supreme Court determined much of the man’s confession invalid. A trial jury convicted Mario Mills in March 2021, stemming from the...
wrrnetwork.com
Sledding fatality Reported Saturday; Vehicle ran over Young Boy
On the evening of Saturday, November 26th, a Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Justice Services (OJS) police officer responded to a service call in Riverton regarding the death of a young boy believed to have been accidentally run over by a vehicle while sledding on the Wind River Indian Reservation. Officers have identified the driver of the vehicle, and the tragic incident remains open and under investigation by OJS police officers and the Fremont County Coroner according to a BIA Spokesperson. The Fremont County Coroner’s Office confirmed the fatality occurred over the weekend.
