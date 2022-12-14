Starting on December 23, the City of Lander will allow all residential customers with a 5/8″ meter to run an additional 2,000 gallons of water per billing period. This does not apply to trailer parks or apartment houses that run through a master meter and do not get an individual bill. The bill you receive in February will show that your standard base rate of 4,000 gallons has been increased to 6,000 gallons at no additional charge.

LANDER, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO