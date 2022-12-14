ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, WY

Wyoming Woman Killed in Head-On Collision Near Pinedale

A Wyoming woman, 67, died after a head-on collision near Pinedale, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 near milepost 95, US 191. According to the crash summary:. A GMC Yukon was southbound on US 191 near milepost 95, while traveling southbound...
PINEDALE, WY
Lander Residents: Run Water to Prevent Freezing Pipes

Starting on December 23, the City of Lander will allow all residential customers with a 5/8″ meter to run an additional 2,000 gallons of water per billing period. This does not apply to trailer parks or apartment houses that run through a master meter and do not get an individual bill. The bill you receive in February will show that your standard base rate of 4,000 gallons has been increased to 6,000 gallons at no additional charge.
LANDER, WY
Sledding fatality Reported Saturday; Vehicle ran over Young Boy

On the evening of Saturday, November 26th, a Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Justice Services (OJS) police officer responded to a service call in Riverton regarding the death of a young boy believed to have been accidentally run over by a vehicle while sledding on the Wind River Indian Reservation. Officers have identified the driver of the vehicle, and the tragic incident remains open and under investigation by OJS police officers and the Fremont County Coroner according to a BIA Spokesperson. The Fremont County Coroner’s Office confirmed the fatality occurred over the weekend.
RIVERTON, WY
