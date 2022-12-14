ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

R.A. Heim

A $500 payment from the state is coming to eligible taxpayers

rolling up moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Is your wallet is a bit lighter right now as the holidays get closer? Here's some good news! The state of New Mexico wants to offer you some economic relief during this time through paying you an income tax rebate. Here are the details about this money that you will be getting (or it even might even already be there in your bank account).
MLG’s PED wants more funds despite ‘moonshot’ cash infusion fail

Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s New Mexico Public Education Department (PED) Secretary Kurt Steinhaus is requesting another increase in spending on the Department despite the state failing behind every single other state and the District of Columbia in education. The request for more cash comes directly after Lujan Grisham’s...
MLG’s Human Services Dept. wants budget hike to keep COVID-era policies

Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s New Mexico Human Services Department (HSD) just released its budget request for the New Mexico Legislature, which the Department says it will use to continue to prop up expanded pandemic-era social programs. HSD wrote in a press release that it is “requesting a budget of $1.6 billion that will leverage an additional $8.4 billion in federal funds to assist 1,088,981 New Mexicans who will experience significant reductions in Medicaid and SNAP (food stamps) benefits when the COVID-19 Federal Public Health Emergency ends.”
As New Mexico emphasizes at-home testing, PCR testing access is shrinking

CDC Community Transmission Map, used by health care workers, like Acting Secretary Dr. David Scrase at New Mexico Department of Health, to advise at-risk patients, is the CDC metric of risk, determined by transmission and test positivity rates. It was used by NMDOH and CDC to advise localities before February 25, 2022. This is for New Mexico from December 15, 2022, reflecting reported data from 12/6-12/14/22. The map is reflective of the previous week, not a projection.
Broadband map provides coverage for all New Mexicans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Early broadband maps relied on collected data from the Census, which resulted in maps that were overly optimistic, lacked location-specific information, and subsequently glossed over gaps in coverage. This new broadband map now aims to solve some of these issues. The FCC unveiled a new...
New Mexico State Regulation and Licensing Hit by Data Breach

(TNS) — The state Regulation and Licensing Department has mailed letters informing customers of a cyber breach in October that potentially exposed personal information in about 225,000 accounts. Officials observed suspicious activity Oct. 7 on the agency's network and took immediate steps to address the breach, such as contacting...
Judge Stan Whitaker calls upon CYFD to make changes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico judge has called out the state's Children Youth and Families Department for repeated failures involving New Mexico’s children. On Thursday, Judge Stan Whitaker had this to say after serving a life sentence to Zerrick Marquez, who is now convicted for beating to death 4-year-old James Dunklee Cruz in 2019.
