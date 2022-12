BERKELEY – The Pac-12 announced its 2023 Women's Gymnastics Preseason Coaches Poll Thursday afternoon selecting No. 8 California third in the conference. The reigning Pac-12 regular season co-champs have now been picked third in six-consecutive polls and this year's list is nearly identical to the 2022 poll when it comes to the top-three teams. As they did last season, the Bears garnered 40 points, but for the first time in the Justin Howell and Elisabeth Crandall-Howell era received a first-place vote. Earlier this month the team was chosen as the second-highest ranked Pac-12 team in the WCGA National Preseason Poll coming into the season ranked eighth.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO