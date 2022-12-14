Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Travel pillows are practically a must for any trip. These traditionally U-shaped pads are designed to support the neck while you’re seated upright and can make dozing on a plane at least somewhat tolerable. To my surprise, the foam Tuft & Needle Anywhere Travel Pillow is shaped like a miniaturized bed pillow, which makes it versatile for providing neck, back, or even knee support on plane, train, bus, and car rides. Plus, you can use it for sleeping when you get to your destination, while camping, or even for a nap on your couch at home. It could make a great gift for the travel lover in your life—with a couple of caveats.

