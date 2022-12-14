Read full article on original website
Alabama gets $5.8 million to support English learner students, teachers
Alabama will get nearly $5.8 million over the next five years to support English learner instruction and teacher training. The grants, distributed through a federal program from the U.S. Department of Education, will support two ESL teacher training programs at the University of Alabama at Huntsville and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
WAFF
Gov. Ivey awards grants to help low-income residents
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded grants to programs that support low-income residents become self-sufficient in Alabama. “Life’s curves sometimes cause people to be knocked down,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “The Community Services Block Grant programs enable those people to stand up and move forward. I am pleased to support these programs that help many residents get back on their feet both economically and mentally.”
5 people, including 2 from Alabama, sentenced for $12M Georgia theology school fraud
Five people who pleaded guilty to defrauding $12 million in federal student aid by enrolling students into a theology school without requiring classwork were sentenced Thursday in Georgia to prison terms ranging from three to nine years. The defendants admitted they recruited fake students to the Columbus, Georgia, campus of...
Alabama plant fined $925K for pollution violations
A company owned by the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is paying a $925,000 fine to an Alabama health agency, after it shut down a coke plant it said was leaking polluting gases. Under a consent decree approved Wednesday by a state court judge, Bluestone Coke will pay...
altoday.com
Attorneys brief legislators on ethics laws
On Wednesday, members of the Alabama Legislature attended orientation training at the Alabama Statehouse. Among the many topics covered in the two-day seminar was ethics training. The presentation was led by Legislative Services Agency (LSA) General Counsel Jimmy Entrekin. The presenters were Greg Butrus, a Partner at Balch & Bingham, and Raymond Bell, a shareholder at Maynard, Cooper & Gale.
montgomeryindependent.com
Six Million In Broadband Funds Allocated For Alabama
Governor Kay Ivey and others visited the Montgomery County Commission chamber on Monday, December 12th to kick off a chain of meetings throughout the state to announce the new Alabama Community Broadband Technical Assistance Program (TAP). The program is part of the announcement, also on Monday, of the Department of...
PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation
PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.
The commander of U.S. Space Command, Gen. Dickinson, is reportedly “massaging the message.” What that means is open to interpretation but Dickinson has long been considered to be somewhat reluctant to embrace the Rocket City. The decision, however, rests with the Secretary of the Air Force. Country tribute...
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Alabama that You Need to Visit
Alabama’s a state with a little bit of everything: mountains, charming seaside towns, winding rivers, deep rural communities. Away from the bigger cities – the French-founded Mobile on the coast, Montgomery and Birmingham looming large in the center of the state – there is a wealth of diverse small towns in Alabama, distinct communities famous for that sweet Southern hospitality.
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama food banks combating inflation
The cost of food is not only hitting the pockets of many families across Alabama, but even local food banks are feeling the stress. Sourcing food has been really difficult for the community food bank this year. They're only serving about half the people they need to because of the cost of food right now.
Alabama’s New Gun Laws (Plus A Few More) In 2023
Every year, the start of January brings new laws to the state of Alabama, as well as the nation. Last year, it was a new law related to the vaccine for Covid-19. This time, it's a strange bill that allows law enforcement to easily obtain a warrant for a "wiretap" on your digital devices.
Alabama Power on schedule with $1 billion expansion
Alabama Power Company says it is proceeding on budget and on schedule with a new gas-fired power unit that was a major part of a $1.1 billion expansion approved by the Alabama Public Service Commission in 2020. The company said it is about 70% complete with construction of a combined-cycle...
6 Alabama Towns That Are Surprisingly Real Places
There are plenty of places across the globe that have weird names. Some of these names, people wouldn't even believe they're real places. Alabama isn't the only state with town names that are outrageous. According to Far and Wide, there are weird town names in plenty of other states like Tennessee, Wyoming, and even Texas.
Miss Alabama has eyes on the prize: ‘I’m ready to show Miss America what Team Alabama can do’
Lindsay Gaines Fincher is a vision in red and a knockout in houndstooth. Her wardrobe for Miss America harks back to her past at the University of Alabama, and it’s easy to imagine Fincher letting loose with a “Roll Tide!” as she struts her stuff on a national stage.
The most popular Christmas food in Alabama is bonkers
A state-by-state breakdown of the most popular and least favorite foods across the country might leave you scratching your head when you see Alabama's results.
WAFF
What makes TikTok an app several states, including Alabama, an app worth banning? We spoke to a cybersecurity expert to find out
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - TikTok has been drawing the attention of the U.S. government for months now, mainly because of privacy concerns. Social media companies like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook all harvest user data at the consent of you downloading the apps. Within the terms and conditions of every app, users agree to allow the app to use their phones’ microphone, camera, and contacts in order to make the user experience friendlier.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!) Widely known as the Heart of Dixie, Alabama is one of the states that makes up the American South. Located between Georgia in the east and Mississippi in the west, Alabama also borders the Gulf of Mexico in the south. Huntsville, Mobile, and Birmingham are some of the state’s largest and most important cities. Interspersed among the urban areas are thousands of miles of waterways and wetlands. The southern half of the state is chock full of American alligators, as well as snakes, turtles, and other water-loving creatures. While not generally known for its cold temperatures, there is one city that takes the title of coldest place in Alabama.
Oyster harvesters upset after AMRD closes fishing areas due to overharvesting
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Many oyster harvesters gathered in Dauphin Island to meet with Scott Bannon, the director of the Alabama Marine Resource Division, after AMRD announced they are closing two areas in the bay. The AMRD closed a portion of waters on the east side of the Mobile bay Tuesday afternoon due to […]
New training program rolls out to combat school bus driver shortage in Alabama
PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama is facing a shortage of bus drivers and academic officials want to address the problem before the new school year. School leaders say there are unfilled bus driver positions in every school system in the state and they are working to train new drivers fast to fill these positions. The Alabama […]
opelikaobserver.com
Popular Big Buck Photo Contest Launches
ALABAMA — Alabama’s Black Belt ranks among America’s best places to bag a trophy buck, and the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association wants to see your photos again this year. The annual Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association (ALBBAA) Big Buck Photo Contest is being announced for the...
