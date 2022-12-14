ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

AL.com

Alabama gets $5.8 million to support English learner students, teachers

Alabama will get nearly $5.8 million over the next five years to support English learner instruction and teacher training. The grants, distributed through a federal program from the U.S. Department of Education, will support two ESL teacher training programs at the University of Alabama at Huntsville and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
WAFF

Gov. Ivey awards grants to help low-income residents

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded grants to programs that support low-income residents become self-sufficient in Alabama. “Life’s curves sometimes cause people to be knocked down,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “The Community Services Block Grant programs enable those people to stand up and move forward. I am pleased to support these programs that help many residents get back on their feet both economically and mentally.”
Alabama Now

Alabama plant fined $925K for pollution violations

A company owned by the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is paying a $925,000 fine to an Alabama health agency, after it shut down a coke plant it said was leaking polluting gases. Under a consent decree approved Wednesday by a state court judge, Bluestone Coke will pay...
altoday.com

Attorneys brief legislators on ethics laws

On Wednesday, members of the Alabama Legislature attended orientation training at the Alabama Statehouse. Among the many topics covered in the two-day seminar was ethics training. The presentation was led by Legislative Services Agency (LSA) General Counsel Jimmy Entrekin. The presenters were Greg Butrus, a Partner at Balch & Bingham, and Raymond Bell, a shareholder at Maynard, Cooper & Gale.
montgomeryindependent.com

Six Million In Broadband Funds Allocated For Alabama

Governor Kay Ivey and others visited the Montgomery County Commission chamber on Monday, December 12th to kick off a chain of meetings throughout the state to announce the new Alabama Community Broadband Technical Assistance Program (TAP). The program is part of the announcement, also on Monday, of the Department of...
AL.com

PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation

PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.

The commander of U.S. Space Command, Gen. Dickinson, is reportedly “massaging the message.” What that means is open to interpretation but Dickinson has long been considered to be somewhat reluctant to embrace the Rocket City. The decision, however, rests with the Secretary of the Air Force. Country tribute...
allamericanatlas.com

17 Charming Small Towns in Alabama that You Need to Visit

Alabama’s a state with a little bit of everything: mountains, charming seaside towns, winding rivers, deep rural communities. Away from the bigger cities – the French-founded Mobile on the coast, Montgomery and Birmingham looming large in the center of the state – there is a wealth of diverse small towns in Alabama, distinct communities famous for that sweet Southern hospitality.
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama food banks combating inflation

The cost of food is not only hitting the pockets of many families across Alabama, but even local food banks are feeling the stress. Sourcing food has been really difficult for the community food bank this year. They're only serving about half the people they need to because of the cost of food right now.
92.9 WTUG

Alabama’s New Gun Laws (Plus A Few More) In 2023

Every year, the start of January brings new laws to the state of Alabama, as well as the nation. Last year, it was a new law related to the vaccine for Covid-19. This time, it's a strange bill that allows law enforcement to easily obtain a warrant for a "wiretap" on your digital devices.
AL.com

Alabama Power on schedule with $1 billion expansion

Alabama Power Company says it is proceeding on budget and on schedule with a new gas-fired power unit that was a major part of a $1.1 billion expansion approved by the Alabama Public Service Commission in 2020. The company said it is about 70% complete with construction of a combined-cycle...
95.3 The Bear

6 Alabama Towns That Are Surprisingly Real Places

There are plenty of places across the globe that have weird names. Some of these names, people wouldn't even believe they're real places. Alabama isn't the only state with town names that are outrageous. According to Far and Wide, there are weird town names in plenty of other states like Tennessee, Wyoming, and even Texas.
WAFF

What makes TikTok an app several states, including Alabama, an app worth banning? We spoke to a cybersecurity expert to find out

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - TikTok has been drawing the attention of the U.S. government for months now, mainly because of privacy concerns. Social media companies like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook all harvest user data at the consent of you downloading the apps. Within the terms and conditions of every app, users agree to allow the app to use their phones’ microphone, camera, and contacts in order to make the user experience friendlier.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!)

Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!) Widely known as the Heart of Dixie, Alabama is one of the states that makes up the American South. Located between Georgia in the east and Mississippi in the west, Alabama also borders the Gulf of Mexico in the south. Huntsville, Mobile, and Birmingham are some of the state’s largest and most important cities. Interspersed among the urban areas are thousands of miles of waterways and wetlands. The southern half of the state is chock full of American alligators, as well as snakes, turtles, and other water-loving creatures. While not generally known for its cold temperatures, there is one city that takes the title of coldest place in Alabama.
opelikaobserver.com

Popular Big Buck Photo Contest Launches

ALABAMA — Alabama’s Black Belt ranks among America’s best places to bag a trophy buck, and the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association wants to see your photos again this year. The annual Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association (ALBBAA) Big Buck Photo Contest is being announced for the...
