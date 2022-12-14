ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Verizon network outages, disruptions fixed for customers in Monterey County

By Victor Guzman
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vcWa9_0jim4Ech00

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) Update Dec. 14, 2022, at 1:41 p.m. - Verizon said a problem affecting customers across Monterey County and causing service disruption had been resolved.

"We're aware some customers in the area experienced a temporary service disruption earlier today," said a Verizon spokesperson. "The issue has been resolved, and service is now restored."

Customers reported having trouble using data or other phone services late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Verizon said that the disruptions were impacting people within California.

Verizon network outages, disruption reported for some customers in Monterey County

Some Verizon customers might be experiencing a significant drop in service quality or outages overnight as Verizon is reporting a "network disruption" late Tuesday.

In a statement, Verizon said the disruption is impacting people "within California" after being questioned by KION about outages in the Salinas 93905 and 93906 zip codes.

"We're working to resolve the issue, which could take up to 12 hours," said Verizon support staff.

Multiple people on social media brought outages to the attention of KION staff late Tuesday.

The staff has also experienced the drop in service first-hand.

For now, Verizon suggests using a Wi-Fi source or enabling Wi-Fi calling on phones.

The post Verizon network outages, disruptions fixed for customers in Monterey County appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Lettuce shortages impacting shoppers on the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Lettuce prices are rising on the Central Coast, and shoppers feel the pinch in their pockets. "Crazy, crazy prices," said Cindy Dodd of Salinas. Earlier this year, viruses struck lettuce production in the Salinas Valley. Peak production for lettuce in Salinas is between May to November. Agriculture experts said lettuce prices have The post Lettuce shortages impacting shoppers on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

TJX Companies, Inc. must pay $2.05 million for unlawful disposal of hazardous waste

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni said on Tuesday that TJX Companies, Inc. must pay a $2.05 million fine for unlawful disposal of hazardous waste. This settles a civil complaint against the Massachusetts-based company that alleged improper disposal of hazardous waste into their regular trash bins meant for municipal landfills, said The post TJX Companies, Inc. must pay $2.05 million for unlawful disposal of hazardous waste appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey County businesses prepare for minimum wage increase in 2023

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Starting January 1, the minimum wage will be $15.50 per hour for all employers. KION checked in with Frank Savino, the owner of Aquablue Skin and Body Spa. Savino’s owned his business for almost two decades. Savino’s been preparing and planning for the wage increase. Small business loans during the pandemic The post Monterey County businesses prepare for minimum wage increase in 2023 appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Fire contained to two vehicles and part of home in Carmel Valley

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Regional Fire District said they responded to calls of a structure fire Friday in Loma Del Rey. They saw two vehicles and part of the home on fire when they arrived. Firefighters were able to contain the fire in one section of the home. Five engines were on The post Fire contained to two vehicles and part of home in Carmel Valley appeared first on KION546.
CARMEL VALLEY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Minimum wage set to increase in 2023

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Starting January 1, minimum wage will be $15.50 per hour for all employers. KION checked in Frank Savino, the owner of Aquablue Skin and Body Spa. Savino’s owned his business for almost two decades. Savino’s been preparing and planning for the wage increase. Small business loans during the pandemic and keeping The post Minimum wage set to increase in 2023 appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Motorcyclist dies speeding away from CHP, crashes into curb

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A 54-years-old man from Santa Cruz is dead after trying to run from CHP officers. It happened just before 2:00 a.m. on Saturday. The CHP said is saw a motorcycle driving at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at a stop sign. Officers tried to make an enforcement The post Motorcyclist dies speeding away from CHP, crashes into curb appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

County of Monterey appoints new Administrative Officer and Ag Commissioner

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): The County of Monterey appointed a new county administrative officer and new AG Commissioner on Tuesday morning. Sonia De La Rosa was voted unanimously by the Board of Supervisors to become the next County Administrative Officer and Juan Hidalgo was selected to be the new AG Commissioner. De La Rosa will be The post County of Monterey appoints new Administrative Officer and Ag Commissioner appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Nearly 16,500 without power on Central Coast due to power outages

Central, Calif. (KION-TV)- PG&E said that nearly 16,500 people are without power due to outages on the Central Coast. A reported 6,439 customers are without power in Monterey County, and 10,052 people are without power in Santa Cruz County, reports PG&E. 4,445 people are without power in Pacific Grove, and the Aptos Hills to Larkin The post Nearly 16,500 without power on Central Coast due to power outages appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Over 9,000 customers without power in Watsonville and Interlaken

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE ON DEC. 11, 2022 AT 11:12 AM: PG&E has restored power to the 3,244 customers in Interlaken. PG&E said that customers in Watsonville should get their power restored by 4 p.m. Original Story PG&E says that 6,419 customers in Watsonville and 3,244 customers in Interlaken are currently without power on Sunday The post Over 9,000 customers without power in Watsonville and Interlaken appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

CHP slow-speed chase with stolen Prius in Gilroy ends near Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- California Highway Patrol said they arrested a man who took officers on a chase from Gilroy to Greenfield while potentially driving under the influence. Officers said a suspect stole a red Toyota Prius in Gilroy and proceeded south on Highway 101. People who witnessed the chase on the highway posted what they The post CHP slow-speed chase with stolen Prius in Gilroy ends near Greenfield appeared first on KION546.
GILROY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Bob Hoover Academy is ready for takeoff

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Despite the stormy weather outside, there were plenty of smiles at Salinas Airport on Sunday morning. The Bob Hoover Academy hosted their open house as students gave out tours of the classrooms and flight simulator used during classes. There was plenty of food for visitors to eat and live music. Salinas native The post Bob Hoover Academy is ready for takeoff appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Emergency slope repair work will close part of San Juan Grade Road for most of December

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County Public Works warns drivers that beginning on Dec. 8, a portion of San Juan Grade road will be closed until Dec. 22. Emergency slope and roadwork repairs will be made, beginning 3.5 miles north of Crazy Horse Canyon Road and ending at the San Benito County line. This stretch of The post Emergency slope repair work will close part of San Juan Grade Road for most of December appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

CHP arrest DUI woman who said she left her daughter alone at home

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP Santa Cruz said they arrested a woman who was passed out in her car at the 120 block of 3rd Street Friday at 5:45 a.m. Angelina Pedroza Lopez, 37, was contacted by officers who determined she was DUI. While being arrested, she told officers that she left her 4-year-old daughter The post CHP arrest DUI woman who said she left her daughter alone at home appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Mother and toddler escape burning house fire in Watsonville, eleven displaced

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Watsonville said that a mother and child are recovering after escaping a house fire Thursday morning. Firefighters were dispatched to the 400 block of East Beach Street at around 9:12 a.m. for reports of a fire on the second story of a burning home. A mother and her toddler The post Mother and toddler escape burning house fire in Watsonville, eleven displaced appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Municipal Airport Master Plan to be discussed in meeting

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Salinas Municipal Airport will have its second public meeting for its Master Plan at Jet West on Dec. 14. People can attend in person or virtually via zoom, here. The meeting will be from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The public will be allowed to ask questions. Spanish interpreters will be available. The post Salinas Municipal Airport Master Plan to be discussed in meeting appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man dragged during hit-and-run in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Video was circulating social media after a graphic hit and run sent a man to the hospital Monday morning. The video that takes place near the parking lot of the Subway on South Main Street shows a fight break out between two people. One of the people involved goes back into his The post GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man dragged during hit-and-run in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

65 miles of Highway 1 in Big Sur closed due to weather

BIG SUR, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans warns drivers that Highway 1 is closed from Ragged Point to Palo Colorado on Saturday. Caltrans cites expected heavy rainfall as the reason for the closure. This closes 65 miles of Highway 1 along the Big Sur coast. Rain is forecasted to exceed the debris flow threshold for the Dolan The post 65 miles of Highway 1 in Big Sur closed due to weather appeared first on KION546.
RAGGED POINT, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Murphy Road closed due to high river levels

NORTH MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): The County of Monterey announced that Murphy Road is closed due to high river levels from the Pajaro River. Maia Carroll, Communications Manager for the County of Monterey told KION that the closure is expected to last until Monday morning. Carroll did say this is typical for Murphy Road to The post Murphy Road closed due to high river levels appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy