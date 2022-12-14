Signs at Governor's Park and Sonny Lawson Park near Five Points are among the parks warning adults to stay out of the playgrounds unless accompanied by a minor.Scott Gilmore, deputy executive for Denver Parks and Recreation, believes this is an important effort to protect residents."What we want is families and children to come into this space and feel safe because we have been challenged with bad behavior, adults engaging in bad behavior," said Gilmore.It's an attempt to discourage that bad behavior such as illegal drug use, crime and more from happening in these public spaces. "My park staff would come...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO