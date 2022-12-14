ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

The Denver Gazette

Nurse permitted to sue over Community College of Denver's statement she did not graduate

A Brighton woman who worked for 15 years as a nurse after graduating from the Community College of Denver may sue the school for its representation that she never received a degree, a career-altering allegation that reportedly plunged her into unemployment and foreclosure. The state's Court of Appeals earlier this month reversed a decision by a Denver judge, who tossed Justine Salazar's lawsuit upon concluding Colorado's governmental immunity law precluded her from seeking any relief against CCD. ...
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Seven organizations receive first round of reparations grants

African art, homeless resources, food justice and early childhood education are some of the issues tackled by groups receiving the first round of grants from the Denver Black Reparations Council. With $50,000 to distribute in total, chosen groups got between $6,500 to $7,500. The Council is one of multiple organizations...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

As mayor, Hancock walked the arts walk | John Moore

Michael Hancock could “Imagine 2020” when he became Denver’s mayor in 2011. He just couldn’t imagine, you know … 2020. Who could?. In 2013, Hancock launched “Imagine 2020,” Denver’s first strategic cultural visioning plan in 25 years. By activating a diverse cross-section of city, community and cultural leaders, Hancock made it plain from the start that arts and culture would permeate every aspect of his administration, driven by the guiding principle that the arts are for everyone.
ARAPAHOE, CO
kccrradio.com

College Student Returning For Christmas Stuck In Denver By Winter Storm

PIERRE — Winter Storm Diaz forced the closure of Pierre Regional Airport on Tuesday, stranding many traveling to Pierre in Denver and other locations. Raegan Winder is in grad school in Tucson, Arizona, but has family in Pierre. She, her boyfriend and sister were coming home for winter break and have been marooned in the Mile High City since Tuesday…
PIERRE, SD
CBS Denver

Department of Housing Stability holds panel discussion to address homeless crisis in Denver

Denver's Department of Housing Stability, held its first-panel discussion Friday for an opportunity to hear about the state of the homeless and housing crisis.The meeting addressed, the "unprecedented" funding the state has secured to tackle it and how the city's new population of migrants fits into the plan. Britta Fischer is the executive director and has been since the department opened three years ago. A seemingly impossible role she took on at the height of the pandemic. "Just in those three years, we've seen 5,000 households that have regained stable housing with investments that we've made through community partners like...
DENVER, CO
coloradosun.com

Colorado is spending unprecedented money on homelessness, but how long will it take to see results?

Colorado has more money than ever to spend on solving homelessness, as well as the most comprehensive data to date about how many people need services. Still, the crisis is expected to get worse before it gets better, as the total economic impact of the global pandemic has yet to emerge and the array of solutions now in the works will take years to fully materialize, according to a panel of experts who met Friday in downtown Denver.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Adults must be accompanied by children in some Denver parks

Signs at Governor's Park and Sonny Lawson Park near Five Points are among the parks warning adults to stay out of the playgrounds unless accompanied by a minor.Scott Gilmore, deputy executive for Denver Parks and Recreation, believes this is an important effort to protect residents."What we want is families and children to come into this space and feel safe because we have been challenged with bad behavior, adults engaging in bad behavior," said Gilmore.It's an attempt to discourage that bad behavior such as illegal drug use, crime and more from happening in these public spaces. "My park staff would come...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Woody Paige: Despite loss, Orediggers are pride of Colorado

The Orediggers couldn’t dig out of a gaping gorge Saturday. This was one conundrum the metallurgical engineer and magna cum laude types couldn’t solve. But they’ll be CEOs, multi-millionaires and Colorado community leaders in a decade or two. The football team of Colorado School of Mines (& Minds) still is golden at 13-3, and the basketball team is 9-1 now. ...
BOULDER, CO
broomfieldenterprise.com

Boys soccer: Our 2022 all-state team

Across the Boulder, Broomfield and Longmont areas, 32 boys soccer players made the Colorado High School Activities Association’s all-state team. Five players were named to the Class 5A first team, including Daily Camera player of the year Cameron Gerber of Boulder. Niwot’s Josh Ary, the Longmont Times-Call player of the year, was the lone 4A first teamer.
BOULDER, CO
rockydailynews.com

Endangered 15-year-old missing from Anschutz Medical Campus

DENVER (KDVR) — Police are looking for an endangered 15-year-old girl who was last seen on the Anschutz Medical Campus. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Sabella Tadesse, 15, was last seen around 10 a.m. Wednesday on the Anschutz Medical Campus located in the 13000 block of Colfax.
DENVER, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

A lot of people ride e-scooters in Denver — and a new study shows a lot of them are getting seriously hurt

People in Denver ride rentable scooters an average of more than 17,000 times a day, sometimes as many as 30,000 times a day, according to the city’s Micromobility Dashboard. And while the city says the electric scooters have replaced about 4.2 million automobile trips on Denver’s busiest streets, a grimmer statistic tempers that progress: Since the scooters first appeared in May 2018, more than 2,500 riders have arrived at Denver Health Emergency Department with scooter-related injuries, including broken bones and fractured skulls. And there have been five deaths.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

DPS Alleges School Principal Engaged in Financial Misconduct

A CBS News Investigation has learned the former principal of a Denver Public School, Kimberly Grayson, resigned in August in the midst of two internal investigations into her conduct. In one of the probes, DPS investigators say they found evidence Grayson engaged in "financial misconduct" over the course of several years, likely used taxpayer funds for "personal use," steered school funds toward close associates,  and as much as $175,000 in school funds can no longer be accounted for. Grayson told CBS News Colorado, "I have done nothing wrong."She was the principal of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Early College school...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Cherry Creek celebrates fall state champions

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — It was a great season to be a Cherry Creek Bruin!. Cherry Creek held a pep rally this week to recognize its four state champion teams -- football, poms, tennis and e-sports -- all of which brought home titles this fall. 9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter...
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO

