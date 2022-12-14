Read full article on original website
Related
Nurse permitted to sue over Community College of Denver's statement she did not graduate
A Brighton woman who worked for 15 years as a nurse after graduating from the Community College of Denver may sue the school for its representation that she never received a degree, a career-altering allegation that reportedly plunged her into unemployment and foreclosure. The state's Court of Appeals earlier this month reversed a decision by a Denver judge, who tossed Justine Salazar's lawsuit upon concluding Colorado's governmental immunity law precluded her from seeking any relief against CCD. ...
Need a job? DPS is hiring crossing guards for $18 an hour
If you are looking for a job, Denver Public Schools is looking to hire dozens of crossing guards.
denverite.com
Seven organizations receive first round of reparations grants
African art, homeless resources, food justice and early childhood education are some of the issues tackled by groups receiving the first round of grants from the Denver Black Reparations Council. With $50,000 to distribute in total, chosen groups got between $6,500 to $7,500. The Council is one of multiple organizations...
As mayor, Hancock walked the arts walk | John Moore
Michael Hancock could “Imagine 2020” when he became Denver’s mayor in 2011. He just couldn’t imagine, you know … 2020. Who could?. In 2013, Hancock launched “Imagine 2020,” Denver’s first strategic cultural visioning plan in 25 years. By activating a diverse cross-section of city, community and cultural leaders, Hancock made it plain from the start that arts and culture would permeate every aspect of his administration, driven by the guiding principle that the arts are for everyone.
kccrradio.com
College Student Returning For Christmas Stuck In Denver By Winter Storm
PIERRE — Winter Storm Diaz forced the closure of Pierre Regional Airport on Tuesday, stranding many traveling to Pierre in Denver and other locations. Raegan Winder is in grad school in Tucson, Arizona, but has family in Pierre. She, her boyfriend and sister were coming home for winter break and have been marooned in the Mile High City since Tuesday…
Department of Housing Stability holds panel discussion to address homeless crisis in Denver
Denver's Department of Housing Stability, held its first-panel discussion Friday for an opportunity to hear about the state of the homeless and housing crisis.The meeting addressed, the "unprecedented" funding the state has secured to tackle it and how the city's new population of migrants fits into the plan. Britta Fischer is the executive director and has been since the department opened three years ago. A seemingly impossible role she took on at the height of the pandemic. "Just in those three years, we've seen 5,000 households that have regained stable housing with investments that we've made through community partners like...
coloradosun.com
Colorado is spending unprecedented money on homelessness, but how long will it take to see results?
Colorado has more money than ever to spend on solving homelessness, as well as the most comprehensive data to date about how many people need services. Still, the crisis is expected to get worse before it gets better, as the total economic impact of the global pandemic has yet to emerge and the array of solutions now in the works will take years to fully materialize, according to a panel of experts who met Friday in downtown Denver.
Adults must be accompanied by children in some Denver parks
Signs at Governor's Park and Sonny Lawson Park near Five Points are among the parks warning adults to stay out of the playgrounds unless accompanied by a minor.Scott Gilmore, deputy executive for Denver Parks and Recreation, believes this is an important effort to protect residents."What we want is families and children to come into this space and feel safe because we have been challenged with bad behavior, adults engaging in bad behavior," said Gilmore.It's an attempt to discourage that bad behavior such as illegal drug use, crime and more from happening in these public spaces. "My park staff would come...
Woody Paige: Despite loss, Orediggers are pride of Colorado
The Orediggers couldn’t dig out of a gaping gorge Saturday. This was one conundrum the metallurgical engineer and magna cum laude types couldn’t solve. But they’ll be CEOs, multi-millionaires and Colorado community leaders in a decade or two. The football team of Colorado School of Mines (& Minds) still is golden at 13-3, and the basketball team is 9-1 now. ...
Denver seeks short-term shelter assistants as migrants continue arriving
The City and County of Denver is seeking to hire short-term shelter assistants as hundreds of people from Central and South America continue to arrive in the Mile High City.
The First Sweet Basil Café in Colorado Opens at Southlands
This is the first Colorado location for the family-owned and operated business based in Illinois
Is Greeley’s Sexy Sammie’s Coming After Fort Collins’ Comet Chicken?
It doesn't really take a keen eye to notice how the two logos are very similar. The two businesses also offer the same kind of menu items. Will there be a chicken fight?. Sexy Sammie's recently opened their second location in Greeley; now they have one near the campus of the University of Northern Colorado, and one off of 10th Street and 43rd Avenue.
broomfieldenterprise.com
Boys soccer: Our 2022 all-state team
Across the Boulder, Broomfield and Longmont areas, 32 boys soccer players made the Colorado High School Activities Association’s all-state team. Five players were named to the Class 5A first team, including Daily Camera player of the year Cameron Gerber of Boulder. Niwot’s Josh Ary, the Longmont Times-Call player of the year, was the lone 4A first teamer.
rockydailynews.com
Endangered 15-year-old missing from Anschutz Medical Campus
DENVER (KDVR) — Police are looking for an endangered 15-year-old girl who was last seen on the Anschutz Medical Campus. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Sabella Tadesse, 15, was last seen around 10 a.m. Wednesday on the Anschutz Medical Campus located in the 13000 block of Colfax.
Greeley, December 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Greeley. The Lyons High School basketball team will have a game with Frontier Academy on December 15, 2022, 18:00:00. The Cheyenne Central High School basketball team will have a game with Greeley Central High School on December 15, 2022, 18:30:00.
Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communities
A legal marijuana grow in Colorado.Photo byBrett Levin via Flickr. (Across Colorado) State officials warned the public about potential health risks with recreational marijuana sold in five communities across Colorado.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
A lot of people ride e-scooters in Denver — and a new study shows a lot of them are getting seriously hurt
People in Denver ride rentable scooters an average of more than 17,000 times a day, sometimes as many as 30,000 times a day, according to the city’s Micromobility Dashboard. And while the city says the electric scooters have replaced about 4.2 million automobile trips on Denver’s busiest streets, a grimmer statistic tempers that progress: Since the scooters first appeared in May 2018, more than 2,500 riders have arrived at Denver Health Emergency Department with scooter-related injuries, including broken bones and fractured skulls. And there have been five deaths.
DPS Alleges School Principal Engaged in Financial Misconduct
A CBS News Investigation has learned the former principal of a Denver Public School, Kimberly Grayson, resigned in August in the midst of two internal investigations into her conduct. In one of the probes, DPS investigators say they found evidence Grayson engaged in "financial misconduct" over the course of several years, likely used taxpayer funds for "personal use," steered school funds toward close associates, and as much as $175,000 in school funds can no longer be accounted for. Grayson told CBS News Colorado, "I have done nothing wrong."She was the principal of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Early College school...
Cherry Creek celebrates fall state champions
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — It was a great season to be a Cherry Creek Bruin!. Cherry Creek held a pep rally this week to recognize its four state champion teams -- football, poms, tennis and e-sports -- all of which brought home titles this fall. 9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter...
This Is Colorado's Best Steakhouse
Looking for your next favorite steakhouse? Mashed found the best one in every state.
Comments / 0