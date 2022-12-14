(VIANEWS) – BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT), Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR), AT&T (T) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO