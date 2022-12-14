ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Beyond Meat Stock Down By 16% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) dropped by a staggering 16.1% in 5 sessions from $16.15 at -16.1, to $13.55 at 13:56 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 3.4% to $10,791.50, following the last session’s downward trend. Beyond Meat’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

Futu Holdings Stock Up Momentum With A 28% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) jumped by a staggering 28.65% in 21 sessions from $52.26 at 2022-11-17, to $67.23 at 11:12 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.54% to $10,752.09, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news

Aspen Group Stock Was Up By 11.4% On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Aspen Group (ASPU) jumping 11.4% to $0.30 on Thursday while NASDAQ slid 3.23% to $10,810.53. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.27, 90.75% below its 52-week high of $2.93. Why is Aspen Group Stock Going Up?. The Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)...
via.news

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Down By 19% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) slid by a staggering 19.08% in 5 sessions from $0.43 at -19.08, to $0.35 at 11:45 EST on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 1.03% to $10,699.46, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
via.news

3D Systems Stock Down Momentum With A 9% Fall So Far On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) fell 9.09% to $8.30 at 14:06 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is falling 2.15% to $15,161.91, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, an all-around negative trend trading session today. 3D...
via.news

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Down By 30% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) slid by a staggering 30.92% in 21 sessions from $1.52 at 2022-11-16, to $1.05 at 12:57 EST on Friday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 1.38% to $10,661.50, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

Exact Sciences Stock Was Up By 16.57% Before The Weekend

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Exact Sciences rising 16.57% to $52.00 on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ dropped 0.97% to $10,705.41, after two successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a somewhat down trend exchanging session today. Exact Sciences’s...
WISCONSIN STATE
via.news

Natural Gas Futures Down Momentum With A 8% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 8.96% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Sunday, 18 December, Natural Gas (NG) is $6.61. Natural gas is a clean-burning and sustainable fuel that is more environmentally friendly than coal or other fossil fuels. It has the potential to increase in demand as we move toward a greener economy.
via.news

Marathon Already 4% Down, Almost One Hour Before The Market Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and Marathon‘s pre-market value is already 4.38% down. Marathon’s last close was $4.34, 89.36% under its 52-week high of $40.78. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Marathon (MARA) falling 8.05% to $4.34. NASDAQ dropped 3.23% to $10,810.53,...
NEVADA STATE
via.news

Western Digital Stock Is 9% Down So Far On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) slid 9.1% to $32.57 at 14:11 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 3.4% to $10,791.50, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a very down trend exchanging session today.
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

Weibo Stock Went Up By Over 21% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) rose by a staggering 21.25% in 10 sessions from $15.15 at 2022-12-01, to $18.37 at 15:27 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 2.88% to $10,849.00, following the last session’s downward trend. Weibo’s last close...
via.news

Liberty Broadband Stock Falls By 21% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDA) slid by a staggering 21.59% in 10 sessions from $90.28 at 2022-12-02, to $70.79 at 11:57 EST on Friday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 1.03% to $10,699.46, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
COLORADO STATE
via.news

Nikola Stock Was Up By 11.97% Before The Weekend

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Nikola jumping 11.97% to $2.39 on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ fell 0.97% to $10,705.41, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was a somewhat negative trend trading session today. Nikola’s last close...
ARIZONA STATE
via.news

Palladium Futures Down By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 8.32% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:50 EST on Friday, 16 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,719.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 4145, 99.99% below its average volume of 5571758112.02. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

NYSE Composite Falls By 5% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.05% for the last 10 sessions. At 11:08 EST on Friday, 16 December, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $14,970.89. About NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 26.54% up from its 52-week low and 10.5% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

Platinum Futures Drops By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 2.37% for the last 5 sessions. At 04:54 EST on Friday, 16 December, Platinum (PL) is $1,000.20. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 3668, 99.99% below its average volume of 12064228064.18. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...

