(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 8.96% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Sunday, 18 December, Natural Gas (NG) is $6.61. Natural gas is a clean-burning and sustainable fuel that is more environmentally friendly than coal or other fossil fuels. It has the potential to increase in demand as we move toward a greener economy.

8 HOURS AGO