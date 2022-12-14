Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Beyond Meat Stock Down By 16% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) dropped by a staggering 16.1% in 5 sessions from $16.15 at -16.1, to $13.55 at 13:56 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 3.4% to $10,791.50, following the last session’s downward trend. Beyond Meat’s...
via.news
Futu Holdings Stock Up Momentum With A 28% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) jumped by a staggering 28.65% in 21 sessions from $52.26 at 2022-11-17, to $67.23 at 11:12 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.54% to $10,752.09, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Aspen Group Stock Was Up By 11.4% On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Aspen Group (ASPU) jumping 11.4% to $0.30 on Thursday while NASDAQ slid 3.23% to $10,810.53. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.27, 90.75% below its 52-week high of $2.93. Why is Aspen Group Stock Going Up?. The Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
via.news
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Down By 19% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) slid by a staggering 19.08% in 5 sessions from $0.43 at -19.08, to $0.35 at 11:45 EST on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 1.03% to $10,699.46, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
3D Systems Stock Down Momentum With A 9% Fall So Far On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) fell 9.09% to $8.30 at 14:06 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is falling 2.15% to $15,161.91, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, an all-around negative trend trading session today. 3D...
via.news
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Down By 30% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) slid by a staggering 30.92% in 21 sessions from $1.52 at 2022-11-16, to $1.05 at 12:57 EST on Friday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 1.38% to $10,661.50, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Exact Sciences Stock Was Up By 16.57% Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Exact Sciences rising 16.57% to $52.00 on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ dropped 0.97% to $10,705.41, after two successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a somewhat down trend exchanging session today. Exact Sciences’s...
via.news
Natural Gas Futures Down Momentum With A 8% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 8.96% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Sunday, 18 December, Natural Gas (NG) is $6.61. Natural gas is a clean-burning and sustainable fuel that is more environmentally friendly than coal or other fossil fuels. It has the potential to increase in demand as we move toward a greener economy.
via.news
Marathon Already 4% Down, Almost One Hour Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and Marathon‘s pre-market value is already 4.38% down. Marathon’s last close was $4.34, 89.36% under its 52-week high of $40.78. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Marathon (MARA) falling 8.05% to $4.34. NASDAQ dropped 3.23% to $10,810.53,...
via.news
Western Digital Stock Is 9% Down So Far On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) slid 9.1% to $32.57 at 14:11 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 3.4% to $10,791.50, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a very down trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Professional Diversity Network And FedNat Holding Company On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Professional Diversity Network, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, and Aspen Group. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Professional...
via.news
Sorrento Therapeutics And Sypris Solutions On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Sorrento Therapeutics, Banco Santander Brasil, and ING Group. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket.
via.news
Weibo Stock Went Up By Over 21% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) rose by a staggering 21.25% in 10 sessions from $15.15 at 2022-12-01, to $18.37 at 15:27 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 2.88% to $10,849.00, following the last session’s downward trend. Weibo’s last close...
via.news
Liberty Broadband Stock Falls By 21% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDA) slid by a staggering 21.59% in 10 sessions from $90.28 at 2022-12-02, to $70.79 at 11:57 EST on Friday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 1.03% to $10,699.46, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Nikola Stock Was Up By 11.97% Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Nikola jumping 11.97% to $2.39 on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ fell 0.97% to $10,705.41, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was a somewhat negative trend trading session today. Nikola’s last close...
via.news
Palladium Futures Down By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 8.32% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:50 EST on Friday, 16 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,719.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 4145, 99.99% below its average volume of 5571758112.02. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Duke Realty Corporation And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Duke Realty Corporation (DRE), FVCBankcorp (FVCB), LSB Industries (LXU) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
NYSE Composite Falls By 5% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.05% for the last 10 sessions. At 11:08 EST on Friday, 16 December, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $14,970.89. About NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 26.54% up from its 52-week low and 10.5% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Platinum Futures Drops By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 2.37% for the last 5 sessions. At 04:54 EST on Friday, 16 December, Platinum (PL) is $1,000.20. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 3668, 99.99% below its average volume of 12064228064.18. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Comments / 0