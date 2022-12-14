ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford, CT

New Britain Herald

Roundup: Boys basketball openers highlighted by big wins for New

The high school basketball season is officially underway in Connecticut as many girls teams played two games over the first week and the boys kicked off their season on Thursday night. BOYS BASKETBALL. The New Britain Golden Hurricanes (1-0) were dominant in their opening night win over Tolland 91-43. The...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Stingers Indoor Golf brings cutting-edge technology, fun atmosphere to New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – Stingers Indoor Golf has opened in town offering a new twist on playing the game. “Stingers is an indoor virtual golf facility where we serve beer and wine,” said Frank Sgammato, owner. “And what’s good about this system is it caters to every level of golfer. So you could be someone looking for something to do on the weekends with your friends, you could be someone who wants to improve, or you could be a regular who just wants to stay sharp during the winter months.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Which CT towns are participating in Wreaths Across America?

(WTNH) — Saturday marks a national holiday to honor and remember America’s veterans. About 150,000 towns in all 50 states will be participating in Wreaths Across America Day, and several Connecticut towns are included. The Hillhouse JROTC in New Haven will host a memorial for the second time at the Westville Cemetery. The Old Saybrook […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Northwest corner of CT is used to getting snow when everyone else doesn’t

NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) - The northwest corner of Connecticut was forecasted to potentially have the greatest snow impact from Friday’s nor’easter. “It’s been snowing for nonstop since 1 pm yesterday so I had to drive through that and it didn’t get better until past Albany just two hours driving through snow and slush,” said Owen Wollenberg, Simsbury.
SIMSBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Woodland Springs begins Phase 2 in Stafford

STAFFORD — Phase 2 of the Woodland Springs housing complex has begun in an effort to provide more affordable housing in town. Phase 1, which began in 2015 and was completed in 2017, included 79 units, giving seniors living in Avery Park a chance to relocate to a newer and safer living situation.
STAFFORD, CT
FOX 61

New London County crews prepare for nor'easter

NEW LONDON, Conn. — For the nor'easter heading into Connecticut, wind and rain will be the main concerns along the shoreline. There's a coastal flood warning for Fairfield County and a wind advisory for southern parts of Middlesex and New London Counties. Public works crews in the city of...
NEW LONDON COUNTY, CT
New Britain Herald

Stolen vehicle crashes, catches fire on Plainville-Bristol line

BRISTOL – A stolen vehicle became involved in a motor vehicle accident and caught fire on Route 72 Thursday morning, according to Plainville Fire Marshal Ron Divert. Divert said the two vehicle accident occurred at 9:28 a.m. on December 15 on Route72 on the area of Forestville Ave. around Exit 1.
PLAINVILLE, CT
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in New Haven, CT

New Haven is a coastal city located on Long Island Sound. It is said that it has more foot traffic than any other place between New York City and Boston. With many attractions for tourists and those with active lifestyles, there are also many good restaurants in the area. If you live in New Haven or are planning to visit there soon, check out one of the best restaurants in New Haven. Here is an alphabetical guide to help. Bon Appetit!
NEW HAVEN, CT
MassLive.com

Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 18, 2022 edition

Amy M. Heiden-Martin and Scott A. Zielinski to Scott A. Zielinski, Madison E. Zielinski, Robert A. Beaulieu and Sharon M. Beaulieu, 15 Red Fox Drive, $120,000. Bucchiere Hooker Family Trust, trustee of, David Bucchiere, trustee, and John L. Hooker, trustee, to Pac Family Irrevocable Trust, trustee of, and Daniel R. Pac, trustee, 22C Castle Hills Road, $300,000.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA

