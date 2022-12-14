Read full article on original website
Roundup: Boys basketball openers highlighted by big wins for New
The high school basketball season is officially underway in Connecticut as many girls teams played two games over the first week and the boys kicked off their season on Thursday night. BOYS BASKETBALL. The New Britain Golden Hurricanes (1-0) were dominant in their opening night win over Tolland 91-43. The...
Stingers Indoor Golf brings cutting-edge technology, fun atmosphere to New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – Stingers Indoor Golf has opened in town offering a new twist on playing the game. “Stingers is an indoor virtual golf facility where we serve beer and wine,” said Frank Sgammato, owner. “And what’s good about this system is it caters to every level of golfer. So you could be someone looking for something to do on the weekends with your friends, you could be someone who wants to improve, or you could be a regular who just wants to stay sharp during the winter months.”
Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Visit The Essex Steam Train And Riverboat In Connecticut
Ryan Reynolds and Blake LivelyPhoto byEvan Agostini/Invision/AP. Actress Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds were seen hanging out with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Essex Steam Train and Riverboat in Connecticut last week.
Which CT towns are participating in Wreaths Across America?
(WTNH) — Saturday marks a national holiday to honor and remember America’s veterans. About 150,000 towns in all 50 states will be participating in Wreaths Across America Day, and several Connecticut towns are included. The Hillhouse JROTC in New Haven will host a memorial for the second time at the Westville Cemetery. The Old Saybrook […]
Kinneytown Dam coming down after massive team effort for Naugatuck River Valley
SEYMOUR, Conn. — Thanks to a multi-million dollar grant, leaders in the Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments (NVCOG) said the Kinneytown Dam in Seymour will soon be coming down. The council has been working for years with the Naugatuck River Revival team and Save the Sound to make this...
VIDEO: Tractor trailer hanging off Torrington Route 8 overpass after collision
CT state crime report says violent crimes are down overall. Scrivano Christmas Lights in East Hampton. Faith's Toy Drive delivers thousands of toys to hospital.
Northwest corner of CT is used to getting snow when everyone else doesn’t
NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) - The northwest corner of Connecticut was forecasted to potentially have the greatest snow impact from Friday’s nor’easter. “It’s been snowing for nonstop since 1 pm yesterday so I had to drive through that and it didn’t get better until past Albany just two hours driving through snow and slush,” said Owen Wollenberg, Simsbury.
Local veterans to be inducted into state Hall of Fame
Three local veterans will be honored for their service by being inducted into the Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame. Craig Jordan of South Windsor, Thaddeus Martin of Suffield, and David Paul McCaffrey of Somers will be inducted during a ceremony on Jan. 19 at the Gov. William A. O’Neill State Armory in Hartford.
Woodland Springs begins Phase 2 in Stafford
STAFFORD — Phase 2 of the Woodland Springs housing complex has begun in an effort to provide more affordable housing in town. Phase 1, which began in 2015 and was completed in 2017, included 79 units, giving seniors living in Avery Park a chance to relocate to a newer and safer living situation.
New London County crews prepare for nor'easter
NEW LONDON, Conn. — For the nor'easter heading into Connecticut, wind and rain will be the main concerns along the shoreline. There's a coastal flood warning for Fairfield County and a wind advisory for southern parts of Middlesex and New London Counties. Public works crews in the city of...
Route 72 East at Route 372 in Plainville reopens following 3-vehicle crash
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A three-vehicle crash shut down Route 72 East at Route 372 in Plainville on Thursday. The crash happened around 9 a.m., the Connecticut Department of Transportation said. All lanes have since reopened. No additional information was immediately available. Check back for updates.
Well-known Connecticut-based department store chain, Ames, is returning in Spring 2023 after 21 years
Ames Department Stores are making a comeback and the company has posted a message on its website, announcing the return of its stores in early 2023. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**
STORM WATCH: Heavy rain, gusty wind move in across Connecticut
News 12's Justin DeVellis surveys road conditions in Waterbury as a coastal storm moves into Connecticut.
Thousands Without Power As Snow Blankets Parts Of Western Mass
As much as a foot of snow has fallen in parts of Western Massachusetts on Friday, Dec. 16, with more on the way. But along with the beautiful views come traffic issues and power outages. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) lists more than 3,000 power outages in pockets across...
Stolen vehicle crashes, catches fire on Plainville-Bristol line
BRISTOL – A stolen vehicle became involved in a motor vehicle accident and caught fire on Route 72 Thursday morning, according to Plainville Fire Marshal Ron Divert. Divert said the two vehicle accident occurred at 9:28 a.m. on December 15 on Route72 on the area of Forestville Ave. around Exit 1.
16 Best Restaurants in New Haven, CT
New Haven is a coastal city located on Long Island Sound. It is said that it has more foot traffic than any other place between New York City and Boston. With many attractions for tourists and those with active lifestyles, there are also many good restaurants in the area. If you live in New Haven or are planning to visit there soon, check out one of the best restaurants in New Haven. Here is an alphabetical guide to help. Bon Appetit!
Tracking Possible Significant Snowfall for Parts of Conn. Tomorrow Night
NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking the possibility of significant snowfall for parts of the state Thursday night into Friday. Rain and snow will break out Thursday night. The rain will be in the areas of Hartford, New Haven, New London and Storrs. Snow is expected for most of Litchfield County....
Webster couple who never returned home after stopping to ask for directions found in Connecticut
WEBSTER, Mass. — A missing Webster couple who set off a Silver Alert when they failed to return home after stopping to ask for directions on Tuesday was found safe in Connecticut overnight, officials said. Janusz and Stanislawa Melewski were last seen in Shrewsbury around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday...
I-90 crash in Charlton traps West Springfield woman in her car, killing her
A woman from West Springfield was trapped in her Honda Civic Wednesday evening after a crash on I90 in Charlton.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 18, 2022 edition
Amy M. Heiden-Martin and Scott A. Zielinski to Scott A. Zielinski, Madison E. Zielinski, Robert A. Beaulieu and Sharon M. Beaulieu, 15 Red Fox Drive, $120,000. Bucchiere Hooker Family Trust, trustee of, David Bucchiere, trustee, and John L. Hooker, trustee, to Pac Family Irrevocable Trust, trustee of, and Daniel R. Pac, trustee, 22C Castle Hills Road, $300,000.
