ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins put D Petry on IR; F Zucker 'week to week'

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTmaT_0jillX0p00

The surging Pittsburgh Penguins will have to try to keep their hot streak going without defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Jason Zucker.

The Penguins have placed Petry on long-term injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Coach Mike Sullivan said Wednesday the team expects Petry to be out for an extended period.

Petry, traded from Montreal over the summer, was injured during a 3-1 win over Buffalo on Saturday. He will miss at least 10 games.

Zucker briefly left a 2-1 win over Dallas on Monday night in the second period after blocking a shot. He returned to play in the third period but was described as “week to week” by Sullivan.

The 30-year-old Zucker has had trouble staying healthy for most of his three-plus seasons in Pittsburgh. Zucker has six goals and 14 assists through 27 games for the Penguins, who are 13-2-2 over their last 17 games heading into a visit to Florida on Thursday night to face the Panthers.

“Obviously, we feel for Zuck, because he’s played extremely well for us this year,” Sullivan said. “He’s finally put a string of games together where he’s been in the lineup for a number of games. It’s been a struggle since he’s been a Penguin just keeping them healthy. So, we’re hopeful we’re not going to lose him too long here.”

___

AP NHL: www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hockey Writers

Top Reasons Why Canadiens Are Suddenly Struggling in 2022-23

First things first, it’s not the Reverse Retro Montreal Canadiens jerseys. It’s intriguing to consider how, whenever the Canadiens have worn their new threads, they’ve lost. However, there is clearly more at work behind their recent 3-5-1 skid, which started with a 4-0 loss to the relatively lowly San Jose Sharks on Nov. 29.
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
78K+
Followers
117K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy