Concern Parent
3d ago

I honestly believe OJ son committed the crimes, and OJ was covering for him. There is a documentary out there about this. OJ son worked at a restaurant and was on probation for attempting to stab his girlfriend.

John Williams
2d ago

Legend has it that OJ Simpson is it at this very moment hunting for the real killers of Nicole and Ron...

ETOnline.com

Suicide Note Found at Scene of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death: Report

New details surrounding the death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss have come to light. TMZ reports that law enforcement sources have confirmed that there was a suicide note left where Boss was found dead. According to the website, the message alluded to past challenges but no other details were given about...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Larsa Pippen Scores A Portion Of Ex-Husband Scottie’s NBA Pension In Divorce Settlement

Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen was not only awarded monthly support from her ex-husband Scottie Pippen but received a cut of his NBA pension plan, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the court determined that the National Basketball Association Players’ Pension Plan.Larsa will now be listed as an “alternate payee” on the account. The court used a formula to determine the amount she will be paid. The reality star has an interest in all the money Scottie added to the account from their marriage in 1997 to their separation in 2016. As RadarOnline.com first reported,...
People

Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Is Expecting Her First Baby with Husband Ben Wierda

The model and her beau, who tied the knot in 2020, announced their exciting baby news on Friday Cassidy Gifford and Ben Wierda are expecting their first child! On Friday, the daughter of former Today show co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and the late NFL star Frank Gifford posted a picture of three Christmas stockings hanging against an elegant white fireplace, with the one in the middle being relatively smaller than the others. "Our little peanut arriving June 2023🙏 Jeremiah 1:5," Cassidy, 29, explained in the caption. "A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus...
AMY KAPLAN

'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Net Worth, Plus the Net Worth of all 4 Wives

Fans of the TLC show "Sister Wives" have long since wondered how the plural family makes money. We've seen the family try and fail at several family-run businesses like a gym and a jewelry line. Some of the wives have full-time jobs, like Jenelle Brown who worked before the show, and Meri Brown who ran a business from her home.
RadarOnline

Robin Thicke’s Ex-Wife Paula Patton Demands Lawsuit Over Vicious Dog Attack Be Thrown Out

Actress Paula Patton has demanded a lawsuit accusing her German shepherd of attacking a woman be thrown out of court, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Robin Thicke’s ex-wife has denied all allegations in the suit.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Patton was sued by a woman named Gina Conte over an incident that went down at the actress’ Los Angeles home. Conte said that she visited Patton’s home in Calabasas on August 2, 2020.She said while at the home Patton’s German shepherd mix dog named “Bear” attacked and bite her.In court documents, Conte accused...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Sister Wives' Christine Brown Candidly Reacts To Kody Admitting He Isn't 'Attracted' To Her

Not such a tough pill to swallow. Christine Brown reflected on what she took away from learning that her ex-husband, Kody Brown, was not "attracted" to her.“Actually, that was an empowering moment, as hard as it was,” Christine, 50, admitted during the Friday, December 2, episode of the "Reality Life With Kate Casey" podcast, while recalling the uncomfortable moment. "I kind of look back and I’m like, 'Ah, I can see where you weren't here and here and here and here and here and here.' But you know what, if this has been happening for this long, I’m done."The Sister...
TMZ.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note Alluding to Past Challenges

Stephen "tWitch" Boss left at least one clue as to what his struggles were leading up to his suicide -- it came in a note alluding to challenges he's faced in the past ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell us tWitch's note, left at the scene of his...
TMZ.com

Casey Anthony Rocking Out with Steel Panther Amid New Controversial Doc

Casey Anthony, who was once accused of killing her daughter, seems to be dancing through all the drama without a care in the world ... ahead of her controversial documentary, as evidenced in a newly surfaced video. The formerly accused and acquitted killer was spotted letting her hair down, and...
RadarOnline

Monster Mom Casey Anthony Not Telling Truth That Her Dad Killed Caylee, Lie Detector Expert Alleges

Monster mom Casey Anthony's stunning accusation that her father, George, murdered her two-year-old daughter, Caylee, and she herself never harmed the child are bald-faced lies, according to a bombshell lie detector test, RadarOnline.com has learned.In an attempt to scrub her evil image, Casey gave a first-ever interview about the horrific 2008 murder of her little girl in a Peacock network documentary.Analyst Mike Sylvestre ran her claims through his DecepTech machine that detects false statements by the amount of stress in the voice and he found the 36-year-old acquitted killer isn't telling the truth — just as she repeatedly did with...
FLORIDA STATE
NME

Dumbledore actor Richard Harris once found by his son with “face in pound of cocaine”

Richard Harris was once found with his face in cocaine by one of his sons, according to a new documentary. Harris, who died in 2002 at the age of 72 from cancer, had been open about his hedonistic lifestyle in the 1960s and early 1970s, which involved excessive intake of cocaine and alcohol. In 1978, Harris gave up drugs after almost dying from a cocaine overdose.

