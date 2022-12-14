ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Louisville true freshman Maurice Turner 'came out of his shell' in bowl game

BOSTON - Maurice Turner was a multi-positional player at Douglas, Ga., Coffee High School where he had 948 yards all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Turner signed with the University of Louisville last December because the Cardinals wanted to play him at running back and last June in an interview with Cardinal Authority, Turner projected that he could "be a pretty good running back."
LOUISVILLE, KY
Penn State DL transfer lands an offer from Louisville

Penn State defensive lineman transfer Rodney McGraw, who played in five games this season for the Nittany Lions, landed a scholarship offer from the University of Louisville on Saturday while on an official visit with the Cardinals. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound McGraw is a native of Chicago, who played his high...
LOUISVILLE, KY
