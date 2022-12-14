Jimmie Allen Shares Tribute to Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: ‘I’m So Thankful for the Friendship We Had’

Stephen “DJ tWITCH” Boss has passed away by suicide at age 40. The news of Boss’ death was first announced via TMZ and later confirmed by his wife, Allison Holker Boss. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Mrs. Boss shared in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO