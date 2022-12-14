Read full article on original website
Related
6 fun Myer Christmas windows celebrating Disney’s 100th
Disney’s 100th anniversary celebration is truly a worldwide event with scenes from The Walt Disney Company’s most beloved classics brought to life in this year’s Christmas windows at iconic Australian department store Myer in Melbourne. The scenes and characters from classic Disney films come to life in...
Spaceship Earth getting new light show during Festival of Holidays
Spaceship Earth will be getting a new light display show during the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays when it kicks off on Nov. 25. Disney unveiled the Beacon of Magic shows at all four Disney World park icons for Disney World’s 50th anniversary in October 2021. Disney has added other light shows periodically over the year during various festivals and anniversaries, including Colors of the Wind and the Rainbow Connection.
6 changes we’d like to see Bob Iger make at Disney Parks
The return of Bob Iger as Disney’s CEO has energized fans, employees, analysts and the company’s stock price. The shocking change took place Sunday night when Disney’s Board of Directors showed Iger’s hand-picked successor Bob Chapek the door after a disappointing quarterly earnings report and internal complaints about Chapek’s leadership, according to a report from CNBC.
Destination D23, other 100-year anniversary events announced
Disney’s official fan club, D23, will mark Walt Disney World Company’s 100th anniversary with a number of exclusive events on the Walt Disney Studios Lot, a preview of Disney100: The Exhibition and a special Destination D23 at Walt Disney World in 2023. D23 members will be able to...
Complete list of food booths coming to 2023 EPCOT arts festival
Part of the art that will be at the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts starting in January 2023 involve eat and drink. There will be 16 food studios offering a number of creative culinary masterpieces from Jan. 13 through Feb. 20, 2023. The menus will be released later. Here...
Why Totally Tomorrowland Christmas is the best Christmas show at Disney World
Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is filled with a lot of entertainment, attractions with holiday overlays, a parade and fireworks, but the most wonderful show of all involves Stitch. Away from the main stage in the Magic Kingdom in front of Cinderella Castle, tucked in a corner of Tomorrowland...
Disney Imagineers share detailed photos of new Moana attraction
Walt Disney Imagineers have shared on social media new photos showing some details in the rock work of the new Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana attraction that s expected to open in 2023 at EPCOT. The new attraction in the World of Nature section of the theme park will...
Magic Happens parade returning to Disneyland in February 2023
The Magic Happens parade returns to Disneyland on Feb. 24, 2023. The parade debuted at Disneyland for a limited time in February 2020 presenting a celebration of moments from Disney and Pixar films. The parade was led by no other than Mickey Mouse. From a legendary guitar to the heart...
Disney World reminds guests to behave in new website ‘Courtesy’ area
Disney has added a courtesy reminder to its Walt Disney World website after a number of fights and altercations have been captured and shared on social media. In recent months there have been altercations and fights shared on social media ranging from family confrontations, vacation meltdowns, line rage, and all out rudeness.
‘Hey Disney!’ voice assistant starting to be installed at Disney World
Walt Disney World has announced that it is starting to rollout the new “Hey Disney!” voice assistant at limited rooms at Disney’s Polynesian Village resort. The new device will expand in phases to additional Disney Resort hotel rooms across the resort in time. Using Alexa technology for...
‘Black Panther’ characters coming to Marvel Day at Sea in January
The new Black Panther and Okoye, General of the Dora Milaje, will make their Disney Cruise Line debut exclusively during the Marvel Day at Sea beginning in January. The Black Panther will also appear in “Heroes Unite”, the event’s signature nighttime spectacular featuring special effects, stunts and pyrotechnics.
Photos: Crowds swarm to meet Mando and Grogu at Disneyland
The crowd slowly started to form across from the stairs to the marketplace inside Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. They were all waiting to catch a glimpse of Mando and Grogu, who joined the lineup of characters walking through Batuu. As anticipation grew, the crowd got larger with...
Disney CEO Iger on hiring freeze, parks reservations, Lake Nona move
Returning Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger held a 45-minute employee town hall meeting Monday afternoon answering a range of questions, including the fate of the hiring freeze that was announced by former CEO Bob Chapek before he left, the proposed move to Imagineers to Lake Nona in Florida, rumors about Apple purchasing Disney, and the need for inclusion in storytelling, according to numerous news sources.
What’s new on Disney+ in December 2022
Eight premieres will be coming to Disney+ this December, including Diary of a Wimpy Kid, a new Night at the Museum and a new National Treasure series. The streaming service includes movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is...
Disney Diary
Kissimmee, FL
440
Followers
1K+
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT
The place for news, views, photos and videos of all things Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Especially for us big kids.https://disneydiary.com
Comments / 0