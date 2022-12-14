ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking down which Georgia Bulldogs are impacted by NCAA postseason waiver

The NCAA made significant news Friday by issuing a one-time waiver in regards to college football’s postseason. This waiver exempts postseason participation from the limit of four games that a player may participate in without using a year of eligibility. This waiver applies to all FBS postseason games that occur after December 15, which is to say all bowl games or College Football Playoff games.
ATHENS, GA
Nation's No. 1 transfer QB to visit Auburn this weekend

Auburn is the place to be this weekend for top transfer quarterbacks. NC State's Devin Leary, one of the best passers in college football over the past two seasons, will take an official visit this weekend to check out Hugh Freeze's program, Auburn Undercover has been informed. He joins former Coastal Carolina standout Grayson McCall, as Auburn will have the No. 1 and No. 2 transfer quarterbacks in the country on campus at the same time.
AUBURN, AL
Deion Sanders' sons, Shedeur and Shilo, enter NCAA transfer portal after Jackson State football's final game

Deion Sanders' sons, Shedeur and Shilo, entered the NCAA transfer portal after Jackson State football's final game — Saturday's 41-34 overtime loss to North Carolina Central in the Celebration Bowl. Colorado hired Sanders Dec. 3 to be Buffaloes' next head coach, following three seasons (one spring, two fall) in two years with the Tigers from 2021-22.
JACKSON, MS
BREAKING: Tar Heels Land DB Transfer Alijah Huzzie

Former East Tennessee State cornerback Alijah Huzzie has committed to transfer to North Carolina, he announced on Sunday. Huzzie, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound Franklin, Ga. native, has two years of eligibility remaining plus a COVID season. A first-team All-SoCon selection, Huzzie started all 11 games for ETSU this fall where he...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Jackson State assistant Gary Harrell says it's 'very important" for Deion Sanders to coach in Celebration Bowl

Despite Deion Sanders' status as Colorado's new head coach, Sanders is still coaching Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl against North Carolina Central on Saturday. Sanders was not present for the bowl's press conference last week, with assistant Gary Harrell fielding questions instead. Harrell told reporters Sanders remains committed to finishing what he started at Jackson State.
JACKSON, MS
Report: Former school sabotaged Perez's appeal

West Virginia wing Jose Perez's appeal to play for the Mountaineers this season was denied in part because his former school, Manhattan, did not support his request for immediate eligibility. "Manhattan administration did NOT support the waiver that would allow Perez to play this season at West Virginia," reported Stadium's...
MORGANTOWN, WV
BREAKING: Another defensive starter enters the portal

Just when you think things are starting to calm down in the transfer portal, it flares back up again. According to a source, West Virginia's starting nose tackle Jordan Jefferson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Jefferson arrived in Morgantown in 2019 as one of the first true commits for...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Ohio State basketball: Chris Holtmann, Justice Sueing credit 'good' UNC after OT loss in CBS Sports Classic

Ohio State basketball had every chance to hand the preseason No. 1 team, North Carolina, its fifth loss of the 2022-23 season — and before a raucous crowd at Madison Square Garden in New York — but a buzzer-beating shot by Pete Nance sent the game to overtime, where the Tar Heels emerged with an 89-84 CBS Sports Classic win. The result left Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann and forward Justice Sueing searching for questions after OSU blew a double-digit lead.
COLUMBUS, OH
Chris Petersen explains departure from coaching; ex-Washington, Boise State coach wary of NCAA Transfer Portal

Three years have now passed since Chris Petersen abruptly stepped down as the head football coach at Washington, ending a successful tenure in Seattle that featured multiple Pac-12 titles and one College Football Playoff berth. But all of that winning brought little joy, says Petersen, who recently opened up in greater detail on why he walked away from college football coaching after more than 30 years in the industry. Petersen said he questioned his purpose in coaching after so many years in the sport. Changing times, including the emergence of the NCAA Transfer Portal, also brought challenges Petersen and other experienced coaches did not expect to navigate.
SEATTLE, WA
Daily Delivery: Kansas State fans show Jerome Tang that playing in KC is for the family

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State punished Nebraska, 71-56, on Saturday night at T-Moible Center in Kansas City, and the joint was jumping. As it turns out, K-State fans continue to impress new basketball coach Jerome Tang, and they did so again in KC with a large and vocal crowd to watch the Wildcats. K-State's fans proved that this was just a neutral site game for the resume, but it's a family reunion of sorts for everyone who wears purple.
MANHATTAN, KS
Kentucky vs. UCLA basketball: John Calipari, Wildcats see offense stall in CBS Sports Classic loss to Bruins

Despite a season-best performance from five-star freshman Chris Livingston, Kentucky basketball couldn't get the job done against UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic. John Calipari and company trailed by eight at the half, but battled back to tie the game at 40 early in the second half. However, Kentucky's offense went ice-cold down the stretch. Kentucky did not score a single point in the final 4:31 of regulation, and UCLA closed the game on an 8-0 run, while pulling away 63-53 Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York.
LOS ANGELES, CA
UCLA Receives a Friday Morning “BOOM!"

On Friday morning, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. Young also tweeted, “It all starts up front!” This could indicate that the commitment could be a lineman, but it is unknown at this time. Currently, there is quite...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Oklahoma football: Bob Stoops praises Caleb Williams after USC, ex-Sooners QB wins Heisman Trophy

Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy in his first season with the USC Trojans, but the former five-star recruit got his start last season at Oklahoma, playing under the same head coach in Lincoln Riley. After Riley departed for USC, Williams played in the Sooners’ Alamo Bowl win under former OU coach Bob Stoops. The legendary coach that took note of what Williams did in his Heisman campaign.
LOS ANGELES, CA
