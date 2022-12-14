Read full article on original website
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Breaking down which Georgia Bulldogs are impacted by NCAA postseason waiver
The NCAA made significant news Friday by issuing a one-time waiver in regards to college football’s postseason. This waiver exempts postseason participation from the limit of four games that a player may participate in without using a year of eligibility. This waiver applies to all FBS postseason games that occur after December 15, which is to say all bowl games or College Football Playoff games.
247Sports
Nation's No. 1 transfer QB to visit Auburn this weekend
Auburn is the place to be this weekend for top transfer quarterbacks. NC State's Devin Leary, one of the best passers in college football over the past two seasons, will take an official visit this weekend to check out Hugh Freeze's program, Auburn Undercover has been informed. He joins former Coastal Carolina standout Grayson McCall, as Auburn will have the No. 1 and No. 2 transfer quarterbacks in the country on campus at the same time.
Deion Sanders' sons, Shedeur and Shilo, enter NCAA transfer portal after Jackson State football's final game
Deion Sanders' sons, Shedeur and Shilo, entered the NCAA transfer portal after Jackson State football's final game — Saturday's 41-34 overtime loss to North Carolina Central in the Celebration Bowl. Colorado hired Sanders Dec. 3 to be Buffaloes' next head coach, following three seasons (one spring, two fall) in two years with the Tigers from 2021-22.
BREAKING: Tar Heels Land DB Transfer Alijah Huzzie
Former East Tennessee State cornerback Alijah Huzzie has committed to transfer to North Carolina, he announced on Sunday. Huzzie, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound Franklin, Ga. native, has two years of eligibility remaining plus a COVID season. A first-team All-SoCon selection, Huzzie started all 11 games for ETSU this fall where he...
Five-star LB Anthony Hill is a plug-and-play guy for the fast-improving Longhorns defense
Texas took a huge step forward on the defensive side this past fall going from fielding the nation’s No. 100 total defense in Steve Sarkisian’s first season to No. 50 this go-round. Recruiting wins like the won Sarkisian and company had Thursday evening should ensure more improvement from...
The nation's No. 1 recruit Dylan Raiola decommits from Ohio State
The Top247’s No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class Dylan Raiola has decommitted from Ohio State, his family tells 247Sports. He had been a verbal to the Buckeyes since May 9. “We have a lot of respect for Coach Day and the Ohio State program,” Raiola’s father Dominic added.
247Sports
Jackson State assistant Gary Harrell says it's 'very important" for Deion Sanders to coach in Celebration Bowl
Despite Deion Sanders' status as Colorado's new head coach, Sanders is still coaching Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl against North Carolina Central on Saturday. Sanders was not present for the bowl's press conference last week, with assistant Gary Harrell fielding questions instead. Harrell told reporters Sanders remains committed to finishing what he started at Jackson State.
Report: Former school sabotaged Perez's appeal
West Virginia wing Jose Perez's appeal to play for the Mountaineers this season was denied in part because his former school, Manhattan, did not support his request for immediate eligibility. "Manhattan administration did NOT support the waiver that would allow Perez to play this season at West Virginia," reported Stadium's...
BREAKING: Another defensive starter enters the portal
Just when you think things are starting to calm down in the transfer portal, it flares back up again. According to a source, West Virginia's starting nose tackle Jordan Jefferson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Jefferson arrived in Morgantown in 2019 as one of the first true commits for...
How to Watch: No. 6 Tennessee basketball vs. No. 9 Arizona
No. 6 Tennessee basketball travels west on Saturday night to face No. 9 Arizona in one of the best matchups in college basketball this weekend. Tipoff for the showdown between the best defense in the country and the best offense in the country is scheduled for 10:31 p.m. ET. Kevin...
Ohio State basketball: Chris Holtmann, Justice Sueing credit 'good' UNC after OT loss in CBS Sports Classic
Ohio State basketball had every chance to hand the preseason No. 1 team, North Carolina, its fifth loss of the 2022-23 season — and before a raucous crowd at Madison Square Garden in New York — but a buzzer-beating shot by Pete Nance sent the game to overtime, where the Tar Heels emerged with an 89-84 CBS Sports Classic win. The result left Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann and forward Justice Sueing searching for questions after OSU blew a double-digit lead.
Chris Petersen explains departure from coaching; ex-Washington, Boise State coach wary of NCAA Transfer Portal
Three years have now passed since Chris Petersen abruptly stepped down as the head football coach at Washington, ending a successful tenure in Seattle that featured multiple Pac-12 titles and one College Football Playoff berth. But all of that winning brought little joy, says Petersen, who recently opened up in greater detail on why he walked away from college football coaching after more than 30 years in the industry. Petersen said he questioned his purpose in coaching after so many years in the sport. Changing times, including the emergence of the NCAA Transfer Portal, also brought challenges Petersen and other experienced coaches did not expect to navigate.
Daily Delivery: Kansas State fans show Jerome Tang that playing in KC is for the family
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State punished Nebraska, 71-56, on Saturday night at T-Moible Center in Kansas City, and the joint was jumping. As it turns out, K-State fans continue to impress new basketball coach Jerome Tang, and they did so again in KC with a large and vocal crowd to watch the Wildcats. K-State's fans proved that this was just a neutral site game for the resume, but it's a family reunion of sorts for everyone who wears purple.
Kentucky vs. UCLA basketball: John Calipari, Wildcats see offense stall in CBS Sports Classic loss to Bruins
Despite a season-best performance from five-star freshman Chris Livingston, Kentucky basketball couldn't get the job done against UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic. John Calipari and company trailed by eight at the half, but battled back to tie the game at 40 early in the second half. However, Kentucky's offense went ice-cold down the stretch. Kentucky did not score a single point in the final 4:31 of regulation, and UCLA closed the game on an 8-0 run, while pulling away 63-53 Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York.
UCLA Receives a Friday Morning “BOOM!"
On Friday morning, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. Young also tweeted, “It all starts up front!” This could indicate that the commitment could be a lineman, but it is unknown at this time. Currently, there is quite...
Atonio Mafi on Nostalgia, Post-UCLA Plans, Shrine Bowl, Sun Bowl
UCLA offensive lineman Atonio Mafi talked about what he plans to do after UCLA, preparing for the Shrine and Sun Bowl, as well as what he thought of the O-line this season.
How Alabama transfer CB Khyree Jackson fits in the Ducks secondary
Sunday morning marked the Ducks' third transfer portal addition in the class of 2023 as former Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Khyree Jackson committed to Oregon and Dan.
Florida Gators football coach Billy Napier reveals where UF needs to improve entering 2023 season
Florida ended its 2022 season on a rough note, with the Gators thumped 30-3 by Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl. After the game, first-year UF head coach Billy Napier spoke on what the team needed to get better at entering the 2023 campaign. "I think today is probably...
247Sports
Oklahoma football: Bob Stoops praises Caleb Williams after USC, ex-Sooners QB wins Heisman Trophy
Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy in his first season with the USC Trojans, but the former five-star recruit got his start last season at Oklahoma, playing under the same head coach in Lincoln Riley. After Riley departed for USC, Williams played in the Sooners’ Alamo Bowl win under former OU coach Bob Stoops. The legendary coach that took note of what Williams did in his Heisman campaign.
247Sports
