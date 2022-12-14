On the most recent episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Matt Cardona addressed future goals with WWE:. “And I’ll put it out there, one goal that I’ve been saying for a long time is to win that WWE Championship. That’s not a lie. I’d be lying to you right now if, listen, when I got released, the goal was not to get back to WWE. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh what can I do to make them notice me? What can I do to get back to WWE?’. You can’t think like that. I certainly can’t. But I would be lying if I said I never want to wrestle at Madison Square Garden again or I never want to uh, have a Wrestlemania match. Of course I do, because WWE is number one, so um not saying you know there’s this plan to go back as soon as possible but, before I hang up the boots I’d love to go back at least one time. For sure”.

1 DAY AGO