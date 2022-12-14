Read full article on original website
FULL DETAILS ON IWTV.LIVE'S WRESTIVAL THAT WILL CLOSE OUT THE YEAR
IWTV closes out a huge 2022 with a massive weekend at the White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts - Wrestival 2022!. The three-day, nine-event festival of independent wrestling will see shows from Pizza Party, Wrestling Open, ICW No Holds Barred, Blitzkrieg Pro, IWTV, Prestige, Pro Wrestling GRIND, Limitless and Beyond Wrestling.
MANDY ROSE IN AEW?, NAOMI, WRESTLEHOUSE, THE LATEST VINCE ALLEGATION AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Is the Vince McMahon tanning salon incident that was mentioned on the site this week the same incident from years ago?. if you are referring to the incident mentioned by The Wall Street Journal, no. The incident cited by WSJ...
ATHENA'S FIRST ROH WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP DEFENSE OUTSIDE OF PROMOTION ANNOUNCED
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: TWO TITLE MATCHES, A GAUNTLET NEXT WEEK, THAT POOR APRON, UNCLE HOWDY, AND A BIG MAIN EVENT TO END THE WWE TELEVISION YEAR
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We see a vehicle arrive at the building and Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso emerge. Match Number One: Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox versus Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai (with Bayley) for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. Liv...
AEW TAPING DARK TODAY, UPDATED DYNAMITE LINEUP FOR SAN ANTONIO
AEW will be taping a ton of Dark matches today at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. The updated AEW Dynamite lineup for this Wednesday in San Antonio, Texas:. *AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite: No DQ, Match Five in Best...
THEORY VS. SETH HEADLINES HOLIDAY SUPERSHOWS, NXT IN TAMPA & MORE: WWE WEEKEND PREVIEW
WWE NXT has a live event tonight in Tampa, Florida at the University Area CDC Gymnasium with NXT Champ Bron Breakker, Cameron Grimes, Cora Jade and Toxic Attraction advertised. WWE will hold several Supershow Holiday Tour live events this weekend as well. Tonight, they are in Moline, IL at the...
WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING PREVIEW
Scheduled for this weekend's edition of WOW - Women of Wrestling:. *Coach Campanelli and Randi Rah Rah vs. Gigi Gianni and Adriana Gambino. *Lana Star's big announcement. *Vickie Lynn McCoy vs. Chantilly Chella. *The Disciplinarian vs. Jessie Jones. *Wrecking Ball vs. Leia Makoa.
BIG SINGLES MATCH SET FOR RAW, WWE NXT LINEUPS NEXT SEVERAL WEEKS
The updated lineup for Monday's Raw from Des Moines, Iowa at the Wells Fargo Arena:. *The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis in a "Winner Takes All" Ladder Match. *Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in their first singles match since 2019. Locally advertised is Seth Rollins vs. United States Champion Austin Theory. Set...
RINGSIDEFEST 2022 NEXT WEEK, COMPLETE DETAILS, SUBWAY MANIA, TWO NEW WWE RUMBLE DVDS AND MORE
Our friends at Ringside Collectibles announced the following the Usos will be their special guests next week for the 2022 Ringsidefest next week:. Titus O'Neil was interviewed by NBC's Washington, DC affiliate at this link. Thanks to Mike K. The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble will be released on DVD as...
PRELIMINARY SMACKDOWN AUDIENCE
Last night's preliminary WWE Friday Night Smackdown audience is 2,056,000 viewers with a 0.50 in the 18-49 demo, according to SpoilerTV.com. We will update after the weekend with the final number.
FORMER ROH CHAMPION SAYS HE HAS SIGNED WITH....
Former ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham stated during a backstage interview that he has signed a contract with Impact Wrestling:
MATT CARDONA ON WANTING TO RETURN TO WWE
On the most recent episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Matt Cardona addressed future goals with WWE:. “And I’ll put it out there, one goal that I’ve been saying for a long time is to win that WWE Championship. That’s not a lie. I’d be lying to you right now if, listen, when I got released, the goal was not to get back to WWE. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh what can I do to make them notice me? What can I do to get back to WWE?’. You can’t think like that. I certainly can’t. But I would be lying if I said I never want to wrestle at Madison Square Garden again or I never want to uh, have a Wrestlemania match. Of course I do, because WWE is number one, so um not saying you know there’s this plan to go back as soon as possible but, before I hang up the boots I’d love to go back at least one time. For sure”.
THE GREATEST WHAT IF? IN PRO WRESTLING HISTORY, MANDY ROSE AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. What do you think is the greatest "What It?" in pro wrestling history?. I don't think - I KNOW what the greatest What If? in pro wrestling history was, because we all lived through it. It's what if COVID had never hit.
NEW WWE MERCH, UPDATE ON FORMER TALENTS, CENA AND MORE
WWE Shop has a Tribute to the Troops The Bloodline "We The Ones" special edition camouflage T-shirt. The former Kalisto and Sam Gradwell are among a group of ex-WWE stars currently in Pakistan taking part in a 'Ring of Pakistan' event. SmackDown in Three: Cena.
OPENING TONIGHT'S IMPACT ON AXS IS...
Opening tonight's edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is Eddie Edwards vs. Delirious.
COMPLETE WWE SMACKDOWN SPOILERS FOR NEXT WEEK
WWE is currently taping next week's Smackdown at the Allstate Arena in Chicago:. *Raquel Rodriguez won a Gauntlet match to become the top contender for Ronda Rousey's Smackdown Women’s Championship, defeating Shayna Baszler. *Rey Mysterip pinned Angel Garza. Karrion Kross and Scarlett were in the crowd. Rey Mysterio dared...
KYLIE RAE COMMENTS ON WWE IN-RING DEBUT
After her match against Dana Brooke aired on today's WWE Main Event on Hulu, Kylie Rae tweeted:
SHOTZI, VENGEANCE DAY ON SALE TOMORROW AND MORE
For those who have asked about Shotzi's hand injury, we are told that there was a legitimate injury issue that led to the angle on Smackdown last week. The next WWE NXT taping in Florida will be 1/3/23. Tickets for NXT Vengeance Day go on sale tomorrow.
UPDATED WWE MADISON SQUARE GARDEN RETURN TALENTS
The main events for the 12/26 WWE return to Madison Square Garden will feature:. *Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens & Braun Strowman & Sheamus vs. The Usos & Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa. *WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Santos Escobar - Ladder Match.
THE MAIN EVENT FOR THE FINAL SMACKDOWN OF 2022 IS...
Announced for the 12/30 WWE Friday Night Smackdown in Tampa, Florida is Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens and mystery partner of Owens' choice. It should be noted John Cena has already been announced as appearing on the episode.
