ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

House passes paid sick leave for railway workers

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday by a margin of 221-207 to pass a concurrent resolution adding seven days of paid sick leave to a White House-brokered contract that was rejected by over half of the nation's unionized rail workforce but that President Joe Biden urged Congress to force through to prevent a nationwide rail strike next month.
VTDigger

Bernie Sanders leads congressional colleagues in letter to Biden demanding sick leave for rail workers

Friday’s letter comes after the U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly last week to force rail workers and management to ratify a labor agreement, averting a worker strike that experts worried could bring nationwide economic catastrophe. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bernie Sanders leads congressional colleagues in letter to Biden demanding sick leave for rail workers.
MISSOURI STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Democrats can win back rural areas by bringing back jobs, Rep. Ro Khanna says

Following the election, U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna devised a plan for Democrats to win back rural states like Iowa: focus on bringing back jobs. The Democrat, who represents California’s Silicon Valley, spoke at Drake University’s Harkin Institute for Public Policy & Citizen Engagement Thursday night with Douglas Burns, a journalist and co-owner of Herald Publishing […] The post Democrats can win back rural areas by bringing back jobs, Rep. Ro Khanna says appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
dallasexpress.com

Billionaire Donations Fuel Democrat Campaigns

For decades, the Democratic Party has positioned itself as the home of working-class Americans, the champions of organized labor, and even elevated self-described socialists like Bernie Sanders to positions of influence and power. However, a closer examination of campaign finance filings reveals that the Democratic Party is also the home...

Comments / 0

Community Policy