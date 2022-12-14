Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
Longstanding DSW Shoes Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
5 Christmas Eve Delicacies In Washington You Should Try With Your FamilyWrld_FaymuzWashington State
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Virginia adds 2 segregation-era black schools to historic landmarks registerWatchful EyeVirginia State
Related
storereporter.com
New sushi & Chinese BBQ, new place to chill at Wintergreen Plaza
Something to look forward to when the holidays are over: Three new options on the local sushi scene. In Potomac Village, En Bistro & Sushi is putting the finishing touches on its newly expanded dining room, which will include a full bar with saki and signature cocktails. Over at the Wildwood shopping center, Raku spinoff Rakugaki is also nearing completion in the former Wildwood Kitchen space, Both restaurants are aiming to open in January. And the third sushi newcomer, Kema by Kenaki, is expected to arrive a few weeks later at Cabin John Village.
'Thank you': Denise Koch reflects on 40 years on air at WJZ
BALTIMORE - Reflecting on her 40th anniversary at WJZ, Evening Anchor Denise Koch is filled with gratitude."Obviously, I have to say thank you," Denise said. "Thank you."Denise was quickly accepted by a mostly male cast at WJZ."I appreciated it when I was accepted, 40 years ago, as a woman," Denise said. "I had one manager say, 'Can you sit up there with all those men?' MORE: Denise Week: Celebrating 40 years of WJZ anchor Denise KochBecause back then, it was all male here at WJZ. I was grateful to the men, in particular Jerry Turner, who welcomed me to that news...
Shop Small with Stevie: Wockenfuss Candies
"We have lots of candy year round but especially for the holidays," Smith said. "We get a lot of special candies so people can have a variety of what they're looking for for the holidays."
mocoshow.com
Capital Cryo is Now Open in Rockville
Capital Cryo has recently opened at 835 Rockville Pike, Suite F in Rockville’s Wintergreen Plaza. This is Capital Cryo’s second MoCo location and third overall, offering cryotherapy and other innovative wellness services at their locations in Bethesda and the Wesley Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC. Their goal is to “help patients of all backgrounds improve their health and well-being using the latest technologies.”
fox5dc.com
City Winery DC relocating due to crime in Ivy City
WASHINGTON - City Winery is temporarily closing in D.C. over safety concerns in Ivy City. FOX 5 spoke with the founder and CEO, Michael Dorf, who said this was a tough decision to make. He has over 100 employees who are like family and he cares about their safety. He says staff and customers have experienced car break-ins, assaults, robberies, and have heard gunshots daily.
mocoshow.com
Update on Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken
Permanent signage is up at Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken (16248 Frederick Rd) on the border of Gaithersburg/Rockville, in the recently renovated Rock Grove Center on the corner of 355 and Shady Grove Rd. The center is also home to Minerva Indian Cuisine, Qdoba, and the recently relocated Dunkin Donuts. The North Carolina-based biscuit chain is known for their buttermilk-brined chicken and currently has Maryland locations in Columbia and Towson. Menu items include biscuit sandwiches, biscuits & gravy, fried chicken strips, and donuts. Originally scheduled to open this fall, Rise is now targeting an early 2023 opening.
All Set Restaurant & Bar Featured Again on ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’
Popular downtown Silver Spring seafood restaurant All Set Restaurant & Bar has once again received national coverage, courtesy of a repeat feature in the Bravo TV show The Real Housewives of Potomac. Eater D.C. reports that ‘RHOP’ star Candiace Dillard Bassett dined at the restaurant with her husband in the...
DC winery and concert venue closing due to crime: 'Too unsafe for our staff'
A popular winery and live entertainment venue in Washington, D.C., is being forced to close due to rising crime that has made it 'unsafe' for its staff and customers.
ourcommunitynow.com
Get Ready for Mind-Bending Illusions at DC's New Museum Exhibition, 'Museum of Illusions'
A new museum in downtown D.C. lets you explore a world of visual illusions. D.C. is rounding out the end of the year by opening a new museum. The Museum of Illusions opened its doors on December 13 at CityCenterDC. The museum is full of interactive exhibits that allow visitors to immerse themselves in mirrored rooms, light vortex, and sleight-of-hand illusions.
wnav.com
Favorite Greek Resaurant Re-Opens in Edgewater After Being Wiped Out By Tornado
Chris's Charcoal Pit owners and staff remember the tornado spawned by storm Ida well. They crouched in the refrigerator and freezer area of their old place on 1946 West St. when the sky turned dark and green. That strip shopping area was virtually destroyed by the EF-2 twister that mangled homes, trees, and power lines throughout the city and Edgewater. But, now there is good news for folks who have missed the popular Greek restaurant that was visited regularly by Annapolis city dwellers, nearby businesses, and even Governor Larry Hogan. It's reopening in Edgewater, 3283 Solomon's Island Rd, Edgewater. Customers and Annapolis business associations heralded word of the re-opening. The new location in the old K-Mart Shopping Center in an area that used to have a Chinese food restaurant. A re-opening date has yet to be announced.
titantime.org
Olney Maryland’s, “Winter City Lights:” the Best Light Show in the Baltimore/D.C. Area
Open all of December, an 18-acre wooded property in Olney inhabits an incredible light show that trails families through 1 million Christmas lights. At $40 a person, it pays for a 1.5 mile hike and a chance to hang out at their 14 bonfires. At the event there is also...
The Christmas Lights King of Quarterfield
Some people want more cowbells, but Joey Lupo wanted more lights. The 21-year-old College Park senior from Severn has landed his home on the "must go to see house list" this Christmas.
woottoncommonsense.com
Take a walk through Wootton’s winter wonderland
As the leaves fall off the trees and morning lawns are covered in frost, students get to enjoy some of their favorite seasonal activities. A popular favorite amongst students is skiing. There are multiple slopes in close proximity to slide into this winter. Junior Tatiana Pacheco is an avid skier and looks forward to ski season, like others. “Liberty is my favorite. Skiing is not only something I’ve enjoyed from a young age, but It’s also an opportunity for me to spend time with my family and friends,” Pacheco said.
Volunteers needed across the DMV this holiday season
WASHINGTON — Get in the true holiday spirit this year by giving back. Volunteers are needed across the DMV at various nonprofits and community-based organizations ahead of the holidays. As Martin Luther King, Jr. said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, What are you doing for others?”...
WTOP
Maryland couple shares tastes from across region with ‘DMV in a Box’
The D.C. area is represented by many foods, and a business has found a way to capture all the flavors and share them with whoever you want to. DMV in a Box has a little taste of everything. “We have peach taffy from Maryland, tea, Baltimore coffee,” said Dallas Cogdell....
'Jews Not Welcome' Graffiti Apparently Found At Bethesda High School
A disturbing antisemitic message was found spray painted at a Bethesda high school, according to Maryland government officials. “Jews not welcome” was found graffitied the morning of Saturday, Dec. 17 at Whitman High School, stated State Delegate-elect Joe Vogel. "The only people not welcome in our community are those...
tysonsreporter.com
Luxury of a different kind is coming to Tysons
Tysons, Virginia, will soon welcome The Mather, a Life Plan Community with anticipated Phase 1 completion in 2024. The community is the latest offering by Mather, an 81-year-old not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating Ways to Age Well. “The Mather will offer apartment homes for those age 62+ and better with...
popville.com
“Seen in the best Peruvian chicken joint in all the land”
Thanks to Melissa for sending from Huacatay Chicken. Huacatay, Peruvian style chicken, opened in Edgewood back in 2016. 2314 4th Street, NE (just off Rhode Island Ave) Located at 2314 4th St NE. Washington, DC. We offer a wide array of fresh food – huacatay salad, machu picchu salad, huacatay burger, 6″ huacatay sandwich, lomo saltado, palta rellena, ceviche, and whole chicken with 6 sauces. We use the freshest ingredients in preparing our food to provide the best quality and taste. Try our delicious food today!”
umdmitzpeh.com
Top Five Bagel Spots in the DMV
Though the DMV area is not particularly known for its selection of good bagels, some Jewish students at this university have still found bagel places that they’ll keep going back to again and again. By Sydney Klapman. For Mitzpeh. @sdklap. Bagels, a food item often associated with Eastern European...
Voice of America
Washington Bids Heartfelt Goodbye to RFK Stadium
In Washington, Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium — known as RFK stadium – which hosted many of the capital’s beloved sports teams – is decades old and now defunct. It holds many memories for fans but is now being deconstructed in phases through 2023 to make way for something new. As part of a farewell campaign, fans are being invited to buy some of the old stadium seats. Maxim Moskalkov has the story. Camera: Artyom Kokhan.
Comments / 0