Rockville, MD

storereporter.com

New sushi & Chinese BBQ, new place to chill at Wintergreen Plaza

Something to look forward to when the holidays are over: Three new options on the local sushi scene. In Potomac Village, En Bistro & Sushi is putting the finishing touches on its newly expanded dining room, which will include a full bar with saki and signature cocktails. Over at the Wildwood shopping center, Raku spinoff Rakugaki is also nearing completion in the former Wildwood Kitchen space, Both restaurants are aiming to open in January. And the third sushi newcomer, Kema by Kenaki, is expected to arrive a few weeks later at Cabin John Village.
ROCKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Thank you': Denise Koch reflects on 40 years on air at WJZ

BALTIMORE - Reflecting on her 40th anniversary at WJZ, Evening Anchor Denise Koch is filled with gratitude."Obviously, I have to say thank you," Denise said. "Thank you."Denise was quickly accepted by a mostly male cast at WJZ."I appreciated it when I was accepted, 40 years ago, as a woman," Denise said. "I had one manager say, 'Can you sit up there with all those men?' MORE: Denise Week: Celebrating 40 years of WJZ anchor Denise KochBecause back then, it was all male here at WJZ. I was grateful to the men, in particular Jerry Turner, who welcomed me to that news...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Capital Cryo is Now Open in Rockville

Capital Cryo has recently opened at 835 Rockville Pike, Suite F in Rockville’s Wintergreen Plaza. This is Capital Cryo’s second MoCo location and third overall, offering cryotherapy and other innovative wellness services at their locations in Bethesda and the Wesley Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC. Their goal is to “help patients of all backgrounds improve their health and well-being using the latest technologies.”
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

City Winery DC relocating due to crime in Ivy City

WASHINGTON - City Winery is temporarily closing in D.C. over safety concerns in Ivy City. FOX 5 spoke with the founder and CEO, Michael Dorf, who said this was a tough decision to make. He has over 100 employees who are like family and he cares about their safety. He says staff and customers have experienced car break-ins, assaults, robberies, and have heard gunshots daily.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Update on Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken

Permanent signage is up at Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken (16248 Frederick Rd) on the border of Gaithersburg/Rockville, in the recently renovated Rock Grove Center on the corner of 355 and Shady Grove Rd. The center is also home to Minerva Indian Cuisine, Qdoba, and the recently relocated Dunkin Donuts. The North Carolina-based biscuit chain is known for their buttermilk-brined chicken and currently has Maryland locations in Columbia and Towson. Menu items include biscuit sandwiches, biscuits & gravy, fried chicken strips, and donuts. Originally scheduled to open this fall, Rise is now targeting an early 2023 opening.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
ourcommunitynow.com

Get Ready for Mind-Bending Illusions at DC's New Museum Exhibition, 'Museum of Illusions'

A new museum in downtown D.C. lets you explore a world of visual illusions. D.C. is rounding out the end of the year by opening a new museum. The Museum of Illusions opened its doors on December 13 at CityCenterDC. The museum is full of interactive exhibits that allow visitors to immerse themselves in mirrored rooms, light vortex, and sleight-of-hand illusions.
WASHINGTON, DC
wnav.com

Favorite Greek Resaurant Re-Opens in Edgewater After Being Wiped Out By Tornado

Chris's Charcoal Pit owners and staff remember the tornado spawned by storm Ida well. They crouched in the refrigerator and freezer area of their old place on 1946 West St. when the sky turned dark and green. That strip shopping area was virtually destroyed by the EF-2 twister that mangled homes, trees, and power lines throughout the city and Edgewater. But, now there is good news for folks who have missed the popular Greek restaurant that was visited regularly by Annapolis city dwellers, nearby businesses, and even Governor Larry Hogan. It's reopening in Edgewater, 3283 Solomon's Island Rd, Edgewater. Customers and Annapolis business associations heralded word of the re-opening. The new location in the old K-Mart Shopping Center in an area that used to have a Chinese food restaurant. A re-opening date has yet to be announced.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
woottoncommonsense.com

Take a walk through Wootton’s winter wonderland

As the leaves fall off the trees and morning lawns are covered in frost, students get to enjoy some of their favorite seasonal activities. A popular favorite amongst students is skiing. There are multiple slopes in close proximity to slide into this winter. Junior Tatiana Pacheco is an avid skier and looks forward to ski season, like others. “Liberty is my favorite. Skiing is not only something I’ve enjoyed from a young age, but It’s also an opportunity for me to spend time with my family and friends,” Pacheco said.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Volunteers needed across the DMV this holiday season

WASHINGTON — Get in the true holiday spirit this year by giving back. Volunteers are needed across the DMV at various nonprofits and community-based organizations ahead of the holidays. As Martin Luther King, Jr. said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, What are you doing for others?”...
WASHINGTON, DC
tysonsreporter.com

Luxury of a different kind is coming to Tysons

Tysons, Virginia, will soon welcome The Mather, a Life Plan Community with anticipated Phase 1 completion in 2024. The community is the latest offering by Mather, an 81-year-old not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating Ways to Age Well. “The Mather will offer apartment homes for those age 62+ and better with...
TYSONS, VA
popville.com

“Seen in the best Peruvian chicken joint in all the land”

Thanks to Melissa for sending from Huacatay Chicken. Huacatay, Peruvian style chicken, opened in Edgewood back in 2016. 2314 4th Street, NE (just off Rhode Island Ave) Located at 2314 4th St NE. Washington, DC. We offer a wide array of fresh food – huacatay salad, machu picchu salad, huacatay burger, 6″ huacatay sandwich, lomo saltado, palta rellena, ceviche, and whole chicken with 6 sauces. We use the freshest ingredients in preparing our food to provide the best quality and taste. Try our delicious food today!”
WASHINGTON, DC
umdmitzpeh.com

Top Five Bagel Spots in the DMV

Though the DMV area is not particularly known for its selection of good bagels, some Jewish students at this university have still found bagel places that they’ll keep going back to again and again. By Sydney Klapman. For Mitzpeh. @sdklap. Bagels, a food item often associated with Eastern European...
WASHINGTON, DC
Voice of America

Washington Bids Heartfelt Goodbye to RFK Stadium

In Washington, Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium — known as RFK stadium – which hosted many of the capital’s beloved sports teams – is decades old and now defunct. It holds many memories for fans but is now being deconstructed in phases through 2023 to make way for something new. As part of a farewell campaign, fans are being invited to buy some of the old stadium seats. Maxim Moskalkov has the story. Camera: Artyom Kokhan.
WASHINGTON, DC

