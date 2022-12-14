Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Colorado ski conditions report
Aspen Highlands — Wed 5:41a packed powder 31 – 43 base 102 of 122 trails 84% open, 961 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p. Aspen Mountain — Wed 5:41a packed powder 30 – 32 base 71 of 76 trails 93% open, 656 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Watch: Young bull elk rescued from a deep mud hole in Colorado
Footage shows the elk covered up to its antlers with mud and the wildlife officers’ successful attempt to pull him out.
Aspen Daily News
How Far Can $100 Get You in This Valley?
Three women each armed with $100 in three different towns. Can they have a night out and meet budget?. We walk into Campo de Fiori on a Friday night in November. It’s dim and wholesome, warm from the moment the general manager, Dave, greets us and Noah, a Campo bartender who is off tonight but still chooses to hang out in the bar, brings us espresso martinis in short glasses on the rocks. They’re better this way, he says. I agree.
KJCT8
Expected impacts of wolf reintroduction to Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - New information tonight about the draft plan Colorado Parks and Wildlife released to reintroduce gray wolves to the state. We told you about how local ranchers aren’t too thrilled about the potential impacts it could have on their livestock. Thirty to 50 wolves will be brought to Colorado in the next five years, but the question is, what long-lasting effects will that have on Colorado’s wildlife?
Summit Daily News
The rock-hurling spat that could upend Colorado’s river access rules
It’s been more than a decade since a riverside property owner hurled rocks at angler Roger Hill as he waded and stalked trout in the Arkansas River above the Royal Gorge. The ripples from that splashy spat could upset Colorado’s murky river access rules. The Colorado Supreme Court...
Westword
Reader: Wolves Were Here Before We Were
More than two years after voters approved Proposition 114, which calls for reintroducing the gray wolf in the state by the end of 2023, Colorado Parks and Wildlife released the first draft of its long-anticipated Wolf Restoration and Management Plan. The plan focuses on impact management and outlines measures that...
onekindesign.com
A Colorado mountain home with awe-inspiring views of Yampa Valley
Soda Mountain Construction + Design has created this spectacular mountain home located in Steamboat Springs, a city in northern Colorado’s Yampa Valley. This dwelling was originally built as a spec home, surrounded by the breathtaking scenery of snow-capped mountain peaks. When the home was finished it went under contract...
Aspen Daily News
Aspen airport news in brief, Dec.18
Holiday peak flight schedules now in place at Aspen airport. The peak schedule for winter flights by the commercial airlines serving the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport is now in place. An email update from air travel industry consultant Bill Tomcich, a liaison to the airlines for the local stakeholder group Fly...
Colorado reservoir records third most successful year of kokanee salmon spawning
Wolford Reservoir, near Kremmling, has recorded its third most successful year of kokanee salmon spawning ever, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). CPW crews began spawning protocols on October 17, this year. “We weren’t sure what this year's egg take would look like at Wolford,” said CPW aquatic biologist...
This Is Colorado's Best Steakhouse
Looking for your next favorite steakhouse? Mashed found the best one in every state.
Colorado’s Brand New Bridge of Lights Will Elevate the Holidays
A brand new drive-through experience coming to Colorado is bound to elevate anyone's holiday season. America's highest suspension bridge spans the Royal Gorge, connecting two twoers, nearly one thousand feet above the Arkansas River. Beginning in mid-November, the Royal Gorge Bridge will be transforming into a drive-through holiday lights display.
94kix.com
This Montrose Townhouse Feels Very California for Colorado
It's no secret that there are a lot of Californians running around in Colorado. Honestly, there's probably a lot more than usual these days, as more and more people leave the Golden state to seek greener pastures. With all of that out-of-state influence, it was only a matter of time before the California influence would be felt, and for some reason that's exactly what I see when I look at this Townhouse for sale on Estates Drive.
5280.com
Big Questions Surround the Rollout of Psychedelics in Colorado
Editor’s note: This is a living resource that was last updated December 16, 2022. By now you’ve heard the news: During the 2022 midterm elections, Colorado passed the most comprehensive psychedelics measure ever introduced on a statewide ballot. The result is a historic repudiation of the War on Drugs, through which psychedelics have been outlawed and criminalized for decades.
kunc.org
Colorado Edition: Grim news for Glen Canyon Dam and dealing with grief and loss during the holidays
Glen Canyon Dam: New forecasts for the Colorado River paint a grim picture. Climate change and steady demand are shrinking the water supply for 40 million people. At the nation's largest dams, that means the ability to generate hydropower could soon be under threat. KUNC's Alex Hager introduces us to the Glen Canyon Dam. What was once a mighty piece of Western infrastructure is now possibly unable to function.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Rescue a Deer Out of a Drainage Ditch
Oh deer. What happens when a buck decides it would be a great idea to meander into a drainage ditch? Well, first and foremost, the buck is probably going to get stuck. Second, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is probably going to have to come in and rescue the animal. That...
Officials Issue a Warning to Not Touch Dead Birds in Colorado
Not that you would want to, but here is a friendly reminder to not touch dead birds in Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife sent out a Tweet on Tuesday telling people to avoid contact with dead birds if they are found. The reason for the public services announcement is that...
Plan a Group Getaway at This Luxurious Colorado Campground
There are countless places to camp throughout Colorado, but for those who don't want to totally rough it, there are plenty of glamping options as well. Glamping sites offer extra amenities and lavish accommodations that are far beyond the traditional tent in the woods. From frontier tents and yurts to...
Bird lacked runway for flight, requiring rescue in Colorado
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers rescued a water-faring bird for a reason most would overlook – it didn't have enough water for a proper take-off. According to officials, loons need a water runway of 30 yards to a quarter-mile to gain enough speed to go airborne. This can pose a problem when loons land in areas where this isn't possible, leaving them unable to run across the water while flapping and stranded – especially a concern when the spot they've landed is a wet road or parking lot mistaken for a body of water.
72 inches of snow hits pocket of Colorado, 12-foot-tall drifts reported elsewhere
Mapping from the National Weather Service shows big totals across the state following a blizzard that hit Colorado this week, between December 12 and 14. While totals in the range of six to 12 inches were reported in the northeast, wind gusts created massive snow drifts and made travel very difficult. In some cases, drifts up to 12 feet deep were reported.
10-cent plastic bag fee goes statewide soon
Those who live in Denver, Boulder or Fort Collins are no strangers to this fee, but other municipalities should prepare to bring their own bags starting on Jan. 1.
