Steamboat Springs, CO

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Colorado ski conditions report

Aspen Highlands — Wed 5:41a packed powder 31 – 43 base 102 of 122 trails 84% open, 961 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p. Aspen Mountain — Wed 5:41a packed powder 30 – 32 base 71 of 76 trails 93% open, 656 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
COLORADO STATE
Aspen Daily News

How Far Can $100 Get You in This Valley?

Three women each armed with $100 in three different towns. Can they have a night out and meet budget?. We walk into Campo de Fiori on a Friday night in November. It’s dim and wholesome, warm from the moment the general manager, Dave, greets us and Noah, a Campo bartender who is off tonight but still chooses to hang out in the bar, brings us espresso martinis in short glasses on the rocks. They’re better this way, he says. I agree.
ASPEN, CO
KJCT8

Expected impacts of wolf reintroduction to Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - New information tonight about the draft plan Colorado Parks and Wildlife released to reintroduce gray wolves to the state. We told you about how local ranchers aren’t too thrilled about the potential impacts it could have on their livestock. Thirty to 50 wolves will be brought to Colorado in the next five years, but the question is, what long-lasting effects will that have on Colorado’s wildlife?
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Reader: Wolves Were Here Before We Were

More than two years after voters approved Proposition 114, which calls for reintroducing the gray wolf in the state by the end of 2023, Colorado Parks and Wildlife released the first draft of its long-anticipated Wolf Restoration and Management Plan. The plan focuses on impact management and outlines measures that...
COLORADO STATE
onekindesign.com

A Colorado mountain home with awe-inspiring views of Yampa Valley

Soda Mountain Construction + Design has created this spectacular mountain home located in Steamboat Springs, a city in northern Colorado’s Yampa Valley. This dwelling was originally built as a spec home, surrounded by the breathtaking scenery of snow-capped mountain peaks. When the home was finished it went under contract...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen airport news in brief, Dec.18

Holiday peak flight schedules now in place at Aspen airport. The peak schedule for winter flights by the commercial airlines serving the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport is now in place. An email update from air travel industry consultant Bill Tomcich, a liaison to the airlines for the local stakeholder group Fly...
ASPEN, CO
94kix.com

This Montrose Townhouse Feels Very California for Colorado

It's no secret that there are a lot of Californians running around in Colorado. Honestly, there's probably a lot more than usual these days, as more and more people leave the Golden state to seek greener pastures. With all of that out-of-state influence, it was only a matter of time before the California influence would be felt, and for some reason that's exactly what I see when I look at this Townhouse for sale on Estates Drive.
MONTROSE, CO
5280.com

Big Questions Surround the Rollout of Psychedelics in Colorado

Editor’s note: This is a living resource that was last updated December 16, 2022. By now you’ve heard the news: During the 2022 midterm elections, Colorado passed the most comprehensive psychedelics measure ever introduced on a statewide ballot. The result is a historic repudiation of the War on Drugs, through which psychedelics have been outlawed and criminalized for decades.
COLORADO STATE
kunc.org

Colorado Edition: Grim news for Glen Canyon Dam and dealing with grief and loss during the holidays

Glen Canyon Dam: New forecasts for the Colorado River paint a grim picture. Climate change and steady demand are shrinking the water supply for 40 million people. At the nation's largest dams, that means the ability to generate hydropower could soon be under threat. KUNC's Alex Hager introduces us to the Glen Canyon Dam. What was once a mighty piece of Western infrastructure is now possibly unable to function.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Plan a Group Getaway at This Luxurious Colorado Campground

There are countless places to camp throughout Colorado, but for those who don't want to totally rough it, there are plenty of glamping options as well. Glamping sites offer extra amenities and lavish accommodations that are far beyond the traditional tent in the woods. From frontier tents and yurts to...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Bird lacked runway for flight, requiring rescue in Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers rescued a water-faring bird for a reason most would overlook – it didn't have enough water for a proper take-off. According to officials, loons need a water runway of 30 yards to a quarter-mile to gain enough speed to go airborne. This can pose a problem when loons land in areas where this isn't possible, leaving them unable to run across the water while flapping and stranded – especially a concern when the spot they've landed is a wet road or parking lot mistaken for a body of water.
COLORADO STATE

