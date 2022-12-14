Read full article on original website
Interest in Chickasaw County Sheriff Appointment Due Friday
Chickasaw County Sheriff Marty Hemann is retiring, effective January 20th. Who will succeed him is yet to be determined. The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors have announced their intention to appoint Hemann’s successor, but cannot do so until after the sheriff’s position becomes officially vacant. Those interested in...
Nursing home cited for a meth-smoking resident and a threatening nurse
An Iowa nursing home where a resident was smoking methamphetamine and a tyrannical nurse allegedly left residents in fear for their safety could be facing fines from the federal government. State records indicate the Osage Rehab and Heath Care Center in Mitchell County was cited recently by state inspectors for 16 regulatory violations, including a […] The post Nursing home cited for a meth-smoking resident and a threatening nurse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
New Deputy Joins Bremer Co
The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office has added another deputy. Shane Buchholz was recently sworn into his position. He began his career in law enforcement at the Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office in 2020. Most recently he was a part of the Waterloo Police force. He has a B.A. from the University of Iowa in International Relations and an A.A. from Kirkwood Community College. Buchholz is originally from Bremer County.
Waterloo Restaurant In Business For 70+ Years Demolished
A staple of the city of Waterloo is ending 2022 as rubble. A building that had been standing for more than 70 years has been demolished. It's been a troubling and heartwarming few months for one Waterloo business. We reported in late October that the eatery D+K Hickory House went...
Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back
Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
Waterloo woman who abused power of attorney to steal from victim sentenced to prison
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa woman has been sentenced to more than three years in prison after abusing her position as an elderly victim’s power of attorney. Court documents say 56-year-old Shanan Smith became the victim’s power of attorney after the victim began to suffer from dementia. Smith began stealing the victim’s money and using it for her own purposes.
DOT Crews Anticipate Long Hours With Thursday Snowfall in North Iowa
National Weather Service La Crosse has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6 p.m. this evening for Mitchell and Floyd counties. Light snow will continue with additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. National Weather Service Des Moines has a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 9...
Players Change in Trial for Man Accused of North Iowa Murder 10 Years Ago
It’s been over 10 years since the murder of 70-year-old Kenneth Gallmeyer in his home north of Nashua. Now 51, Randy Patrie is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Gallmeyer, sometime between September 25 and October 4, 2012. An investigation by the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, Charles City Police and Iowa DCI, found various items owned by Gallmeyer inside Patrie’s Charles City home, including a shotgun believed to have killed Gallmeyer.
Northeast Iowa Woman Reported Missing, Last Seen Wednesday
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a northeast Iowa woman missing since Wednesday, and who was involved in a traffic crash almost a week earlier. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Bailee Pavlovec of Fayette was reported missing Thursday and she was last seen on Wednesday in Hawkeye. A Facebook post reads that Pavlovec left her phone behind and is believed to be with 20-year-old Tyler Vogt from Waterloo. Law enforcement is not sure if she willingly left or unwillingly, and there is potential she could be in danger.
Wild Crash in Waterloo
A pickup truck ran into a building in Waterloo after colliding with another vehicle on Monday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The initial crash happened in the intersection of Kimball Avenue and Brookeridge Drive. The pickup then lost control, traveled across a grass lawn before striking the Black Hawk County Economic Development building on Peoples Square. The driver was treated for minor injuries. Nobody in the building was injured.
Better Not Do This The Next Time It Snows in Iowa
Whether you're a fan of snow this time of the year or not, dealing with snow is just a way of life for the people of Iowa during the winter months. Some people love having snow around the holidays and others wish it stayed 75 degrees year-round. Whether you like having snow or not, driving in it, shoveling it, or snow-blowing it is something Iowans deal with every year.
No one injured after a Cedar Falls Apartment Fire
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) -Early Saturday morning Cedar Falls Police, Fire, and Mercy One Paramedics responded to a fire at an apartment. This happened at 1:26 a.m. at 1813 West 8th street in Cedar Falls. The person who lived in the apartment was outside when responders got there. Officers put...
Riceville woman pleads guilty to drug crime
OSAGE, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over meth found in Mitchell County. Kimberly Ann Baize, 48 of Riceville, is scheduled to be sentenced February 14, 2023, for failure to use a drug tax stamp. Investigators say Baize was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a...
Man dies in northeast Iowa after being pinned by construction vehicle
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa — A Minnesota man died Monday while trying to load a construction vehicle onto a flatbed truck in northeast Iowa. According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened just before noon northeast of Lawler at Vanderbilt Avenue and 160 Street. Joseph Gathje, 21 of Lanesboro, was working […]
Woman Critically Hurt in Crash on Rural SE Minnesota Highway
(UPDATE) - The State Patrol mistakenly listed that alcohol was involved in the crash. The story has been updated to reflect the State Patrol's correction. Caledonia, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears a slick road surface may have contributed to a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon that left a young woman from Caledonia with critical injuries.
