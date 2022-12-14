ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kearney Hub

Nebraska lands transfer safety from Florida

A big Nebraska recruiting weekend has netted a new transfer commit from the SEC. Former Florida safety Corey Collier announced his commitment to the Huskers on social media Saturday while on his official visit in Lincoln. The 6-foot-1 defender was a four-star prospect in the 2021 class — a top-110 overall national recruit — out of Miami (Florida) Palmetto High School, the same program as 2023 NU defensive back commit Dwight Bootle.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska earns pledge from key in-state WR, multi-sport prospect via class of 2023

Nebraska added to its 2023 class once again on Saturday. A multi-sport athlete is heading to Lincoln for both football and track per The Athletics’ Mitch Sherman. Jaylen Lloyd is heading to Lincoln. Lloyd is a 3-star WR from the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite out of Omaha, Nebraska. Lloyd is the second player from Westside High School to commit to the Huskers in the last two days.
LINCOLN, NE
The Great Cornholio

Nebraska Football: Phillip Simpson added to coaching staff

Simpson during practice.Photo byChristopher Stock/South Dade News Leader. It has been a busy week for Nebraska football in terms of making moves. In addition to landing a commitment, they also made a staff move on Friday. Former Temple defensive lineman Philip Simpson is joining the Nebraska football coaching staff as an assistant defensive line coach and recruiter. This news was first reported by Hail Varsity’s Brady Oltmans.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Rhule, Nebraska earn commitment from in-state K via 2023 class

Matt Rhule received a commitment from a Nebraska high school product. The Huskers added a kicker to their 2023 class from Omaha, Nebraska. Tristan Alvaro is staying in the state of Nebraska to play college football. Alvaro is from the 2023 class and had offers from Air Force, Army, Boston College, and North Dakota State to name a few per 247Sports.
LINCOLN, NE
swishappeal.com

Recap: Spencer, No. 21 Arkansas hold on for quality road win at No. 16 Creighton

Reigning SEC Freshman of the Year Samara Spencer scored a game-high 26 points, made a key layup to increase her No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks’ lead to 77-71 with 1:38 to go and got the defensive rebound at 39 seconds remaining that forced the No. 16 Creighton Bluejays to start fouling in what ended up being an 83-75 victory for the 13-0 Razorbacks at D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
klkntv.com

Mickey Joseph no longer with Nebraska, university confirms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Former interim coach Mickey Joseph is no longer with Nebraska, a university spokesman confirmed Friday. “Coach Joseph is no longer part of the University of Nebraska football program or an employee of the University,” Nebraska Athletics said in a statement. “We have no additional comment at this time.”
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Report: Huskers hiring Florida high school coach for staff position

Nebraska football is adding to its staff through the high school ranks as former Homestead (Fla.) coach Phillip Simpson is headed to Lincoln to help as an assistant defensive line coach for the Huskers. The Miami Herald reported the news earlier this month as Homestead played and lost in a...
LINCOLN, NE
Larry Brown Sports

Nebraska makes decision on ex-coach Mickey Joseph

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have made a decision on the future of former interim coach Mickey Joseph after his domestic violence arrest last month. Joseph will not return to Nebraska, with a school spokesperson confirming that the former coach is no longer employed by the university. “Coach Joseph is no longer...
LINCOLN, NE
MLB

Omaha to host College Baseball Night of Champions

LUBBOCK, Texas – The College Baseball Foundation selected Omaha, Neb., the mecca of college baseball each June, to host the 2022 College Baseball Night of Champions, a celebration highlighted by the induction of this year’s National College Baseball Hall of Fame class. “We are thrilled to be on...
LUBBOCK, TX
Kearney Hub

Parr named Nebraska State Fair executive director

In her first full-time job with the Nebraska State Fair, Jaime Parr was the receptionist and accounts payable clerk. Now she’s in charge of the entire fair. On Friday, the State Fair Board unanimously voted to make Parr the fair’s executive director. She had been deputy executive director since December of 2020, and has twice served as interim executive director.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Hand-counted election audit finds low error rate with Nebraska’s voting machines

OMAHA — After facing months of questions about election integrity from populist Republicans, Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen — also a Republican — probed deeper to confirm his belief that the state’s voting processes were “reliable and accurate.” On Friday, his office released the results from an expanded audit of general election ballots, checking […] The post Hand-counted election audit finds low error rate with Nebraska’s voting machines appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Plows making progress on snow-covered roads in western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several feet of snow have left many in western Nebraska stranded. A blizzard that lasted from Monday night until about Wednesday evening closed several roads in the western part of the state, including Interstate 80. PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska. But now the...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

247Sports

66K+
Followers
408K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy