Nebraska Football: Cory Collier Jr. transfers to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Phillip Simpson added to coaching staffThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands speedy wideout in Jaylen LIoydThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Safety Rahmir Stewart commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Tristan Alvano commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football recruiting: Huskers add Westside receiver commit
For Nebraska football recruiting efforts of late, it’s another day and another commit from Omaha Westside. On Friday, kicker Tristan Alvano pulled the trigger for the Huskers. On Saturday, Matt Rhule and company added one of his teammates in speedy wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd. Lloyd is an interesting get...
Nebraska Football recruiting: Rahmir Stewart commit sets social media on fire
It’s been a very big day for Nebraska football recruiting. In fact, if you consider the Tristan Alvano commit on Friday, it’s already been one heck of a weekend and there’s still another day to go. On Saturday, Matt Rhule and company landed not one, not two,...
Nebraska Football: Cory Collier Jr. transfers to program
Collier during his days at Florida.Photo by(Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Nebraska football had a big Saturday, and their second move of the day was landing former Florida defensive back Cory Collier Jr. He made the announcement via Twitter.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska lands transfer safety from Florida
A big Nebraska recruiting weekend has netted a new transfer commit from the SEC. Former Florida safety Corey Collier announced his commitment to the Huskers on social media Saturday while on his official visit in Lincoln. The 6-foot-1 defender was a four-star prospect in the 2021 class — a top-110 overall national recruit — out of Miami (Florida) Palmetto High School, the same program as 2023 NU defensive back commit Dwight Bootle.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska earns pledge from key in-state WR, multi-sport prospect via class of 2023
Nebraska added to its 2023 class once again on Saturday. A multi-sport athlete is heading to Lincoln for both football and track per The Athletics’ Mitch Sherman. Jaylen Lloyd is heading to Lincoln. Lloyd is a 3-star WR from the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite out of Omaha, Nebraska. Lloyd is the second player from Westside High School to commit to the Huskers in the last two days.
Nebraska Football: Phillip Simpson added to coaching staff
Simpson during practice.Photo byChristopher Stock/South Dade News Leader. It has been a busy week for Nebraska football in terms of making moves. In addition to landing a commitment, they also made a staff move on Friday. Former Temple defensive lineman Philip Simpson is joining the Nebraska football coaching staff as an assistant defensive line coach and recruiter. This news was first reported by Hail Varsity’s Brady Oltmans.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule, Nebraska earn commitment from in-state K via 2023 class
Matt Rhule received a commitment from a Nebraska high school product. The Huskers added a kicker to their 2023 class from Omaha, Nebraska. Tristan Alvaro is staying in the state of Nebraska to play college football. Alvaro is from the 2023 class and had offers from Air Force, Army, Boston College, and North Dakota State to name a few per 247Sports.
Ex-Nebraska Linebacker Announces Transfer To Big Ten Rival
Not only did the Nebraska football program lose arguably its most impactful freshman from the 2022 season. The Cornhuskers will have to face him in the coming seasons. Linebacker Ernest Hausmann, who entered the transfer portal on Dec. 1, has committed to Michigan, he announced via his Twitter ...
Nebraska Football: Tristan Alvano trending towards Huskers
Head coach Matt Rhule during his press conferencePhoto by(Rebecca S. Gratz / Associated Press) Nebraska football has been busy on the recruiting trail as of late, and more recruiting predictions are swinging in their favor. Nebraska got three new predictions for Westside kicker Tristan Alvano.
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule hire is ‘moment of truth’ for Huskers, analyst says
Has Nebraska football reached its moment of truth? Is the program on its “last chance?” There is at least one college football analyst who believes that is definitely the case. He believes that if Matt Rhule can’t turn around the Huskers, there might not be anyone who can pull it off. Granted, we’ve heard that kind of fatalist language before.
K-State Wildcats vs. Nebraska Huskers: Basketball lineups, TV, time, odds, prediction
Here’s everything you need to know about Kansas State’s next basketball game (against Nebraska), including a score prediction.
swishappeal.com
Recap: Spencer, No. 21 Arkansas hold on for quality road win at No. 16 Creighton
Reigning SEC Freshman of the Year Samara Spencer scored a game-high 26 points, made a key layup to increase her No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks’ lead to 77-71 with 1:38 to go and got the defensive rebound at 39 seconds remaining that forced the No. 16 Creighton Bluejays to start fouling in what ended up being an 83-75 victory for the 13-0 Razorbacks at D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska.
klkntv.com
Mickey Joseph no longer with Nebraska, university confirms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Former interim coach Mickey Joseph is no longer with Nebraska, a university spokesman confirmed Friday. “Coach Joseph is no longer part of the University of Nebraska football program or an employee of the University,” Nebraska Athletics said in a statement. “We have no additional comment at this time.”
247Sports
Report: Huskers hiring Florida high school coach for staff position
Nebraska football is adding to its staff through the high school ranks as former Homestead (Fla.) coach Phillip Simpson is headed to Lincoln to help as an assistant defensive line coach for the Huskers. The Miami Herald reported the news earlier this month as Homestead played and lost in a...
Nebraska makes decision on ex-coach Mickey Joseph
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have made a decision on the future of former interim coach Mickey Joseph after his domestic violence arrest last month. Joseph will not return to Nebraska, with a school spokesperson confirming that the former coach is no longer employed by the university. “Coach Joseph is no longer...
CBS Sports
How to watch Kansas State vs. Nebraska: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
The Nebraska Cornhuskers will take on the Kansas State Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at T-Mobile Center. Nebraska will be seeking to avenge the 67-58 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 19 of last year. The Cornhuskers entered their contest against the Purdue...
MLB
Omaha to host College Baseball Night of Champions
LUBBOCK, Texas – The College Baseball Foundation selected Omaha, Neb., the mecca of college baseball each June, to host the 2022 College Baseball Night of Champions, a celebration highlighted by the induction of this year’s National College Baseball Hall of Fame class. “We are thrilled to be on...
Kearney Hub
Parr named Nebraska State Fair executive director
In her first full-time job with the Nebraska State Fair, Jaime Parr was the receptionist and accounts payable clerk. Now she’s in charge of the entire fair. On Friday, the State Fair Board unanimously voted to make Parr the fair’s executive director. She had been deputy executive director since December of 2020, and has twice served as interim executive director.
Hand-counted election audit finds low error rate with Nebraska’s voting machines
OMAHA — After facing months of questions about election integrity from populist Republicans, Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen — also a Republican — probed deeper to confirm his belief that the state’s voting processes were “reliable and accurate.” On Friday, his office released the results from an expanded audit of general election ballots, checking […] The post Hand-counted election audit finds low error rate with Nebraska’s voting machines appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Plows making progress on snow-covered roads in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several feet of snow have left many in western Nebraska stranded. A blizzard that lasted from Monday night until about Wednesday evening closed several roads in the western part of the state, including Interstate 80. PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska. But now the...
247Sports
