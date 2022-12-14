ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Michael Bidwill ‘actively’ met with accelerator program GM candidates

The NFL’s accelerator program is an initiative for owners to engage with general manager prospects to boost the league’s diversity in front offices. Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill was “particularly active” speaking one-on-one with program participants during the owners’ meetings in Dallas last week, according to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones.
Cardinals TE Trey McBride is no stranger to Broncos, Mile High Stadium

TEMPE — Cardinals rookie tight end Trey McBride is heading back to where his football dream began when Arizona travels to Colorado to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 15. Hailing from the area and playing college ball at Colorado State, McBride is sure to see more than a handful of those close to him in the same stands he once sat in as a Broncos fan on Sunday.
Broncos enter tilt vs. Cardinals searching for offensive consistency

TEMPE — For the first time in the Russell Wilson era, the Denver Broncos offense resembled something of a competent unit in Week 14. Wilson turned in arguably his best game as a Bronco, throwing for three touchdowns and 247 yards on 23 of 36 passing (63.9%) while adding 57 rushing yards on four carries. His play helped Denver put up a season-high 28 points, surpassing its previous mark of 23 from Week 4.
Arizona Cardinals’ 2022 season one of NFL’s most dysfunctional ever

The Cardinals hoped to win a home Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Feb. 2023. Instead, they have produced one of the most dysfunctional seasons in NFL history. Things are so preposterously wrong in Arizona that the owner, Michael Bidwill, might be tempted to forego major changes and write the whole thing off. The kind of snakebite season that effects every NFL franchise over the course of time.
