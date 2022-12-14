PEORIA (25 News Now) - At new Beginnings Worship Center, hundreds had the chance to make their holidays merrier Saturday. Every year, the Center hosts its annual ‘Day of Giving Community Giveaway,’ a tradition that’s carried on for over ten years. Underprivileged families are able to pick out toys, for free, to put under the tree. Other items like clothes and supplies are available, all donated from community members.

PEORIA, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO