Covid Restrictions Hit Illinois College, Will We See More Illinois School Shutdowns?
With covid numbers spiking in Illinois, one state college has asked community members to make changes to help prevent the spread of the virus. As another semester comes to a close, Western Illinois University encourages all University community members to continue to follow CDC and campus guidance to assist in the mitigation of the COVID-19 virus.
25newsnow.com
Alterations made to WIU’s student cost guarantee
MACOMB (WGEM) - Western Illinois University is making some changes to the Gilbert Cost Guarantee, which has locked in costs for tuition rates, fees, room and board and meal plans for four continuous years of enrollment. After December’s board of trustees meeting, the guarantee will only lock in tuition rates...
tspr.org
Progress continues toward new SRC campus in Macomb
Spoon River College will renovate a former retail building on East Jackson St. The college currently occupies about one-third of the structure with its community outreach center. President Curt Oldfield said designs for the rest of the building have been sent to the state. The project could go out to...
The School That Calls the Police on Students Every Other Day
An Illinois school for students with disabilities has routinely used the police to handle discipline, resulting in the highest arrest rate of any district in the country. In one recent year, half of Garrison School students were arrested.
25newsnow.com
‘Day of Giving’ aims to brighten holiday season for families
PEORIA (25 News Now) - At new Beginnings Worship Center, hundreds had the chance to make their holidays merrier Saturday. Every year, the Center hosts its annual ‘Day of Giving Community Giveaway,’ a tradition that’s carried on for over ten years. Underprivileged families are able to pick out toys, for free, to put under the tree. Other items like clothes and supplies are available, all donated from community members.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man donates $1 million to OSF Children’s Hospital
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man made a major donation on Thursday to fight childhood cancer. Jim Clarahan, a partner at accounting firm RSM, presented a $1.15 million check to OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois and the The Heller Center for Kids with Cancer to help fight childhood brain cancer.
ourquadcities.com
Monmouth food service employee marks 55 years
Monmouth College has honored 55-year-employee Carl Hamberg for his staggering continuous service with its food service provider, which is now Aramark. Monmouth recognized Hamberg for that 55-year milestone at its annual Employee Recognition Event, held Dec. 8 at the American Legion. Much has changed since Hamberg came to work at...
wlds.com
OSS Teacher Dismissed For “Inappropriate” Communication With A Student
A teacher at Our Saviour Grade School has been dismissed for what school officials are calling inappropriate and unacceptable communication with a student. The Journal Courier reports that 5th Grade teacher Amanda Martin has been officially dismissed after the student’s parent filed a complaint with the Jacksonville Police Department, according to a statement obtained by the Journal Courier from the Diocese of Springfield.
25newsnow.com
Toyz N Da NeighborHOOD finishes with extra toys
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Christmas came early for hundreds of kids in Peoria who will now be able to say they received a gift this holiday. Everyone who signed up for the 2nd Annual Toyz N Da NeighborHOOD toy drive and those who walked in were able to receive a toy and a few pairs of clothes.
wgil.com
Former Sheriff David Clague Reflects On His 50 Year Law Enforcement Career
Former Knox County Sheriff David Clague spent 50 years in law enforcement, the last 16 as sheriff. He saw many changed in law enforcement and experienced many highs and lows. The former sheriff joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to reflect on his career.
25newsnow.com
East Bluff residents get 30-day extension for Darwin property rental
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria-area residents that received a notice to vacate will now have until the end of January to move out. “I was just really worried about how I was going to balance work, and moving and the holidays and everything else,” said Michelle Spanbauer, a renter with Darwin Properties.
muddyrivernews.com
Vanessa Pratt leaving public defender’s office in Adams County to work as law clerk for Lannerd
QUINCY — When the Illinois Supreme Court announced in October that Amy Lannerd would be assigned as a justice in the Fourth District Appellate Court, Vanessa Pratt made it a point to congratulate her. “I made a joke to her,” Vanessa said. “I was like, ‘If you’re looking for...
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn says during motion hearing he plans to ask for change of venue ‘to an unprejudiced county’
QUINCY — While presenting 20 motions Wednesday during a nearly three-hour hearing in Adams County Circuit Court, a Springfield man defending himself in a November 2021 sexual assault case said he plans to move for a change of venue. While discussing a request for funds to pay for a...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Dec. 15, 2022
Robert J Cramsey III (46) 2001 Payson for Adams Co warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine and FTA Revoked Registration at 508 Walnut Alley Lodged 186. Shawn P Lalond (32) Homeless for FTA Stealing at 10th & Maine Lodged 147/186. Alfonso Sanders (61) 932 Hampshire, Quincy for operating uninsured. registration and...
Illinois College student accused of armed robbery
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at Illinois College is under arrest after a suspected armed robbery and home invasion on campus Wednesday morning. Devin Hall, 26, is charged with two counts of armed robbery and three counts of home invasion. He is currently being held at the Morgan County Detention Facility. The charges stem […]
America’s Longest Running Christmas Parade is in Illinois
The longest running Christmas parade in America, is held right here in Illinois! I mean, it stops and then restarts the next year, it's not nonstop or anything... :) AmericanProfile. The state of Illinois is known for a lot of good things. The pizza thick like a cake, the baseball...
ourquadcities.com
8 face federal drug-trafficking charges
Eight Burlington residents face charges in federal court as a result of a joint federal and state investigation of a drug trafficking organization that operated out of Burlington. Six individuals made their initial appearances in federal court at the U. S. Courthouse in Davenport on Thursday, Dec. 15: Gilbert Lee...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL
The city of Peoria was incorporated as a village in 1835 and is the oldest European settlement in Illinois. Cultural interests and the performing arts, as well as many registered historical places of interest, make Peoria a wonderful city to visit. After enjoying the Peoria Riverfront Museum or the Central...
muddyrivernews.com
Pittsfield woman wanted on warrant for escape arrested at Eighth and Jefferson in Quincy
QUINCY — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from the Quincy Police Department, arrested Rashelle L. Pruett, 30, of Pittsfield near Eighth and Jefferson in Quincy at 6:36 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. Pruett was arrested and transported to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department on a Pike County...
Knox County property transfers for Dec. 8-14, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Dec. 8-14, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
