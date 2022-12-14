ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

25newsnow.com

Alterations made to WIU’s student cost guarantee

MACOMB (WGEM) - Western Illinois University is making some changes to the Gilbert Cost Guarantee, which has locked in costs for tuition rates, fees, room and board and meal plans for four continuous years of enrollment. After December’s board of trustees meeting, the guarantee will only lock in tuition rates...
tspr.org

Progress continues toward new SRC campus in Macomb

Spoon River College will renovate a former retail building on East Jackson St. The college currently occupies about one-third of the structure with its community outreach center. President Curt Oldfield said designs for the rest of the building have been sent to the state. The project could go out to...
MACOMB, IL
25newsnow.com

‘Day of Giving’ aims to brighten holiday season for families

PEORIA (25 News Now) - At new Beginnings Worship Center, hundreds had the chance to make their holidays merrier Saturday. Every year, the Center hosts its annual ‘Day of Giving Community Giveaway,’ a tradition that’s carried on for over ten years. Underprivileged families are able to pick out toys, for free, to put under the tree. Other items like clothes and supplies are available, all donated from community members.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man donates $1 million to OSF Children’s Hospital

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man made a major donation on Thursday to fight childhood cancer. Jim Clarahan, a partner at accounting firm RSM, presented a $1.15 million check to OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois and the The Heller Center for Kids with Cancer to help fight childhood brain cancer.
PEORIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Monmouth food service employee marks 55 years

Monmouth College has honored 55-year-employee Carl Hamberg for his staggering continuous service with its food service provider, which is now Aramark. Monmouth recognized Hamberg for that 55-year milestone at its annual Employee Recognition Event, held Dec. 8 at the American Legion. Much has changed since Hamberg came to work at...
MONMOUTH, IL
wlds.com

OSS Teacher Dismissed For “Inappropriate” Communication With A Student

A teacher at Our Saviour Grade School has been dismissed for what school officials are calling inappropriate and unacceptable communication with a student. The Journal Courier reports that 5th Grade teacher Amanda Martin has been officially dismissed after the student’s parent filed a complaint with the Jacksonville Police Department, according to a statement obtained by the Journal Courier from the Diocese of Springfield.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
25newsnow.com

Toyz N Da NeighborHOOD finishes with extra toys

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Christmas came early for hundreds of kids in Peoria who will now be able to say they received a gift this holiday. Everyone who signed up for the 2nd Annual Toyz N Da NeighborHOOD toy drive and those who walked in were able to receive a toy and a few pairs of clothes.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

East Bluff residents get 30-day extension for Darwin property rental

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria-area residents that received a notice to vacate will now have until the end of January to move out. “I was just really worried about how I was going to balance work, and moving and the holidays and everything else,” said Michelle Spanbauer, a renter with Darwin Properties.
PEORIA, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Dec. 15, 2022

Robert J Cramsey III (46) 2001 Payson for Adams Co warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine and FTA Revoked Registration at 508 Walnut Alley Lodged 186. Shawn P Lalond (32) Homeless for FTA Stealing at 10th & Maine Lodged 147/186. Alfonso Sanders (61) 932 Hampshire, Quincy for operating uninsured. registration and...
QUINCY, IL
WCIA

Illinois College student accused of armed robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at Illinois College is under arrest after a suspected armed robbery and home invasion on campus Wednesday morning. Devin Hall, 26, is charged with two counts of armed robbery and three counts of home invasion. He is currently being held at the Morgan County Detention Facility. The charges stem […]
JACKSONVILLE, IL
ourquadcities.com

8 face federal drug-trafficking charges

Eight Burlington residents face charges in federal court as a result of a joint federal and state investigation of a drug trafficking organization that operated out of Burlington. Six individuals made their initial appearances in federal court at the U. S. Courthouse in Davenport on Thursday, Dec. 15: Gilbert Lee...
BURLINGTON, IA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL

The city of Peoria was incorporated as a village in 1835 and is the oldest European settlement in Illinois. Cultural interests and the performing arts, as well as many registered historical places of interest, make Peoria a wonderful city to visit. After enjoying the Peoria Riverfront Museum or the Central...
PEORIA, IL

