Colorado State

The Denver Gazette

Nurse permitted to sue over Community College of Denver's statement she did not graduate

A Brighton woman who worked for 15 years as a nurse after graduating from the Community College of Denver may sue the school for its representation that she never received a degree, a career-altering allegation that reportedly plunged her into unemployment and foreclosure. The state's Court of Appeals earlier this month reversed a decision by a Denver judge, who tossed Justine Salazar's lawsuit upon concluding Colorado's governmental immunity law precluded her from seeking any relief against CCD. ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Woody Paige: Despite loss, Orediggers are pride of Colorado

The Orediggers couldn’t dig out of a gaping gorge Saturday. This was one conundrum the metallurgical engineer and magna cum laude types couldn’t solve. But they’ll be CEOs, multi-millionaires and Colorado community leaders in a decade or two. The football team of Colorado School of Mines (& Minds) still is golden at 13-3, and the basketball team is 9-1 now. ...
BOULDER, CO
denverite.com

Seven organizations receive first round of reparations grants

African art, homeless resources, food justice and early childhood education are some of the issues tackled by groups receiving the first round of grants from the Denver Black Reparations Council. With $50,000 to distribute in total, chosen groups got between $6,500 to $7,500. The Council is one of multiple organizations...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

APS students propose plan to repurpose closing school

Aurora Public Schools hosted two open houses this week for families interested in submitting proposals on how to repurpose Sable and Paris Elementary Schools.Students are speaking up and they have big ideas. "Paris Elementary is my home school. I want it to be something so I can always drive by it," said Tahj Bryant, a fifth-grader at Paris Elementary. Tahj is years away from driving past anything, but the fifth grader is steering the push to keep kids at Paris after its final bell.   She wrote a letter to the board detailing a plan that's far from elementary.  "What I want this...
AURORA, CO
denvergazette.com

Denver’s Herod flouts disclosure — faces huge fine | Jimmy Sengenberger

In an episode of the 1990s sitcom “Seinfeld,” the eccentric Kramer is shocked to learn the irascible Newman is “the Scofflaw” — the man responsible for garnering more unpaid parking tickets than anyone else in New York City. “Now you listen, and you listen good,” Kramer confronts Newman in his car. “I know who you are. You’re the Scofflaw!”
DENVER, CO
commercecitysentinel.com

Expansion coming to St. Anthony North

A $115 million expansion will be coming to St. Anthony North Hospital with plans to break ground on Dec. 16. “In the area, it doesn’t matter what direction you look, everybody’s moving in,” the hospital’s CEO Constance Schmidt said addressing how rapidly growth is occurring. Plans...

