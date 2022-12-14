Aurora Public Schools hosted two open houses this week for families interested in submitting proposals on how to repurpose Sable and Paris Elementary Schools.Students are speaking up and they have big ideas. "Paris Elementary is my home school. I want it to be something so I can always drive by it," said Tahj Bryant, a fifth-grader at Paris Elementary. Tahj is years away from driving past anything, but the fifth grader is steering the push to keep kids at Paris after its final bell. She wrote a letter to the board detailing a plan that's far from elementary. "What I want this...

