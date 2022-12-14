Read full article on original website
The First Sweet Basil Café in Colorado Opens at Southlands
This is the first Colorado location for the family-owned and operated business based in Illinois
'Super leftist Villain' Colorado school board candidate praises equity council for being completely White
A 'Super Leftist Villain' teacher running for Colorado Springs school board praised a union equity council for being comprised entirely of White people.
Nurse permitted to sue over Community College of Denver's statement she did not graduate
A Brighton woman who worked for 15 years as a nurse after graduating from the Community College of Denver may sue the school for its representation that she never received a degree, a career-altering allegation that reportedly plunged her into unemployment and foreclosure. The state's Court of Appeals earlier this month reversed a decision by a Denver judge, who tossed Justine Salazar's lawsuit upon concluding Colorado's governmental immunity law precluded her from seeking any relief against CCD. ...
4 Colorado cities make national arts-vibrancy rankings
After a three-year hiatus, the metro Denver area has once again been ranked among the nation's top communities for supporting arts, but that's not the only Colorado city to make the grade.
2 Colorado holiday markets ranked some of best in US
Last month two Colorado holiday markets were nominated as some of the best in the United States for USA TODAY's 2022 Best Readers’ Choice travel awards.
Woody Paige: Despite loss, Orediggers are pride of Colorado
The Orediggers couldn’t dig out of a gaping gorge Saturday. This was one conundrum the metallurgical engineer and magna cum laude types couldn’t solve. But they’ll be CEOs, multi-millionaires and Colorado community leaders in a decade or two. The football team of Colorado School of Mines (& Minds) still is golden at 13-3, and the basketball team is 9-1 now. ...
denverite.com
Seven organizations receive first round of reparations grants
African art, homeless resources, food justice and early childhood education are some of the issues tackled by groups receiving the first round of grants from the Denver Black Reparations Council. With $50,000 to distribute in total, chosen groups got between $6,500 to $7,500. The Council is one of multiple organizations...
APS students propose plan to repurpose closing school
Aurora Public Schools hosted two open houses this week for families interested in submitting proposals on how to repurpose Sable and Paris Elementary Schools.Students are speaking up and they have big ideas. "Paris Elementary is my home school. I want it to be something so I can always drive by it," said Tahj Bryant, a fifth-grader at Paris Elementary. Tahj is years away from driving past anything, but the fifth grader is steering the push to keep kids at Paris after its final bell. She wrote a letter to the board detailing a plan that's far from elementary. "What I want this...
Colorado reservoir records third most successful year of kokanee salmon spawning
Wolford Reservoir, near Kremmling, has recorded its third most successful year of kokanee salmon spawning ever, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). CPW crews began spawning protocols on October 17, this year. “We weren’t sure what this year's egg take would look like at Wolford,” said CPW aquatic biologist...
This Colorado City Is One Of The Most Fun Cities In America
If you're looking for a thrilling place to visit, WalletHub found the most fun cities in the U.S.
denvergazette.com
Denver’s Herod flouts disclosure — faces huge fine | Jimmy Sengenberger
In an episode of the 1990s sitcom “Seinfeld,” the eccentric Kramer is shocked to learn the irascible Newman is “the Scofflaw” — the man responsible for garnering more unpaid parking tickets than anyone else in New York City. “Now you listen, and you listen good,” Kramer confronts Newman in his car. “I know who you are. You’re the Scofflaw!”
commercecitysentinel.com
Expansion coming to St. Anthony North
A $115 million expansion will be coming to St. Anthony North Hospital with plans to break ground on Dec. 16. “In the area, it doesn’t matter what direction you look, everybody’s moving in,” the hospital’s CEO Constance Schmidt said addressing how rapidly growth is occurring. Plans...
Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communities
A legal marijuana grow in Colorado.Photo byBrett Levin via Flickr. (Across Colorado) State officials warned the public about potential health risks with recreational marijuana sold in five communities across Colorado.
Changing Owners, The Swiss Chalet Will Modernize Under the Same Name
The Swiss Chalet in Woodland Park has changed ownership with residents Roberto and Elizabeth Calcagno modernizing the menu and interior by mid-January.
Schweiger Ranch Foundation donates land for inclusive living facility
Rendering of the Tall Tales Ranch community.Photo byTall Tales Ranch. (Lone Tree, Colo.) The Schweiger Ranch Foundation donated 4 acres to build a community for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
KKTV
WATCH: Announcement on major development set to create hundreds of jobs in Southern Colorado
People in Colorado Springs attempting to re-enroll for Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits tell me their applications wont be process for six-to-eight weeks. A man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his girlfriend. Updated: 8 hours ago. New details in an older Aldrich case.
This Is Colorado's Poorest City
That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in every state.
10-cent plastic bag fee goes statewide soon
Those who live in Denver, Boulder or Fort Collins are no strangers to this fee, but other municipalities should prepare to bring their own bags starting on Jan. 1.
This Is Colorado's Best Steakhouse
Looking for your next favorite steakhouse? Mashed found the best one in every state.
