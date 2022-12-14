ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Cardinal

Column: Paging Director McIntosh

After a weekend where Wisconsin showed they could skate with a top opponent in Michigan, they followed with a weekend that can only be described as embarrassing. Playing against conference opponents is motivating enough, but when the conference opponent is archrival Minnesota, the Badgers’ weekend performance becomes unacceptable. The...
MADISON, WI
gophersports.com

Sowa Previews 2023 Multis and Vertical Jumps

MINNEAPOLIS -- Assistant coach Colleen Sowa breaks down a portion of the Gophers' squad for 2023, looking at key returners and newcomers heading into the indoor track & field season along with looking ahead to the outdoor season. "We are really excited about this group this year. Being that it...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Burns Named Head Coach at Kent State

University of Minnesota Assistant Head Coach and Running Backs Coach Kenni Burns was named the head football coach at Kent State University. Burns has been at Minnesota since 2017 and this is his first head coaching opportunity. Burns will depart Minnesota after coaching some of the best running backs to...
KENT, OH
tcbmag.com

2022 People of the Year: The Pohlads

Back before the pandemic, in the halcyon days when downtown Minneapolis vaulted from win to win, one of its nagging troubles was a lack of a true luxury hotel. “We had certain celebrities and musicians who would not overnight here,” says Mayor Jacob Frey. “They’d fly up from Chicago for the performance and fly back,” rendering the city a blank slate in the eyes of the global cultural elite.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
denver7.com

ABC apologizes after Wisconsin marching band joke on 'The Conners'

WAUKESHA, Wis. — MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (TMJ4) — An episode of ABC's "The Conners" received backlash after a joke referenced hitting a marching band with a car. In the episode, a character was asked if they heard a "bump bump" while driving from Wisconsin. The character responded, "I could run over a marching band and not feel a thing in that RV."
WAUKESHA, WI
realtynewsreport.com

Hines Tower Rising Next to Minnesota Twins Field

MINNEAPOLIS – (Realty News Report) – Houston-based Hines has signed a key tenant in its new North Loop Green, a mixed-use development adjacent to Target Field stadium, home of the Minnesota Twins. Located in downtown Minneapolis, the transit-oriented development, served by a transit rail line, is under construction...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hot 97-5

2022 Miss MN – A Proud Member Of The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe

Hennepin County, Minnesota - population of around 1,267 people - one of which proudly wears a crown. Hennepin County, as of back in 2020, was the 34th most popular county in the United States - that's the census Wikipedia.org reported - one such individual that is from there, as of present-day ( December 16th, 2022 ) is quite special in many ways. For one, she owns a crown now that she can wear from time to time while representing Minnesota - Her name is Rachel Evangelisto, and she was crowned back in June of this year - She has made Minnesota proud, AND accomplished something that no other Minnesota contestant has ever done.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Newly released video shows deadly mass shooting outside Minneapolis nightclub

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The mass shooting outside the Monarch Nightclub in Minneapolis last year killed two and left more than half-a-dozen injured. The sidewalk shootout between two armed men created panic on the streets of downtown Minneapolis and left the entire University of Saint Thomas community grief stricken over graduation weekend.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Pearson's Candy Company sold to California candy maker

A Minneapolis-based investment firm has sold the iconic Pearson's Candy Company to California-based Annabelle Candy Co. Spell Capital Partners, which purchased St. Paul-based Pearson's in 2018, announced the deal this week. Jim Rikkers, senior managing director of Spell Capital, said in statement that the firm modernized and improved efficiencies at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
tcbmag.com

Pohlad Companies Selects Top Executives for United Properties

Minneapolis-based United Properties, a major real estate investment and development company in the Midwest, will enter 2023 with new leadership. United Properties on Wednesday announced Matt Van Slooten will lead the enterprise as CEO and Chris Pohlad was chosen to serve as chief of staff. The business is owned by Pohlad Companies.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Lawsuit filed against owner of Eagan-based coin company

ST PAUL, Minn. — When Joan Williamson started giving collectible coins as gifts, her family at first thought nothing. A lifelong nurse, they knew Joan was smart, independent and not easily fooled, but were instantly suspicious when they saw dozens of the coins all over her California home. “They're...
EAGAN, MN
740thefan.com

1 shot, killed during law enforcement encounter in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — One person was shot and killed during an incident involving law enforcement southwest of the Twin Cities overnight, officials said Thursday. State Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokeswoman Bonney Bowman said it occurred in New Auburn, a city of about 400 residents roughly 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

The one thing that's causing 90% of the issues with snow blowers

MINNEAPOLIS -- Even though snow hasn't stopped falling yet in the Twin Cities, people have already started working on getting what they can clean up before that big cooldown.The sounds of snow blowers on sidewalks and shovels on driveways are filling neighborhoods across Minnesota."I'm trying to get the snow under control," said Minneapolis resident Ryan Sutherland.It wasn't uncommon to see neighbors helping each other out with clearing a path, or just useful info."My neighbor Dawn over here was super polite in telling me exactly where the emergency snow routes are so we can park our cars on the right side...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy