Oregon State blows out Florida 30-3 in Las Vegas Bowl, wins 10 games for 3rd time in school history
Oregon State wrote a fitting chapter to its historic storybook 2022 season when the Beavers routed Florida 30-3 Saturday in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. The Beavers won 10 games for only the third time in school history after dominating the SEC’s Gators. Quarterback Ben Gulbranson passed for a touchdown and ran for another score.
Former Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson commits to transfer to Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks have landed another transfer at a position of major need. Khyree Jackson, a former Alabama cornerback, committed to transfer to UO on Sunday. The 6-foot-3, 197-pound Jackson had seven tackles in each of the past two seasons with the Crimson Tide. He appeared in nine games this season and was suspended for unspecified reasons for the final three games.
Oregon Ducks reserve edge rusher Jaden Navarrette to enter transfer portal
Oregon is losing another edge defender to transfer. Jaden Navarrette, a third-year freshman who appeared in one game over three seasons, announced he’s entering the transfer portal Saturday night. “Thank you Oregon Football for everything and everyone,” Navarrette tweeted. “I am very grateful for all my teammates and all...
Oregon State running back Damien Martinez silences transfer fears: ‘I’m home and happy where I am’
With name, image and likeness becoming a significant magnet for potential high-profile college football transfers, Oregon State fans have become nervous about the future of running back Damien Martinez. The Pac-12′s offensive freshman of the year had a few things to say Saturday night on social media after the Beavers’...
Bill Oram: Maybe Ben Gulbranson is the answer to Oregon State’s quarterback question
What if the Oregon State Beavers had a quarterback? That’s the wrong question. Jonathan Smith and his coaching staff are expected to pursue a high-profile, experienced transfer and they should. But short of Grayson McCall, Hudson Card or D.J. Uiagalelei landing in Corvallis, the Beavers shouldn’t be too quick to replace the guy they already have.
Oregon Ducks at epicenter of nation's wild recruiting finish - for better or worse
It is projected to be a wild finish to the 2023 recruiting cycle with the early signing period beginning Wednesday. Few programs have more on the line than the Oregon Ducks, who are among the finalists for several five-star prospects. At the forefront of that recruiting effort is current ...
Talia von Oelhoffen scores 41 to carry hot-shooting Oregon State past Nevada in Maui Classic
Talia von Oelhoffen seemingly couldn’t miss on Saturday, and her Oregon State women’s basketball teammates also shot the ball well. Von Oelhoffen finished with a career-high 41 points on 17-of-20 shooting to lead the Beavers to a 96-84 victory over Nevada in the Maui Classic in Kihei, Hawaii. The OSU star made all 13 of her two-point shots, connected on 4 of 7 from three-point range and hit 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Von Oelhoffen also added five rebounds and six assists.
Oregon State football players trade smiles with disadvantaged children during a shoe handout
There’s a lot of fantasy for football teams during a bowl week: red carpet introductions, lavish gifts, a steak dinner near the water. There’s real life, too. Eight Oregon State players and a few staffers visited a Las Vegas elementary school Thursday morning to interact with children during a new shoe giveaway.
Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 78-56 win over Portland
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for tonight’s game between Oregon and Portland. The Ducks won 78-56. The Ducks (7-5) were favored by 9.5-points, according to VegasInsider.com. The Pilots (8-6) shot 21.7% from three. Below are live updates from tonight’s game. FINAL: OREGON 78, PORTLAND 56. --...
Rivaldo Soares, Oregon men’s basketball shoot lights out from three against Portland
Oregon shot the lights out from behind the arc, easily overcoming a season high in turnovers to cruise past Portland in a balanced all-around performance. Rivaldo Soares scored a career-high 16 points and Brennan Rigsby had 14 points, each with four three-pointers, and Will Richardson added 12 points and a career-high 12 assists in a 78-56 win for the Ducks over the Pilots on Saturday night in front of 5,074 at Matthew Knight Arena.
Oregon State’s Scott Barnes says Jonathan Smith’s new contract further proof the school is a ‘destination place’
Scott Barnes said he had been thinking about a new contract for Oregon State football coach “for quite a few weeks” prior to Sunday’s announcement of a new deal. The OSU athletic director said he came to terms with Smith on a six-year, $30.6 million contract a few weeks ago. Barnes insists there was little thought that the new deal, which increases Smith’s salary by more than $6 million over the life of the contract, was meant to fend off programs looking for a new coach.
Holiday Bowl talk; transfer portal heats up; Caleb Williams vs. Marcus Mariota: Talkin’ Ducks
SHOW TOPICS (show embed above) Oregon’s defense vs. NC and quarterback Drake Maye. NC’s depleted defense vs. Bo Nix and the Ducks. Transfer portal madness continues. Caleb Williams wins Heisman for USC. How does he compare to Marcus Mariota. Annual awards (MVP, etc.) SHOW INFORMATION. The hour-long show...
Former Oregon Ducks edge rusher Adrian Jackson Jr. commits to transfer to Nevada
The group of former Oregon players headed to Nevada continues to grow. Former Ducks edge rusher Adrian Jackson Jr., who left the program this summer and completed his degree at UO, announced his commitment to the Wolf Pack on Thursday. Jackson, who was entering his fifth-year redshirt-junior season, has two...
Girls basketball: Annie Koenig scores game-high 19 points, Barlow stays unbeaten with 68-42 win over Jefferson
In a game that could have been a three-point shooting contest, it was the Bruins that outshot their opponents as Barlow defeated Jefferson 68-42 on Friday night at Jefferson High School. Of those numerous attempts from both teams, Barlow hit 14 shots from beyond the arc as Jefferson made just...
Pruning roses too early may invite disease: Ask an expert
Gardening season may be in the rearview mirror, but there are still plenty of questions to ask. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in, and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
Oregon witness reports zigzagging flashing light
One frame from the witness video.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Oregon witness at Eugene reported watching and videotaping an object flashing light as it moved in a zigzag fashion at about 6:40 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Oregon District 1 senator supports Oregon District 1 representative to replace him
ROSEBURG & SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's District 1 state senator plans to leave his position January 1, 2023, and he's endorsing a replacement. Roseburg Republican Senator Dallas Heard says he supports Port Orford Republican David Brock Smith to succeed him as the next Oregon District 1 Senator. Brock Smith is Oregon's House District 1 Representative.
Roseburg Senator Dallas Heard retiring from Oregon Legislature
ROSEBURG, Ore. – Senator Dallas Heard (R-Roseburg) will be retiring from the Oregon Legislature, his office announced on December 15. Senator Heard’s decision will be effective starting January 1, 2023. Although he left the possibility of returning to politics open, his departure marks the end of eight years of service as Roseburg’s Senate representative in Salem. Senator Heard said he made the decision to retire to have more time to spend with his family and raise his sons. A replacement for Senator Heard’s position was not mentioned in his statement.
Three Oregon Coast Sort-of-Hotspots with Something Really Different
(Oregon Coast) – With no small amount of irony, bumping into some rarity along the Oregon coast is not a rare occurrence. There's no shortage of that which is eye-opening, especially if it's the first time you've been to one spot. Indeed, even second or third visits can bring something you've never seen before. (Photo of cave at Neptune, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Benton's top employee sought to ditch Corvallis for sunny Florida
Benton County’s top employee applied for administrator jobs in Florida as recently as 2022, looking to get closer, he said, to his passions of sailing and scuba diving. Joe Kerby said he saw job openings running cities and counties in Florida as a chance to practice water sports he cares about — and bonding time with family — after the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
