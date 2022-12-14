PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Multiple city streets will be temporarily closed the night of Saturday, December 17, as the 2022 Chanukah Parade of Lights gets underway.The parade starts at 7 p.m., and will feature music and cars outfitted with giant menorahs.After the parade, there will be a festival on Market Street!Several streets will be shut down to traffic. More information on the festivities is available at chabadpennwynne.org.Here's the information the city provided on the closures:Parade RouteThe parade begins at 7 p.m. The route will be closed on a rolling basis. Closures will be temporary as the parade progresses and will be reopened as the parade passes. Starts at 21st and Benjamin Franklin ParkwayEastbound on Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Arch St.Eastbound on Arch St. to 15th St.Southbound on 15th St. to S. Penn SquareContinue around City Hall to Market St.Eastbound on Market St. to 5th St.Ends at 5th and Market St. where the festival will take placeRoad ClosuresThe following street will be closed beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 17 for parade set up:Benjamin Franklin Parkway (inner lanes) from Eakins Oval to 21st St.The following street will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 17 until 10:30 pm:500 Market Street

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO