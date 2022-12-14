Read full article on original website
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Sent Buses With Migrants to Philadelphia This WeekTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
This Infamous Diner in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu ItemTravel MavenDowningtown, PA
NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
getnews.info
New energetic sports bar pops up at 12th and Chestnut
Wicked Wolf Philadelphia, located at 1214-1216 Chestnut Street, officially opens its doors for full service on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Wicked Wolf looks to be Philly’s newest sports-centric destination for energetic dining and unique nightlife flair. This pub by day, sports party bar at night will offer over 28 HD-TVs, a 12 foot by 4 foot LED digital screen, and a sound system equipped to play up to 4 games, at the same time, with complete surround sound. Based off of a sister location, Wicked Wolf Hoboken, this new venue is looking to offer an incredible option for your next after work happy hour, birthday party, and to offer the famous Wolf Knows Sunday Funday. Irresistible bites perfectly paired with thirst quenching beer and cocktail selections will all be on the menu.
This New Jersey town makes the ‘Most expensive parking’ list
Everything in New Jersey is expensive, including parking. A new study put out by driver education website Zutobi says one New Jersey city makes the top ten of most expensive parking. The New Jersey town on the list is, unsurprisingly, Jersey City, which ranked 9th for 3 hour parking at...
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia – (With Photos)
Breakfast has always been the most important meal of the day. But it is also no secret that some breakfast places are better than others. If you are looking for the best of the best in Philadelphia, look no further! In this blog post, you will explore some of the best breakfast places in Philadelphia.
The oldest pizzeria in NJ puts something strange on their pies
Any time we have a discussion on the air about pizza, it lights up the phones. Everyone knows that pizza is one of the most important foods in the New Jersey landscape. We don’t know exactly why that is, but I am not here to discuss that anyway. What I do want to talk about is what is arguably the oldest pizza place in New Jersey.
As Jim Gardner Retires, Do You Remember These Reporters From Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
It's hard to believe that Jim Gardner will be retiring from Channel 6 in Philadelphia in just a matter of days. He's been there forever. Quite literally. I was born in June 1976. That was the same month and year that Jim Gardner joined 6ABC. For my entire life, he...
New Yorker Warns Visitors of Scam Near Rockefeller Christmas Tree
This is a common warning to first-time visitors to NYC.
Philadelphia Hanukkah parade 2022: What streets are closed?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Multiple city streets will be temporarily closed the night of Saturday, December 17, as the 2022 Chanukah Parade of Lights gets underway.The parade starts at 7 p.m., and will feature music and cars outfitted with giant menorahs.After the parade, there will be a festival on Market Street!Several streets will be shut down to traffic. More information on the festivities is available at chabadpennwynne.org.Here's the information the city provided on the closures:Parade RouteThe parade begins at 7 p.m. The route will be closed on a rolling basis. Closures will be temporary as the parade progresses and will be reopened as the parade passes. Starts at 21st and Benjamin Franklin ParkwayEastbound on Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Arch St.Eastbound on Arch St. to 15th St.Southbound on 15th St. to S. Penn SquareContinue around City Hall to Market St.Eastbound on Market St. to 5th St.Ends at 5th and Market St. where the festival will take placeRoad ClosuresThe following street will be closed beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 17 for parade set up:Benjamin Franklin Parkway (inner lanes) from Eakins Oval to 21st St.The following street will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 17 until 10:30 pm:500 Market Street
3rd annual Andy Chan Holiday Block Party helps raise money for good cause
This year, the block party, hosted by the Families Behind the Badge Children's Foundation, added on two additional families who've lost their law enforcement loved ones.
The Most Amazing Small Town in New Jersey to Explore
Getting in the car and taking a drive in New Jersey is always a fun thing to do. Jersey is great because it is small and usually you can get to any part of the state to explore within 2 hours. Perfect for day trips and weekend adventures. We love picking out a town and then just setting out to discover what it's like. The more unique the better.
Step into Christmas at Harbaugh Village in Mullica Hill, NJ
In Mullica Hill, holiday cheer fills the air at Harbaugh Village. It's a place where you can find fun for the whole family while also giving back to those in need this holiday season.
fox29.com
NE Philadelphia community leader, shot during carjacking, hosting toy drive
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - The holiday season is a special time for Raheem Bell, as he’s always trying to give back, hosting toy drives and reaching out to the kids in his community that need to feel loved the most. "Families are being affected by the pandemic and just some...
phillyyimby.com
One Dock Street Nearly Topped Out in Society Hill, Old City
Topping-out is rapidly approaching at One Dock Street, a 364-foot-tall, 31-story high-rise under construction in the Society Hill section of Old City in Center City. Designed by BLT Architects and developed by LCOR Incorporated, the tower rises near the Delaware River waterfront and close to architect I.M. Pei‘s similarly-scaled Society Hill Towers; upon completion, One Dock Street will stand as the most significant contribution to the local skyline in half a century. The structure will span over 300,000 square feet of interior space and feature 272 rental units. Permits list Hunter Roberts Holdings LLC as the contractor and a construction cost of $66.55 million.
The FRIENDS Experience Opening Near Philly, PA in 2023
Ever wanted to see if you and a friend could move a couch up the stairs better than Ross and Chandler? Or feel what it's like to hang at Central Perk? The FRIENDS Experience gives you the chance!. The FRIENDS Experience is an immersive exhibit that lets you step INSIDE...
billypenn.com
Festival Pier breaks ground: What to expect at the huge new development coming to the Philly waterfront
Decades in the works, the redevelopment of Festival Pier began in earnest Wednesday with a groundbreaking, kicking off a new stage of growth for the central Philadelphia waterfront. The project will convert the Delaware River spot most recently known for hosting concerts — including the early editions of the annual...
phillyvoice.com
Insurance firm Chubb to anchor new 18-story office building in Center City
A planned Center City tower will become Chubb's largest North American office space upon its completion in 2026. The insurance company has committed to maintaining 3,200 workers in Philadelphia in the five years after it moves into the building, slated for 2000 Arch St., city officials said Friday. To do so, Chubb will create 1,250 new jobs in Philadelphia.
Trash Troubles: The Pandemic Started It; Inflation Keeps It Going
This article first appeared on Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts. Terrill “Ya Fav Trashman” Haigler, who worked for 14 months during the height of the pandemic as a Philadelphia sanitation worker, spent much of his tenure pointing out to the media and city officials the neighborhoods where garbage was piling up in the streets.
"The Nutcracker Dipped In Chocolate" reinvents ballet in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tis' the season for all of those holiday favorites, and one of them is the classic ballet, "The Nutcracker." Starting this weekend, you'll be able to experience it like never before."I feel like a lot of dancers in the Black community are underestimated," dancer Jayla Anderson said.Sixteen-year-old Jayla Anderson is a principal dancer with the Chocolate Ballerina Company. Anderson is one of 103 dancers cast in a holiday favorite with a unique twist.This is "The Nutcracker Dipped in Chocolate."Co-Founder Chanel Pierre says her dance company stands out from other premier ballet companies because she reinvents classic ballets...
myfourandmore.com
Why Offsite Parking Is Your Best Option in Philadelphia
While parking in the airport parking lot may be considered a time saver, this may not always be the case. Due to the enormous security concerns in such areas, getting off-site parking may be your best bet. Below are reasons to consider utilizing an off-site location for your next short-term or long-term parking.
NEXT Weather: A pre-Christmas strong brew
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With more clouds than sunshine, Saturday wasn't a great day. But at least, after all the rain we had late last week, it was dry. Sunday promises a mix of clouds and sun, with slightly colder temperatures; highs will range from the upper 30s to the low 40s.There's good and bad news when it comes to the upcoming week's forecast. Let's start with the good:Monday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny, with a continued chill, but light winds. High pressure will start to settle into the area late Monday night into Tuesday, clearing out the skies at...
New law in New Jersey targets "porch pirates"
EDISON, N.J. -- Many of us have been victim of thieves swiping packages delivered our homes, and with Christmas around the corner, police say the crime dubbed "porch piracy" is on the rise.It's so bad New Jersey has a new law targeting these porch crooks.You've seen the doorbell camera videos showing porch pirates snatching packages from the front doors of homes.It happened to Andre Restrepo; a crook stole expensive sneakers left outside his home."Right now, it's hard-earned money and I feel like it's disrespectful. And at the end of the day, we pay for the service, for it to...
