Secretary of State urges General Assembly to replace runoff election system

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Secretary of State urges General Assembly to replace runoff election system Many county elections officials complained about the new law which reduced the amount of time between the General Election and the runoff from nine to four week

ATLANTA — Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger called on the General Assembly Wednesday to start the legislative work needed to end the runoff election system in Georgia and move to something else.

Many county elections officials complained about the new law which reduced the amount of time between the General Election and the runoff from nine to four weeks.

To complicate matters, the Thanksgiving holiday ran right through the middle of those four weeks, causing delays in some counties mailing out absentee ballots.

“No one wants to be dealing with politics in the middle of a family holiday,” Raffensperger said in a statement. “It’s even tougher on counties who had a difficult time completing all of their deadlines, an election audit and executing a runoff in a four-week time period.”

Raffensperger’s office said the Secretary had no preference as to what system lawmakers could choose to replace it with, such as a plurality or ranked choice.

Some senior Republican lawmakers declined to comment until after they have a chance to examine potential legislation eliminating the runoff election system.

Some Democrats also wanted to look at proposed legislation before supporting it.

But Fort Valley Democratic lawmaker Patty Bentley said she would support it after experiencing her own brutal runoff 10 years ago.

“I would certainly look forward to reviewing any legislation and support any legislation that will remove runoffs,” Bentley said.

The Governor’s Office had no comment, saying any changes would be up to the legislature not the executive branch.

