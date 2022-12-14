ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama teen who dropped dead at high school had four drugs in system

By alabamanow
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 4 days ago
An Alabama teen who dropped dead last month at his high school while four friends also fell ill, but survived, had multiple drugs in his system when he died, police and school officials said Wednesday.

The dead teen was identified as Trumaine Mitchell, 16. His identity was not publicly released until after the investigation was completed, authorities said Wednesday at a press conference.

Mitchell became unresponsive while at school on November 8 and four other teens also got sick and were taken to the hospital. Mitchell was pronounced dead at the hospital The four other teens were treated and survive.

Toxicology tests showed Mitchell has Alprazolam (Xanax0, Hydrocodone, Fentanyl and Flourofantanyl in his body.

The investigation into how the students obtained the drugs is ongoing, they said.

Alprazolam is a prescription drug used to treat anxiety and panic disorders.

Hydrocodone is a prescription opioid drug used to treat pain. It elicits a feeling of euphoria or sedation.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is consider 50 to 100 times as powerful as morphine.

Flourofentanyl is also a synthetic opioid that is similar to fentanyl.

Rena
3d ago

😪Drugs are killing alot of people,it doesn't care about the age.Young ones are so easy to fall for it.They want to be part of the in-crowd.It 's awful to hear on a daily basis that someone somewhere died from using drugs.Lord help us all.

ZOEY
3d ago

I hope more young people read these stories because hopefully they’ll learn and listen of the dangers of the so called drug mixture and misuse can lead to death. Also quit being so easily tempted to take drugs and get this stuff off the streets.

JPS1
3d ago

Too bad the article didn't also identify the town/city and hospital as well. What kind of reporting is this?Also 'dropped dead'.Really?

