ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hamas to Israel: ‘We Overthrew Your Government, and are Capable of Overthrowing Any Future Government’

By Abu Ali Express
The Jewish Press
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 146

Shane Edwards
2d ago

It's interesting that Terrorists Organizations will often surround themselves with innocent children to prevent any attack by us, but if we were to do that, they would only gladly kill the innocent children along with us. And yet some still wonder which side is actually the evil side! Consider this fact to answer any possible doubt!

Reply(2)
36
colleen.fontenot
3d ago

Big talk, little man. Try to back it up and see what Israel does to you

Reply(23)
80
Sam Landman
3d ago

terrorism speech at its finest. threatening a nation for existing.

Reply(4)
48
Related
The Jewish Press

Blinken Warns Jewish State Not to Allow Prayer

Secretary of State Blinken delivered an address at the annual event for the anti-Israel group, J Street. Secretary of State Blinken took an opening shot at the incoming conservative Israeli government, warning that “We expect the new Israeli Government to continue to work with us to advance our shared values, just as we have previous governments. We’ll continue to express our support for core democratic principles, including respect for the rights of the LGBT community”.
The Jewish Press

Iran Smuggles Venezuelan Gold to Pay for Lebanese Proxy Hezbollah

A confidential, internal document of the London-based Lloyds Marine Insurance Company warned its clients that the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, sent gold to Iran to pay for terrorist activities, Iran International reported Monday. The October 28 document was entitled “Illicit...
The Jewish Press

At Saudi Meetup, China Supports ‘Palestine’ as PA Chieftain Calls to Boycott Israel

Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas has called for the international community to “refrain from dealing” with Israel’s incoming government if it fails to commit to the two-state solution. Speaking at the China-Arab States Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday, Abbas said, “These days we do not...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin To Undergo 'Emergency Colon Surgery' After Rumors Russian Leader Fell Down Stairs & 'Soiled Himself'

Vladimir Putin is scheduled to undergo an emergency colon operation after the Russian leader allegedly fell down a set of stairs and “defecated himself” last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising development marks just the latest procedure the 70-year-old Russian president is forced to undergo amid reports Putin’s health is quickly deteriorating.According to Daily Star, evidence of Putin’s current state of health following the fall was evident Thursday night as the leader met with Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov.An aide was also spotted following Putin closely as the Russian president stepped off his plane and slowly walked over to greet Japarov. “Putin...
New York Post

Former Nazi ‘Secretary of Evil’, 97, speaks out for the first time

The former Nazi death camp secretary on trial for her complicity in the murder of more than 10,000 people broke her silence for the first time this week, saying she was “sorry” for the horrors inflicted on prisoners.  “I’m sorry for everything that happened,” Irmgard Furchner told the Itzehoe Regional Court on Tuesday. Now 97, Furchner was a secretary at the Sutthof concentration camp in Poland from June 1943 through April 1945. Under German law, any person who helped Nazi death camps operate, even if they did not work directly on the site, can be held responsible as an accessory to the...
The Jewish Press

Arab Killed Stealing Israeli Cop’s Gun, UN Official Condemns Israel

The United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, has condemned an Israeli police officer for shooting and killing an Arab terrorist who wrestled with him while trying to steal his weapon. Wennesland didn’t bother to check his facts before tweeting his acceptance of the Palestinian...
The Jewish Press

The Iran-China Honeymoon is Over

The Chinese raised a sore point for the Iranians at the summit in Saudi Arabia. A lot has happened in recent days between Iran and China. Iran reprimanded the Chinese ambassador, the Iranian Ermooz News (affiliated with the Reformists) wrote that Iran “can no longer trust the Chinese”, and an Iranian opposition channel published a cartoon of Chinese President Xi Jinping ditching Iranian President Khamenei.
BBC

Iran executes four men over alleged links with Israel's intelligence service

Iran has executed four men accused of working with Israel's intelligence service, Iranian state media reported. The sentences for "intelligence cooperation" with Israel and "kidnapping" were carried out on Sunday, the Mizan news agency said. Iran's Supreme Court had upheld death penalties against them on Wednesday following their arrest in...
AFP

Blinken warns incoming Netanyahu govt against settlements, annexation

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed Sunday to oppose Israeli settlements or annexation in the West Bank, but promised to judge Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's incoming government by actions and not personalities. "We will also continue to unequivocally oppose any acts that undermine the prospects of a two-state solution including but not limited to settlement expansion, moves toward annexation of the West Bank, disruption to the historic status quo of holy sites, demolitions and evictions, and incitement to violence," Blinken said.
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Beast

Backfired: Putin’s Prison Recruits Spiral Out of Russia’s Control

Russia’s most deranged gambit in its war against Ukraine is rapidly turning into a crisis as military leaders lose control over the prison inmates freed in exchange for a stint on the battlefield. About 20 armed inmates fled from the frontline in occupied Donetsk in recent days and the...
AFP

Maduro says Venezuela-Colombia border to completely reopen Jan. 1

Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro said Monday his country would fully reopen its land border with Colombia on January 1, completing a negotiating process that began in September with the two South American neighbors reestablishing diplomatic ties. The border was partially closed seven years ago and completely blocked three years ago, when Maduro broke off diplomatic ties after the previous Colombian government questioned his re-election, the legitimacy of which many countries, including the United States, have also doubted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy