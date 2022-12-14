Taylor Gordon, aka The Pocket Queen Launches Unique Modern Drumming, Production, and Branding Course on Soundfly

(NEW YORK, N.Y.) — NEWS: HitPaw has newly released HitPaw Photo Enhancer for Mac V2.0.0 which has been further improved with processing efficiency and develop several new function based on the user habits. There’re 8 Image formats supportive in total such as PNG, JPG, WebP and so on. Batch enhancing limit, outputting setting has also been optimized. A bunch of new functions are waiting for you to try!

2 DAYS AGO