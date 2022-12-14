W.Va mom, boyfriend arrested after 1-year-old and 2-year-old sons die from shaken baby syndrome

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (TCD) -- A 25-year-old woman and her 27-year-old boyfriend were arrested after two of her young children died from apparent "shaken baby syndrome."

According to court documents cited by WBOY-TV, on Nov. 28, deputies from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office went to a home on Valley Drive Road in Buckhannon regarding an "infant’s drug overdose." Deputies spoke with the mother, Ciera Gillespie, who allegedly said she went to Walmart and left her three children in her boyfriend’s care.

My Buckhannon, which also cites the court documents, reports Gillespie’s boyfriend, Thomas Cunningham, was allegedly high on Percocet when she went to Walmart. Cunningham reportedly called Gillespie to report "something was wrong" with the 2-year-old boy.

Gillespie reportedly told investigators she got back to their apartment and Cunningham handed her the 2-year-old "and his body was limp and blood was coming from his mouth and nose."

Cunningham reportedly called 911 and EMS arrived to take the child to the hospital. My Buckhannon reports that as the ambulance was on its way out, Cunningham "came running out with [the 1-year-old boy] stating there was something wrong with this baby also."

The 2-year-old boy died at Ruby Memorial Hospital, WDTV-TV reports.

According to WDTV, a doctor told investigators the boy died from "traumatic injury consistent to 'shaken baby.'"

The doctor also reportedly said the "retinal injuries were the worst he had seen in 20 years."

WDTV reports the affidavit says the 1-year-old boy suffered "significant" injuries, which "would have to be a violent trauma with immediate incapacitation."

WBOY reports the 1-year-old died Saturday, Dec. 10.

The boys have been identified as Hunter Warner, 1, and Joseph Tyler Warner, 2.

West Virginia Jail records show Gillespie was taken into custody Dec. 9 on charges of child neglect resulting in death, two counts of child neglect creating risk of serious injury or death, and gross neglect of a child creating risk of injury or death.

Cunningham was booked on two counts of child abuse causing death and child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury.

According to WDTV, Cunningham and Gillespie will likely face additional charges because the 1-year-old child died.

