West Virginia State

Federal Regulators Block Sale Of Kentucky Power To Algonquin

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday denied the sale of Kentucky Power to Algonquin Power. The five-member commission said the companies had not demonstrated the deal would not have an adverse impact on rates. Kentucky Power and Wheeling Power each own half of the Mitchell power plant in the...
PEIA On Track For Short-Term Funding, Long-Term Fears

Following a statewide series of public comment sessions, a now finalized PEIA plan has no premium increases in 2023 and 2024 for state employees or retirees. Premiums will go up 9.7 percent for non-state participants. The agency’s five-year outlook projects zero increases through 2027. But anticipated rising healthcare costs would...
‘Be The One’ Box Equips West Virginia’s Campuses To Respond To Opioid Emergencies

A new overdose prevention initiative encourages students, staff and faculty to “Be The One,” to save a life. The initiative was launched in early 2022 by West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, the West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network and Marshall University. The initiative distributes and installs ONEbox™ at the state’s public and private four-year colleges and universities, and on the state’s community and technical college campuses, totaling twenty-nine schools.
W.Va. Foundation Offers Health Grants For Local Communities

Starting Jan. 6, The Pallottine Foundation will accept grant applications for its next Healthy Communities Initiative. The program provides funding to health-focused nonprofit organizations to support transformative health initiatives in the state. The program provides up to $25,000 in grant funding to organizations that align with the foundation’s mission.

