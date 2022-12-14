ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
wwnrradio.com

Changes Made to Move DHHR Forward:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Following Gov. Jim Justice’s announcement of a new leadership team to help address challenges facing the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), the team consisting of Interim DHHR Cabinet Secretary Dr. Jeff Coben, Dr. Clay Marsh, and Retired Major General James Hoyer have announced their initial plans and actions. “This powerhouse of a team immediately got to work on Monday,” said Gov. Justice. “We have made instant recommendations and instant moves to begin the process of moving DHHR forward by solving the issues identified by our expert team.” As a result of personal follow-up following a job fair by DHHR’s Bureau for Social Services, two new Child Protective Service (CPS) Workers and one Youth Service Worker were hired in the Eastern Panhandle, which has experienced a critical shortage of staff in these areas. They will be immediately onboarded to serve the needs in the Eastern Panhandle. To continue to recruit CPS workers, Gov. Justice today authorized a $5,000 hiring bonus for the positions of CPS Worker, CPS Worker Trainee and Social Service Worker 3 (Youth Services). This requires a one-year employment commitment in Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan counties. Twenty-six counties are eligible for a $2,500 sign-on bonus for the positions of CPS Worker, CPS Worker Trainee and Social Service Worker 3 (Youth Services), which also requires a one-year employment commitment. The counties are Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Fayette, Gilmer, Grant, Greenbrier, Hardy, Harrison, Kanawha, Lewis, Logan, Marion, Mercer, Mineral, Mingo, Monongalia, Monroe, Nicholas, Pocahontas, Preston, Roane, Summers, Taylor, Wayne, and Webster. Individuals seeking to apply for one of these positions may do so by visiting dhhr.wv.gov and clicking on the Employment tab at the top of the page. Gov. Justice also issued an Executive Order which allows individuals who have retired from DHHR to come back on a limited basis while still drawing their full retirement. Individuals who have recently retired from DHHR, and who wish to explore opportunities to assist with this new incentive, please contact DHHR. Additionally, Interim DHHR Secretary Coben has immediately lifted the DHHR hiring freeze. “I am pleased that this dynamic leadership team, with the help of the Governor’s staff, has worked through hiring issues at DHHR and the West Virginia Division of Personnel to begin clearing out lists of potential applicants who may want to work at DHHR but may have fallen through the cracks,” said Dr. Coben. DHHR plans to immediately begin recruiting a future workforce by coordinating with and reaching out to high school programs, the Mountaineer Challenge Academy, West Virginia Department of Education’s Technical and Adult Education division, the West Virginia Community & Technical College system, college-level health sciences students, and the Jobs & Hope West Virginia program. Dr. Marsh outlined the priorities for DHHR which are to improve the health and well-being of all West Virginians, strengthen the workforce, protect the most vulnerable, focus on behavioral health needs, and address substance use disorder. Mr. Hoyer added that the state’s Joint Interagency Task Force and Joint Information Center will offer support to DHHR as well.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Manchin, Capito urge residents to do speed tests

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore-Capito are urging state residents to check the accuracy of draft FCC broadband coverage maps used to determine total funding for each state to enhance coverage. . All 50 states will receive at least $100 million but the final sum will...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wsvaonline.com

Over 500-million coming to West Virginia

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced that the mountain state will receive over 548 million dollars in federal funding over the next five years to replace, rehabilitate, preserve and build bridges as part of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Justice said during a press conference that the...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

W.Va. employers struggle to find workers despite economic recovery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — As of this fall, experts are reporting West Virginia has recovered economically from the pandemic. Despite the turnaround, businesses are still having trouble finding workers. Express Employment Professionals is a business that specializes in helping people find jobs. Employment specialist Shelly Carroll reports even her...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

W.Va. Gov. Justice announces more changes to DHHR

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interim West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Secretary Dr. Jeff Coben started his position at the DHHR just days ago. Coben and advisors Gen. James Hoyer and Dr. Clay Marsh met with representatives with Gov. Jim Justice’s office. Justice held a news...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

‘Be The One’ Box Equips West Virginia’s Campuses To Respond To Opioid Emergencies

A new overdose prevention initiative encourages students, staff and faculty to “Be The One,” to save a life. The initiative was launched in early 2022 by West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, the West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network and Marshall University. The initiative distributes and installs ONEbox™ at the state’s public and private four-year colleges and universities, and on the state’s community and technical college campuses, totaling twenty-nine schools.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia counties could spend their share of opioid settlements on jails, not public health

WILLIAMSON — On a Thursday afternoon, Justin Ford smoked a cigarette underneath the overhang of a Williamson Health and Wellness Center clinic, avoiding a steady barrage of raindrops on the sidewalk. Ford, a 34-year-old man from nearby Matewan, was waiting to receive his prescription for suboxone, a medication that reduces his cravings for opioid drugs and protects him from overdosing.
WILLIAMSON, WV
wvpublic.org

PEIA On Track For Short-Term Funding, Long-Term Fears

Following a statewide series of public comment sessions, a now finalized PEIA plan has no premium increases in 2023 and 2024 for state employees or retirees. Premiums will go up 9.7 percent for non-state participants. The agency’s five-year outlook projects zero increases through 2027. But anticipated rising healthcare costs would...
wfxrtv.com

West Virginia Attorney General warns of PACT Act scams

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is telling veterans to look out for scams that target people eligible for PACT Act benefits. The Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, or PACT Act, was signed by President Joe Biden on Aug. 10, 2022. The VA says the Act is a new law to help veterans exposed to toxic substances while serving. Examples include burn pits and Agent Orange.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

Fairmont Becomes The 18th City In W.Va. To Pass A Fairness Law

Fairmont joins 17 other cities statewide to have passed a Fairness Law. The vote on Monday was 7-2. Monongah, also in Marion County, enacted its ordinance in September. Bolivar, in Jefferson County, enacted one in April. Keyser and South Charleston enacted theirs last year. The laws protect LGBTQ people from...
FAIRMONT, WV
wvpublic.org

W.Va. Foundation Offers Health Grants For Local Communities

Starting Jan. 6, The Pallottine Foundation will accept grant applications for its next Healthy Communities Initiative. The program provides funding to health-focused nonprofit organizations to support transformative health initiatives in the state. The program provides up to $25,000 in grant funding to organizations that align with the foundation’s mission.
WOWK 13 News

Program to boost test scores in West Virginia announced

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Board of Education announced the “Every Student Prepared for Success” program to help boost the Mountain State’s test scores. The goal is to give students a strong foundation in reading, writing and math. Part of the push is to recruit teachers and principals and to push the “Three […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

WV Attorney General Morrisey warns veterans of scams

CHARLESTON, Wv. (WHSV) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is urging veterans to be on the lookout for potential scams targeting those who are eligible for benefits under the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act. The PACT Act expands health care and benefits to an estimated five million...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman allegedly discriminated and fired sues WVDOT due to a failure to accommodate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways (DOT) is being sued by a woman claiming she was discriminated against and lost her job, reported the West Virginia Record. Jimmy Wriston, Cabinet Secretary and Commissioner of Highways, was also named as a defendant in the suit. Melissa Prince, medically diagnosed […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy