Read full article on original website
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Cold Shoulder: Disability rights group details strained relationship with West Virginia DHHR’s Crouch
CHARLESTON — As West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch exits the agency at the end of the month, a feud with the state’s disability rights watchdog has spilled into public view. That feud has only increased since Michael Folio, a former DHHR...
wwnrradio.com
Changes Made to Move DHHR Forward:
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Following Gov. Jim Justice’s announcement of a new leadership team to help address challenges facing the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), the team consisting of Interim DHHR Cabinet Secretary Dr. Jeff Coben, Dr. Clay Marsh, and Retired Major General James Hoyer have announced their initial plans and actions. “This powerhouse of a team immediately got to work on Monday,” said Gov. Justice. “We have made instant recommendations and instant moves to begin the process of moving DHHR forward by solving the issues identified by our expert team.” As a result of personal follow-up following a job fair by DHHR’s Bureau for Social Services, two new Child Protective Service (CPS) Workers and one Youth Service Worker were hired in the Eastern Panhandle, which has experienced a critical shortage of staff in these areas. They will be immediately onboarded to serve the needs in the Eastern Panhandle. To continue to recruit CPS workers, Gov. Justice today authorized a $5,000 hiring bonus for the positions of CPS Worker, CPS Worker Trainee and Social Service Worker 3 (Youth Services). This requires a one-year employment commitment in Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan counties. Twenty-six counties are eligible for a $2,500 sign-on bonus for the positions of CPS Worker, CPS Worker Trainee and Social Service Worker 3 (Youth Services), which also requires a one-year employment commitment. The counties are Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Fayette, Gilmer, Grant, Greenbrier, Hardy, Harrison, Kanawha, Lewis, Logan, Marion, Mercer, Mineral, Mingo, Monongalia, Monroe, Nicholas, Pocahontas, Preston, Roane, Summers, Taylor, Wayne, and Webster. Individuals seeking to apply for one of these positions may do so by visiting dhhr.wv.gov and clicking on the Employment tab at the top of the page. Gov. Justice also issued an Executive Order which allows individuals who have retired from DHHR to come back on a limited basis while still drawing their full retirement. Individuals who have recently retired from DHHR, and who wish to explore opportunities to assist with this new incentive, please contact DHHR. Additionally, Interim DHHR Secretary Coben has immediately lifted the DHHR hiring freeze. “I am pleased that this dynamic leadership team, with the help of the Governor’s staff, has worked through hiring issues at DHHR and the West Virginia Division of Personnel to begin clearing out lists of potential applicants who may want to work at DHHR but may have fallen through the cracks,” said Dr. Coben. DHHR plans to immediately begin recruiting a future workforce by coordinating with and reaching out to high school programs, the Mountaineer Challenge Academy, West Virginia Department of Education’s Technical and Adult Education division, the West Virginia Community & Technical College system, college-level health sciences students, and the Jobs & Hope West Virginia program. Dr. Marsh outlined the priorities for DHHR which are to improve the health and well-being of all West Virginians, strengthen the workforce, protect the most vulnerable, focus on behavioral health needs, and address substance use disorder. Mr. Hoyer added that the state’s Joint Interagency Task Force and Joint Information Center will offer support to DHHR as well.
WV Area Health Education Centers receive $7.2 million grant to strengthen rural, underserved health care workforce
MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Area Health Education Centers (WV AHEC) will continue to enhance education and training networks within communities, academic institutions and community-based organizations thanks to a $7.2 million grant, according to a release from WVU Health Sciences. The grant was awarded by the Health Resources...
Metro News
Manchin, Capito urge residents to do speed tests
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore-Capito are urging state residents to check the accuracy of draft FCC broadband coverage maps used to determine total funding for each state to enhance coverage. . All 50 states will receive at least $100 million but the final sum will...
wsvaonline.com
Over 500-million coming to West Virginia
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced that the mountain state will receive over 548 million dollars in federal funding over the next five years to replace, rehabilitate, preserve and build bridges as part of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Justice said during a press conference that the...
wchstv.com
W.Va. employers struggle to find workers despite economic recovery
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — As of this fall, experts are reporting West Virginia has recovered economically from the pandemic. Despite the turnaround, businesses are still having trouble finding workers. Express Employment Professionals is a business that specializes in helping people find jobs. Employment specialist Shelly Carroll reports even her...
WSAZ
W.Va. Gov. Justice announces more changes to DHHR
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interim West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Secretary Dr. Jeff Coben started his position at the DHHR just days ago. Coben and advisors Gen. James Hoyer and Dr. Clay Marsh met with representatives with Gov. Jim Justice’s office. Justice held a news...
National Defense Bill includes benefits for West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The National Defense Bill is on the verge of passing, and it has some beneficial items for our region. In total, the defense spending comes to $858 billion and there are items in the bill of local interest. Money is being set aside for flooding prevention projects through the Army Corps […]
wvpublic.org
‘Be The One’ Box Equips West Virginia’s Campuses To Respond To Opioid Emergencies
A new overdose prevention initiative encourages students, staff and faculty to “Be The One,” to save a life. The initiative was launched in early 2022 by West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, the West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network and Marshall University. The initiative distributes and installs ONEbox™ at the state’s public and private four-year colleges and universities, and on the state’s community and technical college campuses, totaling twenty-nine schools.
West Virginia counties could spend their share of opioid settlements on jails, not public health
WILLIAMSON — On a Thursday afternoon, Justin Ford smoked a cigarette underneath the overhang of a Williamson Health and Wellness Center clinic, avoiding a steady barrage of raindrops on the sidewalk. Ford, a 34-year-old man from nearby Matewan, was waiting to receive his prescription for suboxone, a medication that reduces his cravings for opioid drugs and protects him from overdosing.
wvpublic.org
PEIA On Track For Short-Term Funding, Long-Term Fears
Following a statewide series of public comment sessions, a now finalized PEIA plan has no premium increases in 2023 and 2024 for state employees or retirees. Premiums will go up 9.7 percent for non-state participants. The agency’s five-year outlook projects zero increases through 2027. But anticipated rising healthcare costs would...
wfxrtv.com
West Virginia Attorney General warns of PACT Act scams
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is telling veterans to look out for scams that target people eligible for PACT Act benefits. The Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, or PACT Act, was signed by President Joe Biden on Aug. 10, 2022. The VA says the Act is a new law to help veterans exposed to toxic substances while serving. Examples include burn pits and Agent Orange.
wvpublic.org
Fairmont Becomes The 18th City In W.Va. To Pass A Fairness Law
Fairmont joins 17 other cities statewide to have passed a Fairness Law. The vote on Monday was 7-2. Monongah, also in Marion County, enacted its ordinance in September. Bolivar, in Jefferson County, enacted one in April. Keyser and South Charleston enacted theirs last year. The laws protect LGBTQ people from...
Mountain State Spotlight explains: How will West Virginia spend $1 billion in opioid settlement cash?
Here’s how much money the state expects to get, how it will be distributed and how it might help those most impacted by the opioid epidemic. Mountain State Spotlight explains: How will West Virginia spend $1 billion in opioid settlement cash? appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
woay.com
DHHR reports active COVID-19 cases increase to 1,028; 8 deaths since last report
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 15, 2022, there are currently 1,028 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been eight deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,657 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has...
wvpublic.org
W.Va. Foundation Offers Health Grants For Local Communities
Starting Jan. 6, The Pallottine Foundation will accept grant applications for its next Healthy Communities Initiative. The program provides funding to health-focused nonprofit organizations to support transformative health initiatives in the state. The program provides up to $25,000 in grant funding to organizations that align with the foundation’s mission.
Metro News
Frontier’s improvement plan includes better maintenance of copper network and batteries
Frontier West Virginia has told state regulators that it has several steps to improve service. The telecommunications company submitted an action plan last week to the state Public Service Commission in response to an ongoing probe. The PSC noted earlier this year that Frontier has not been providing adequate telephone service to West Virginia customers.
Program to boost test scores in West Virginia announced
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Board of Education announced the “Every Student Prepared for Success” program to help boost the Mountain State’s test scores. The goal is to give students a strong foundation in reading, writing and math. Part of the push is to recruit teachers and principals and to push the “Three […]
WHSV
WV Attorney General Morrisey warns veterans of scams
CHARLESTON, Wv. (WHSV) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is urging veterans to be on the lookout for potential scams targeting those who are eligible for benefits under the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act. The PACT Act expands health care and benefits to an estimated five million...
West Virginia woman allegedly discriminated and fired sues WVDOT due to a failure to accommodate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways (DOT) is being sued by a woman claiming she was discriminated against and lost her job, reported the West Virginia Record. Jimmy Wriston, Cabinet Secretary and Commissioner of Highways, was also named as a defendant in the suit. Melissa Prince, medically diagnosed […]
Comments / 0