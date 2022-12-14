Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
Mother who lost two sons donates hand built cross to the Tallapoosa Girls Ranch
They belong to a club that no one wants to get near. On Friday, they met for the first time. Tommy and Candice Gulley welcomed Pam Morrow to Alabama. The Hunky Cross was erected next to the pond. Pam Morrow lost two sons in the span of two years —...
WSFA
Montgomery restaurant worker honored for grilling 1 million steaks
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery LongHorn Steakhouse employee is being celebrated for grilling one million steaks. LongHorn officials said Allen Smith, of Montgomery, has served as a grill master at the Eastern Boulevard restaurant for 25 years. According to the chain, Smith is now among an elite class of...
5 people, including 2 from Alabama, sentenced for $12M Georgia theology school fraud
Five people who pleaded guilty to defrauding $12 million in federal student aid by enrolling students into a theology school without requiring classwork were sentenced Thursday in Georgia to prison terms ranging from three to nine years. The defendants admitted they recruited fake students to the Columbus, Georgia, campus of...
opelikaobserver.com
Samford Group Hosts Christmas Celebration
Pastor Carolyn Morton and the Samford Community Outreach Fellowship Group presented the 10th annual Opelika Christmas Party Celebration on Dec. 10, 2022, from noon until 2 p.m. The event was held at Christian Care Ministries in Opelika. Attendees included the Opelika & Auburn Moms Demand Action local chapter group, along with the Opelika Police Department, Chief Shane Healey, Capt. Tony Amerson, the Opelika Fire Department, Lt. Floyd, Marquenta Barnette. Be & Caring Uplift Outreach volunteers and help gave out Christmas gifts, and other participants included minister Lucile Gray, Valentine Penn and Debra Carter. The community and young people enjoyed showing their love and support through service and outreach to the local community.
Upcoming fresh produce giveaway in Columbus needs volunteers
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Two Columbus nonprofit organizations, The Food Mill and Columbus Georgia Reloaded, are teaming up to hold a fresh produce giveaway in South Columbus on Saturday, Dec. 17. They are calling the event “South Columbus Pop Up.” Food will be distributed at 1627 S Lumpkin Rd. from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. […]
Archibald: Cat food cartel busted in Bama
This is an opinion column, and dribbles into satire. But it is based in fact. On a lovely plot of county-owned land in the adorable village of Wetumpka, an aging lady was spotted one morning, sometime after 8, skulking about a grassy knoll, as only a streetwise criminal might do.
WTVM
Georgetown Elementary 3rd grade teacher gifts students new sneakers
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Next Wednesday, winter break will begin for Muscogee County Students. But, before they head home, one teacher in East Columbus gave his scholars early Christmas presents. Typically East Columbus is one area unfortunately associated with lots of crime. However, Anthony Kennebrew, who grew up here in...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Elmore County, AL
Elmore County is a great place to visit if you're looking for a mix of urban and rural attractions. The county seat is Wetumpka, home to the beautiful natural landscapes and the Historic Wetumpka Crater. If you're interested in history, you can also check out the Elmore County Heritage Museum.
WTVM
Shooting on Pembrook Dr. in Columbus leaves 1 injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway following a shooting leaving one person injured in Columbus, police say. According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened on the 1000 block of Pembrook Drive. A female victim suffered a gunshot injury to the thigh and was taken to the...
Opelika-Auburn News
Man convicted of brutal 1967 Auburn murders up for parole: Victims’ family fights back
On Sept. 6, 1967, tragedy struck two families and shocked a city in Auburn when Edward Albert Seibold broke into the home of Cathey Sinclair and murdered two of her sisters and a family friend. Now, almost 55 years later, with three young girls killed and the surviving family members living in hiding, Gardner Drive’s man with a hatchet is up for parole.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn High’s Hardin runs in San Diego at Champs Sports championship
Hardin finished 20th in 15:33, middle of the pack in a field of 40 runners — but the AHS senior and future AU runner plans to use his experience with travel for his upcoming collegiate career. Hardin won the Class 7A state title November in Alabama, setting a new...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn City Schools approves updated dress code proposed by local Girl Scouts
Starting on Jan. 5, 2023, Auburn City Schools will enforce a new, updated dress code. Tuesday night at the ACS Board of Education meeting, the board members approved the proposal that was created by four local Girl Scouts — eighth-grader Ella Carlson and ninth-grader Avery Moore from Troop 7018 and seventh-graders Maggie Blair and Virginia Meyer from Troop 7012.
WTVM
Family speaks out on struggles after Westrock Paper Mill lockout in Russell County
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The labor dispute at the Russell County WestRock Paper Mill continues - it’s been over two months since union workers were locked out. That means no paycheck at all, making it difficult especially during the holiday season. Tears from a man who says he...
ABC 33/40 News
Police searching for missing Montgomery teen
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — The Montgomery Police Department announced its search for a missing 18-year-old who was last seen on Thursday, December 8. The police department said Chalysse Thomas was last seen in the area of Sylvest Drive in Montgomery. Police said Thomas was last seen wearing orange-colored pajama...
WSFA
Maxwell AFB preparing to house new Grey Wolf helicopters
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are a lot of changes underway at Maxwell Air Force Base as the 908th Airlift Wing prepares for the arrival of the new MH-139A Grey Wolf Helicopter. “We will be a formal training unit. So, as the FTU, we will train all the crew members...
Wetumpka Herald
‘I JUST GOT CAUGHT’ ‘Cat Ladies’ found guilty of misdemeanors after feeding cats on county property
Two Wetumpka women were found guilty Tuesday in Wetumpka Municipal Court of trespassing and other charges related to their feeding of feral cats on Elmore County property. Wetumpka City Judge Jeff Courtney sentenced Beverly Roberts, 85, and Mary Alston, 61, to 10 days in jail suspended, two years unsupervised probation and $100 in fines plus court costs.
Roundabout dramatically reduces crashes, injuries at Auburn intersection
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn public safety is reporting a dramatic decrease in crashes and injuries with improved traffic flow because of the roundabout at Farmville Road and North College Street. Before the roundabout opened in October of 2021 navigating the intersection at Alabama Highway 147 (Farmville Road) and Lee Road 72 (North College Street) […]
EXCLUSIVE: Phenix City carbon black plant to shut down at end of the month due to lack of permit
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Phenix City carbon black manufacturing plant will be closing at the end of the month, according to a document obtained exclusively by WRBL. After years of not making mandated upgrades to the plant and being hit with a multi-million dollar jury verdict, Continental Carbon Company will shut down on […]
Auburn blocks TikTok on university phones, dorm WiFi as state ban takes effect
Auburn University has begun to block TikTok on university WiFi and has warned employees not to install the app on school-issued phones and devices. On Wednesday, Seth Humphrey, an IT manager of service delivery at Auburn University, sent a notice that TikTok users would not be able to access the app on university WiFi or on-campus housing.
wbhm.org
Alabama has a trash fee exemption. Why didn’t the elderly people of Valley know about it?
Valley, a city about 30 miles northeast of Auburn, has received national attention for arresting, even handcuffing, elderly residents who have not paid their trash bills. The spark came in late November when authorities arrested and took 82-year-old Martha Menefield to jail for having an overdue trash bill of $77.80. In the days that followed, WIAT-TV reported that at least two dozen people were arrested on similar charges.
