ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Touch Weekly

Ellen DeGeneres Has a Hefty Net Worth Thanks to Her Talk Show and Real Estate Endeavors

By In Touch Staff
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j3ce2_0jikr69Q00
Getty Images

Living large! Ellen DeGeneres has acquired a substantial fortune thanks to her hit daytime show — which ran for 19 seasons and ended in 2022 — as well as other money-making endeavors. Keep reading to find out her staggering net worth.

What Is Ellen DeGeneres’ Net Worth?

Her fortune is estimated to be $500 million, according to CelebrityNetworth.com. Ellen’s income got a huge boost from The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she took home an annual salary of $60 million in the show’s later years.

How Does Ellen DeGeneres Make Money?

More than half of Ellen’s earnings came from her feel-good program. She received about 60 percent of profits from advertising, carrying fee and product placement profits, according to Forbes. After premiering in 2003 and featuring tons of celebrities, The Ellen DeGeneres Show aired over 3,000 episodes. You do the math!

Although her talk show has her set for life, Ellen brings home additional paychecks for executive producing several shows including Little Big Shots and Green Eggs and Ham. In her early career, she was known for her standup, and she returned to comedy in 2018 for a Netflix special titled Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable, earning $20 million. She also launched her own lifestyle brand ED in 2015, carrying everything from women’s apparel to home goods and pet supplies. Furthermore, she has worked as a spokesperson for major brands such as CoverGirl and American Express.

Ellen voiced Dory in Finding Nemo prior to becoming a success on her talk show. She claims she lost several jobs after coming out as gay in 1997, and as a result, she reportedly only made $75,000 for three years of work on the project.

She reprised her role in 2016 for Finding Dory, but her total paycheck from the film has not been disclosed. Considering the movie brought in over a billion dollars in revenue, it’s safe to say Ellen made out well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01DHWf_0jikr69Q00

Ellen Has a Wide Real Estate Portfolio

In addition to her career in entertainment, Ellen enjoys flipping homes with her wife, Portia de Rossi. Together, the couple has bought and sold over 20 homes since 2003. Throughout the years, she has done business with many famous faces. In 2008, she sold her home to Ryan Seacrest for $37 million. In 2019, she bought Adam Levine’s Beverly Hills home for $45 million.

The couple closed on the most expensive real estate deal to date in Santa Barbara County on December 13, 2022. Ellen and Portia paid $70 million for two adjacent parcels of land in Carpinteria that total 10 acres. One features a 3.4-acre plot with a Tuscan farmhouse-style mansion that cost $41.7 million, while the neighboring 6.6-acre lot that includes a lake sold for $28.2 million, according to a report from Dirt.

Ellen vowed to have fun with her money after living on a tight budget for most of her upbringing. “I am always going to just get what I want, I’m going to do what I want. Because I know there is an abundance and I will always have enough,” she said on her show in 2018. “That’s how I live my life.”

Comments / 3

Related
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Goes Christmas Shopping With Portia Di Rossi After More Celebrities Slam The Former Talk Show Host

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia di Rossi are getting a jump start on their Christmas shopping! On Wednesday, November 23, the married couple stepped out to run some errands in Montecito, Calif. ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The former host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and the Arrested Development actress both looked casual for their day out. DeGeneres wore a plaid shirt and jeans combo, paired with sneakers while di Rossi rocked a black T-shirt, gray trousers and a navy cardigan. The pair's shopping trip comes as more celebrities have spoken out about how the executive producer mistreated them while working...
MONTECITO, CA
In Touch Weekly

Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence Following DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death: ‘I’m Heartbroken’

Ellen DeGeneres released a statement following the death of her former DJ, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, on Wednesday, December 14, just one day after his death. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him,” Ellen, 64, shared via Instagram. “Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
MarketRealist

Wendy Williams’ Net Worth After Talk Show Ends

As previously reported, talk show host Wendy Williams of The Wendy Williams Show health caused her to miss several months of her show. Recently, Wendy’s production company, Debmar-Mercury, announced that the show, which has been on the air for 14 years, wouldn't return for another season. Instead, Sherri Shepherd will host her own talk show in Wendy’s timeslot. So what is Williams worth?
FLORIDA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?

Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Strahan has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more.
NEW YORK STATE
People

Simone Biles Shares Stunning Photos from Her Engagement Shoot: 'The Best Part of Me Is You'

The Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans safety have documented their road to the altar since announcing their engagement in February Simone Biles is sharing the love she has for fiancé Jonathan Owens. In a carousel of images and a sweet video posted on Instagram of her Christmas-themed engagement shoot with the Houston Texans safety, the 25-year-old Olympic gold medalist is seemingly enjoying her new status as the future Mrs. Owens. "The best part of me is you ENGAGEMENT SHOOT 💍🤍🦋" Biles wrote in the caption. In the romantic...
HOUSTON, TX
Us Weekly

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Cause of Death Revealed

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' cause of death has been revealed after he died unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 13. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, he died by suicide via a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. There were “no signs of foul play” and the case is officially closed, Us Weekly confirms. The Ellen […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
Looper

Vanessa Ray And Will Estes Believe Tom Selleck Is The Reason Fans Keep Tuning In To Blue Bloods

In the same way that the legendary actor Kevin Costner served as a marketing tool for the highly-successful Paramount Network series "Yellowstone," it's safe to say that one of the earliest selling points for CBS' "Blue Bloods" was the inclusion of actor Tom Selleck. Selleck plays the role of Frank Reagan, the gruff, no-nonsense patriarch of the Reagan family, who are known for their multigenerational ties to New York City law enforcement.
OK! Magazine

Disgraced 'Today' Anchor Matt Lauer Maintains A 'Good Relationship' With His Kids After Axed From TV, Insider Says

Though Matt Lauer may still be on the outs with several of his former Today co-hosts, it seems the disgraced anchor has still managed to maintain a few important relationships since being ousted from the popular morning program five years ago over his alleged sexual misconduct. Earlier this week, an insider close with Lauer revealed that the ex-newsman has maintained "a good relationship” with his three children, Jack, 21, and Romy, 19, and Thijs, as he sees them "often." Alongside carving out time for his kids, whom he shares with his former wife, Annette Roque, Lauer has seemingly shifted his...
People

Tamera Mowry's 2 Kids: Everything to Know

Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband Adam Housley share two kids: Aden and Ariah Tamera Mowry-Housley famously acted alongside her twin sister on television, but at home, she is just "Mom." The Sister, Sister star and former co-host of The Real shares son Aden, 10, and daughter Ariah, 7, with her husband, Adam Housley, whom she married in 2011. Motherhood has given the actress and talk show host a newfound appreciation of the little things. "They have taught me to be present and enjoy the most simple things in life,"...
Page Six

Rihanna shares first look of son with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna has finally revealed her and A$AP Rocky’s sweet baby boy. The “Love on the Brain” singer, 34, gave fans a first look at her 7-month-old son in her very first TikTok video on Saturday. She captioned the 45-second clip, “hacked.” In the video, the baby boy smiles at Rihanna as she records him sitting in his car seat. “You tryna get mommy phone?” the “Diamonds” singer asks the infant, whose name has not yet been shared publicly. He then grabs the phone and adorably attempts to put it in his mouth as Rihanna says, “Oh, wow. Oh, wow.” Fans gushed over Rihanna’s son in the...
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy