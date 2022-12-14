ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Christina Hall’s Net Worth Will Make You ~Flip~ Out! Find Out How Much Money the Realtor Makes

By In Touch Staff
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 3 days ago
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

When it comes to successful reality TV stars, Christina Hall most definitely tops the list — and she’s got the net worth to prove it! The former Flip or Flop cohost is worth a whopping $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To learn more about how she makes her money, keep reading.

‘Flip or Flop’ Has 10 seasons:

When Flip or Flop began in 2013, the series followed Christina and her then-husband, Tarek El Moussa. After the pair called it quits in 2018, viewers were convinced the popular HGTV series was done for. Thankfully, Christina and Tarek, who share daughter Taylor and son Brayden, were able to maintain a positive working relationship and continue to cohost Flip or Flop.

Unfortunately, the HGTV series came to an end, as Christina and Tarek announced in March 2022.

“Bittersweet news to announce, it’s the end of an era,” she wrote via Instagram that month. “I’m filled with gratitude to have done 10 seasons of a hit show.”

Courtesy of Christina Hall/Instagram

Christina Has Her Own Spinoff Series:

In May 2019, the California native landed her very own series on HGTV called Christina on the Coast, which has gone on to have four seasons. Her second spinoff series, Christina in the Country, will air on HGTV in January 2023.

Christina Is a Two-time Published Author:

In 2017, Christina and Tarek released a self-help book titled Flip Your Life: Turning Obstacles Into Opportunities — No Matter What Comes Your Way. The text discusses how the former flames managed to bounce back and regain their livelihood after the housing market crashed.

In 2020, Christina and nutritionist Cara Clark released The Wellness Remodel: A Guide to Rebooting How You Eat, Move, and Feed Your Soul. The diet and cookbook actually played a large part in Christina bouncing back from her third pregnancy.

In July 2019, she revealed she and ex-husband Ant Anstead were expecting their first child together. At the time, she was already 33 weeks pregnant. In September of that year, she gave birth to son Hudson.

“I’m a jeans and T-shirt kinda girl, so fitting back into my skinny jeans was basically my only priority when it came to actual weight loss,” Christina previously told Life & Style. “I gained 30 pounds during pregnancy and around five months postpartum, I was back to my before baby weight. Because of my crazy work schedule, I was only exercising three times a week, so I definitely credit it to healthy eating.”

Christina Launched a Production Company:

“Josh and I started our own production company called ‘Unbroken Productions,’” the mother of three announced in a March 2022 Instagram post, referring to husband Josh Hall. “Having my own production company to produce what I want has always been a huge dream! I love that I have the most hard working / creative partner in Josh and we have this amazing team to create content with.”

Christina and her company even coproduced season 4 of Christina on the Coast.

Is there anything Christina can’t do?!

