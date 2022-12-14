ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles' Jalen Hurts leads NFC quarterbacks in fan voting for the Pro Bowl

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Micah Parsons may have questions about Jalen Hurts as an MVP candidate, but there’s no question that Philly’s star signal-caller is set to be the leading Pro Bowl vote-getter at his position.

According to NFL Communications, Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa with 182,118 votes, leads all players in balloting for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games Vote presented by Castrol.

Hurts is 34,162 votes behind Tua for the overall lead, and his 147,956 fan votes lead all NFC quarterbacks.

The Vikings lead all clubs in total votes received. The 49ers, Eagles, Dolphins, and Chiefs round out the top five.

Two other Eagles are currently leading their positions in fan votes.

Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

105,182

Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia

91,749

The AFC and NFC player rosters for The Pro Bowl Games will be announced on Wednesday, December 21, live on NFL Network’s Pro Bowl special “NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed presented by Castrol” at 8:00 PM ET hosted by MJ Acosta-Ruiz and Rhett Lewis.

